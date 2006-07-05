Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 5, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

RUNNING MAN

Credit: Flynet

Matthew McConaughey gets his heart racing – and ours – as he takes an oceanside jog Tuesday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

QUICK CHANGE

Credit: Fame; Ramey

Lindsay Lohan, who turned 20 on July 2, wraps up her long birthday weekend with a quick change in Malibu, where she celebrated the Fourth of July at a charity bash, along with pals Mischa Barton, Matthew Perry and Kristin Cavallari.

3 of 16

KISS AND MAKE UP

Credit: Drew Lee, Bret Thompsett/Pacific Coast News

At Lohan's party, Kristin Cavallari goofs off with boyfriend Brody Jenner. The couple, who took a break from each other earlier this year, reconnected after Cavallari's short-lived flirtation with Nick Lachey.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

BABY'S DAY OUT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

New parents Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan make their first public outing Tuesday with daughter Isabella (born June 11), showing her the sights and sounds of New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 16

URBAN COWGIRL

Credit: O'Neill/White/INFGoff

A gussied up Sienna Miller shows off her cowgirl swagger during a break recently on the Toronto set of her black comedy Camille.

6 of 16

BREEZING BY

Credit: X17

Jake Gyllenhaal – who's filming the crime drama Zodiac – is a (hot) body in motion as he catches a breeze during a Malibu bike ride Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

TOUCH & GO

Credit: X17

Katharine McPhee works in some face-to-face time with actor boyfriend Nick Cokas in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Sunday before heading out to join the American Idols Live tour, which makes its first stop in Manchester, N.H., today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FAMILY GATHERING

Credit: X17

Gavin Rossdale and wife Gwen Stefani swaddle 1-month-old Kingston as they make a house call Sunday, reportedly to another set of new parents – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Advertisement

9 of 16

BANG-UP JOB

Credit: English/Milton/Matrix/Bauer-Griffin

Mischa Barton finds a Good Samaritan to rescue her pooch from a car jam Tuesday in London. Little did the bloke know, the actress punked him for Channel 4's Friday Night Project, a British comedy series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

PARIS À DEUX

Credit: Ang/FAme

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake head out of the Sofitel Le Faubourg hotel in Paris on Tuesday, a day after they rocked out with pal Drew Barrymore at a Gnarls Barkley concert. Soon Timberlake will be back onstage himself for some European club dates to promote his new single, "SexyBack."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

ALL-STAR FAN

Credit: Brandi Pettjohn/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba lends her support (and a smile) to the ballers at the Midsummer Night's Dream Street Basketball tournament, a charity event that benefits at-risk youth, Sunday in Venice Beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

EXIT STRATEGY

Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic;

Together, but separate: Josh Hartnett and Scarlett Johansson take careful steps to avoid being photographed next to each other as the couple leave their SoHo hotel in downtown Manhattan on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

STRONG MEDICINE

Credit: Ralf Succo/Action Press/ZUMA

The cast of Grey's Anatomy – (from left) Justin Chambers, Kate Walsh, James Pickens Jr., Ellen Pompeo, T.R. Knight and Chandra Wilson – trade their O.R. scrubs for red-carpet finery at the Golden Nymph Awards (honoring television) in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

CASUAL CORNER

Credit: MJJ Photos

Have cargos, will travel: Halle Berry hits a comfortable stride Monday during a Beverly Hills outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ACTION HERO

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Tobey Maguire heads off to the showers after playing a pickup basketball game in L.A. on Saturday with Adam Sandler and Entourage's Kevin Connolly. Maguire is keeping in fighting shape while filming Spider-Man 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

ALL ABOARD?

Credit: FRA/Finalpixx

Pamela Anderson lounges on a yacht Monday with sometime boyfriend Kid Rock as the on-again (for now) couple vacations in Saint-Tropez with Anderson's two sons, Brandon and Dylan (whose dad is ex-husband Tommy Lee).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff