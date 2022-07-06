Celebrity

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kiss in Paris, Plus Cardi B, Prince William and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 06, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 95

French Kiss

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share a smooch outside of the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Color Wonder

Credit: Zapata/MEGA

Cardi B gets goofy on July 1 while out in N.Y.C. 

3 of 95

Horse Play

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Prince William is poised for victory on July 6 while competing in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham, England. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Double Take

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan crack up on the N.Y.C. set of Maestro on July 6. 

Advertisement

5 of 95

Puff Piece

Credit: Backgrid

Naomi Campbell is ready to go backstage at the July 6 Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. 

6 of 95

Love All

Credit: KIERAN GALVIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham and his mother Sandra West attend the July 6 women's quarterfinal match at Wimbledon in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

All Tied Up

Credit: X17

Ben Affleck is ready for business on the Los Angeles set of his new film on July 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Bridging the Gap

Credit: Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Leon Bridges sings in style on July 5 during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin, Germany. 

Advertisement

9 of 95

Close Call

Credit: Backgrid

Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen hop off a helicopter while filming Book Club 2 in Rome on July 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

Picture Perfect

Credit: The IMage Direct

Bella Hadid has some fun with the cameras outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on July 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Funny Faces

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London on July 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Pink Lady

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Back in Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for The Crowded Room.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Play It Again

Credit: Hue Unlimited for Spotify

Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Step and Repeat

Credit: Courtesy of Ford

Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, SHERRI.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Family Ties

Credit: Courtesy Ford

Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Dance Party

Credit: Tyler Kaufman/Getty

Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Bayou Bliss

Credit: Courtesy of Disney Parks

Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Paris Match

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at The Maidstone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C., on July 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Hi Times

Credit: MEGA

Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Tennis, Anyone?

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

A Good Morning

Credit: Backgrid

Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Made in the Shade(s)

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

In the Pocket

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Here to Help

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Dream Duet

Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Shoulder On

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Set Dressing

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of Maestro in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Feeling Free

Credit: The Surf Lodge

Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Summer Vacation

Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

High Kick

Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Bright Spot

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Miami Nights

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Photo Finish

Credit: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Stage Right

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Game Day Ready

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC

Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Dinner à Deux

Credit: TPG/BACKGRID

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Going Incognito

Credit: Nick England/Getty Images for AMEX

Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Beach Bum

Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

Say It Loud, Say It Proud!

Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

The cast of Heartstopper (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Batter Up

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty for Prime Video

Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's A League of Their Own Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Back on Stage

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty for Adele

Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Guest of Honor

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for CMPR Inc.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

Tom Says 'Hello'

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty for AMEX

Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Musical Duo

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 95

Celeb Night Out

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty for Essence

Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 95

To the Left

Credit: BACKGRID

Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 95

London Looks

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 95

True Blue

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 95

Shimmer and Shine

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of Moulin Rogue! The Musical.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 95

Affecting Change

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 95

A Hero's Welcome

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disney Resorts

Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 95

Flower Child

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 95

Beachy Keen

Credit: Backgrid

Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 95

Theater Buff

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of Richard III, a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 95

Book It!

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 95

Strum-thing Good

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Keith Urban performs on Today in N.Y.C. on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 95

Hair Apparent

Credit: The IMage Direct

Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, Poolman, on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 95

Such a Surprise

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 95

Feeling Sporty

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 95

Birthday Buddies

Credit: Courtesy

DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 95

Match Made in Heaven

Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 95

The Crowd Goes Wild

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 95

For the Record

Credit: Splash News Online

Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 95

Launch Party

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 95

Out and About

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 95

Star Power

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of Mr. Malcom's List, hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 95

Sweet Tribute

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of Black Bird in L.A. on June 29. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 95