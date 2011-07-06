Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 6, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

BUNDLE OF CUTE

Credit: Andy Athineos/INF

That's one precious carry-on! Nicole Kidman holds tight to 6-month-old daughter Faith before boarding a flight out of Australia's Sydney Airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

WHY SO BLUE?

Credit: X17

Someone's got a new look! Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale, 5, debuts a daring while stepping out in Los Angeles with rocker dad Gavin.

3 of 15

SHEER GENIUS

Credit: INF

Anne Hathaway stays stylish in a sweet floral frock Wednesday while heading into a runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SCENIC VIEW

Credit: Julian Parker/Abaca

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge get in touch with nature Tuesday at Blachford Lake near Yellowknife, Canada, during their North American adventure.

Advertisement

5 of 15

IN GUT HANDS

Credit: Fame

Super 8 star Elle Fanning keeps close with famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

6 of 15

SIDEWALK STRUT

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

Channeling her runway days, Heidi Klum puts her most fashionable foot forward while heading out Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SIGN LANGUAGE

Credit: Splash News Online

Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio celebrates his birthday with his family by his side on Tuesday in Seaside Heights, N.J., where the reality star is shooting Jersey Shore's fifth season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

KEEPING IT FLY

Credit: G Tres/Splash News Online

Eva Longoria wraps up her Spanish lovefest with boyfriend Eduardo Cruz (not pictured) as she makes her way through an airport in his native Spain on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

HI & BYE

Credit: Gotcha Images/Splash News Online

After hitting the Hamptons with boyfriend Justin Bieber over the holiday weekend, a glam Selena Gomez brings out her best dress for an evening out in London Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HOT SHOT

Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters/Landov

He shoots – but does he score? With wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looking on, Prince William tests his street hockey skills during a Tuesday visit with local teens at the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Sam Sharma/Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

Olivia Wilde puts her busy social life on the backburner, opting for a solo workout in Studio City, Calif., Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

FRENCH TWIST

Credit: INF

After spending family time in Miami, Katie Holmes enjoys some alone time Tuesday in Paris, where she's been participating in Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CLAW & ORDER

Credit: Li Mingfang/Xinhua/Reuters/Landov

Paws up! Some local "little monsters" join Lady Gaga at Taiwan's Taichung City Hall, flashing her signature move in honor of Lady Gaga Day on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

MATCH SET

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Elizabeth Hurley and boyfriend Shane Warne come color coordinated for a Geox shoes event Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

While his wife continues to promote her signature fragrance on tour, Russell Brand gets his wheels turning with a leisurely bike ride along New York's Hudson River Park Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff