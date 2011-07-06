Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 6, 2011
BUNDLE OF CUTE
That's one precious carry-on! Nicole Kidman holds tight to 6-month-old daughter Faith before boarding a flight out of Australia's Sydney Airport on Wednesday.
WHY SO BLUE?
Someone's got a new look! Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale, 5, debuts a daring while stepping out in Los Angeles with rocker dad Gavin.
SHEER GENIUS
Anne Hathaway stays stylish in a sweet floral frock Wednesday while heading into a runway show during Paris Fashion Week.
SCENIC VIEW
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge get in touch with nature Tuesday at Blachford Lake near Yellowknife, Canada, during their North American adventure.
IN GUT HANDS
Super 8 star Elle Fanning keeps close with famed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
SIDEWALK STRUT
Channeling her runway days, Heidi Klum puts her most fashionable foot forward while heading out Wednesday in New York City.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio celebrates his birthday with his family by his side on Tuesday in Seaside Heights, N.J., where the reality star is shooting Jersey Shore's fifth season.
KEEPING IT FLY
Eva Longoria wraps up her Spanish lovefest with boyfriend Eduardo Cruz (not pictured) as she makes her way through an airport in his native Spain on Tuesday.
HI & BYE
After hitting the Hamptons with boyfriend Justin Bieber over the holiday weekend, a glam Selena Gomez brings out her best dress for an evening out in London Tuesday.
HOT SHOT
He shoots – but does he score? With wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looking on, Prince William tests his street hockey skills during a Tuesday visit with local teens at the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Canada.
HANDLE WITH CARE
Olivia Wilde puts her busy social life on the backburner, opting for a solo workout in Studio City, Calif., Tuesday.
FRENCH TWIST
After spending family time in Miami, Katie Holmes enjoys some alone time Tuesday in Paris, where she's been participating in Fashion Week.
CLAW & ORDER
Paws up! Some local "little monsters" join Lady Gaga at Taiwan's Taichung City Hall, flashing her signature move in honor of Lady Gaga Day on Tuesday.
MATCH SET
Elizabeth Hurley and boyfriend Shane Warne come color coordinated for a Geox shoes event Tuesday in London.
CRUISE CONTROL
While his wife continues to promote her signature fragrance on tour, Russell Brand gets his wheels turning with a leisurely bike ride along New York's Hudson River Park Tuesday.