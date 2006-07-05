Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 5, 2006
RUNNING MAN
Matthew McConaughey gets his heart racing – and ours – as he takes an oceanside jog Tuesday in Malibu.
QUICK CHANGE
Lindsay Lohan, who turned 20 on July 2, wraps up her long birthday weekend with a quick change in Malibu, where she celebrated the Fourth of July at a charity bash, along with pals Mischa Barton, Matthew Perry and Kristin Cavallari.
KISS AND MAKE UP
At Lohan's party, Kristin Cavallari goofs off with boyfriend Brody Jenner. The couple, who took a break from each other earlier this year, reconnected after Cavallari's short-lived flirtation with Nick Lachey.
BABY'S DAY OUT
New parents Matt Damon and Luciana Bozan make their first public outing Tuesday with daughter Isabella (born June 11), showing her the sights and sounds of New York City.
URBAN COWGIRL
A gussied up Sienna Miller shows off her cowgirl swagger during a break recently on the Toronto set of her black comedy Camille.
BREEZING BY
Jake Gyllenhaal – who's filming the crime drama Zodiac – is a (hot) body in motion as he catches a breeze during a Malibu bike ride Tuesday.
TOUCH & GO
Katharine McPhee works in some face-to-face time with actor boyfriend Nick Cokas in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Sunday before heading out to join the American Idols Live tour, which makes its first stop in Manchester, N.H., today.
FAMILY GATHERING
Gavin Rossdale and wife Gwen Stefani swaddle 1-month-old Kingston as they make a house call Sunday, reportedly to another set of new parents – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – in Santa Barbara, Calif.
BANG-UP JOB
Mischa Barton finds a Good Samaritan to rescue her pooch from a car jam Tuesday in London. Little did the bloke know, the actress punked him for Channel 4's Friday Night Project, a British comedy series.
PARIS À DEUX
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake head out of the Sofitel Le Faubourg hotel in Paris on Tuesday, a day after they rocked out with pal Drew Barrymore at a Gnarls Barkley concert. Soon Timberlake will be back onstage himself for some European club dates to promote his new single, "SexyBack."
ALL-STAR FAN
Jessica Alba lends her support (and a smile) to the ballers at the Midsummer Night's Dream Street Basketball tournament, a charity event that benefits at-risk youth, Sunday in Venice Beach.
EXIT STRATEGY
Together, but separate: Josh Hartnett and Scarlett Johansson take careful steps to avoid being photographed next to each other as the couple leave their SoHo hotel in downtown Manhattan on Saturday.
STRONG MEDICINE
The cast of Grey's Anatomy – (from left) Justin Chambers, Kate Walsh, James Pickens Jr., Ellen Pompeo, T.R. Knight and Chandra Wilson – trade their O.R. scrubs for red-carpet finery at the Golden Nymph Awards (honoring television) in Monte Carlo on Saturday.
CASUAL CORNER
Have cargos, will travel: Halle Berry hits a comfortable stride Monday during a Beverly Hills outing.
ACTION HERO
Tobey Maguire heads off to the showers after playing a pickup basketball game in L.A. on Saturday with Adam Sandler and Entourage's Kevin Connolly. Maguire is keeping in fighting shape while filming Spider-Man 3.
ALL ABOARD?
Pamela Anderson lounges on a yacht Monday with sometime boyfriend Kid Rock as the on-again (for now) couple vacations in Saint-Tropez with Anderson's two sons, Brandon and Dylan (whose dad is ex-husband Tommy Lee).