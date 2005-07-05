Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 6, 2005
MEET THE AFFLECKS
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner show off their wedded bliss – not to mention their wedding rings – after dinner Monday in Vancouver. The couple, who are expecting their first child, tied the knot a few days earlier in the Caribbean.
BELLY UP
Britney Spears keeps her burgeoning belly covered as she runs errands in Hollywood on Tuesday while waiting for husband Kevin Federline to finish a photo shoot nearby. Spears will soon be in front of the camera herself: She'll be Elle magazine's October cover girl.
WINNING STREAK
Lance Armstrong gets a congratulatory hug from girlfriend Sheryl Crow in Blois, France, on Tuesday after he and his teammates won the fourth stage in the Tour de France. Armstrong has said he hopes to win the famed bike race a record seventh time in a row before retiring.
AMERICAN IN GREECE
Paris Hilton spends her Independence Day in the arms – and homeland – of her fiancé, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, as the two party in Athens. Hilton reportedly would like to marry at St. Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey or Windsor Castle in England, despite the fact that only members of the English royalty are allowed to do so.
SINGLE-HANDED
Songbird Christina Aguilera sports an injured wing at Los Angeles International Airport on her way to France on Tuesday. Aguilera, who is engaged to music exec Jordan Bratman, has been recording her next album, set for an early 2006 release.
CHILDPROOF ROCK
Gwyneth Paltrow makes sure daughter Apple's little ears are protected at the Live 8 concert in London on Saturday. Paltrow and Apple, 14 months, watched dad Chris Martin's band, Coldplay, perform "Bittersweet Symphony" with former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.
REUNITED FRIENDS
Back home in Malibu for the holiday weekend, Jennifer Aniston, who has been filming The Break Up in Chicago, has a big smile for 1-year-old goddaughter Coco as mom Courteney Cox tends to her pup.
BRAD'S CAUSE
Brad Pitt takes the stage in London's Hyde Park on Saturday as part of the Live 8 event, which aimed to raise awareness of poverty in Africa. ''By the time this concert ends this evening, 30,000 Africans will have died,'' the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star told the audience of 200,000 people.
JOLIE GOOD TIME
Also in England: Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, who turns 4 this month, head to the Live 8 concert in Cornwall, England, where they joined 5,000 concertgoers – but not Brad Pitt, who was in London.
TOY STORY
Mom's got it all under control: Reese Witherspoon balances 21-month-old son Deacon in one arm while holding more than a few bags in Brentwood on Saturday after a trip to a toy store.
BARGAIN HUNTER
Multimillionaire Ashley Olsen – on summer break from New York University – peruses a Melrose Avenue flea market on Sunday in Los Angeles.
BEACH BABES
Kate Hudson and son Ryder, 18 months, catch some rays on the beach in Malibu during a Fourth of July visit with Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn. Hudson's next movie, the thriller The Skeleton Key, hits theaters Aug. 12.
LOVE MATCH
At Wimbledon, Sienna Miller is more interested in bending the ear of her fiancé, Jude Law, than in seeing the results of the men's singles finals in London on Sunday. FYI: Roger Federer took his third Wimbledon title in as many years, defeating Andy Roddick in straight sets.
SUMMER VACATION
Usher and his best gal, British model Eishia Brightwell, kick back in Saint-Tropez on Saturday. A few days earlier, the well-traveled couple were in Milan for a Versace fashion show. According to a source, the pair have been together for about five months.
CRASH COURSE
Vince Vaughn puts the squeeze on Owen Wilson at the world premiere of their movie The Wedding Crashers in London on Monday. In the film, they play pals who sneak into weddings to pick up women.