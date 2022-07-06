Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kiss in Paris, Plus Cardi B, Prince William and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
French Kiss
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Color Wonder
Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C.
Horse Play
Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England.
Double Take
Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of Maestro on July 6.
Puff Piece
Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.
Love All
David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London.
All Tied Up
Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6.
Bridging the Gap
Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany.
Close Call
Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming Book Club 2 in Rome on July 6.
Picture Perfect
Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6.
Funny Faces
Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.
Sweet Smooch
Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on July 5.
Pink Lady
Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.
Back in Time
Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for The Crowded Room.
Play It Again
Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Step and Repeat
Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI.
Family Ties
Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Dance Party
Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Bayou Bliss
Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Paris Match
Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at The Maidstone.
Practice Makes Perfect
Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C., on July 3.
Hi Times
Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4.
Tennis, Anyone?
Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.
A Good Morning
Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Made in the Shade(s)
James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
In the Pocket
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5.
Here to Help
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5.
Dream Duet
Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville.
Shoulder On
Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.
Set Dressing
Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4.
Feeling Free
Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA.
Summer Vacation
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy.
High Kick
Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.
Bright Spot
Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.
Miami Nights
Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.
Photo Finish
Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.
Stage Right
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London.
Game Day Ready
Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.
Dinner à Deux
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.
Going Incognito
Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.
Beach Bum
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.
Say It Loud, Say It Proud!
The cast of Heartstopper (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.
Batter Up
Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.
Back on Stage
Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.
Guest of Honor
Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.
Tom Says 'Hello'
Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1.
Musical Duo
Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.
Celeb Night Out
Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.
To the Left
Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.
London Looks
Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.
True Blue
Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.
Shimmer and Shine
Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.
Affecting Change
George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.
A Hero's Welcome
Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California.
Flower Child
Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.
Beachy Keen
Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.
Theater Buff
Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30.
Book It!
Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30.
Strum-thing Good
Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30.
Hair Apparent
Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30.
Such a Surprise
Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.
Feeling Sporty
Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30.
Birthday Buddies
DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.
Match Made in Heaven
Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30.
The Crowd Goes Wild
Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29.
For the Record
Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Launch Party
Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California.
Out and About
Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.
Star Power
Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29.
Sweet Tribute
Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29.