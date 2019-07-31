Leo, Margot and Brad Hit the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Premiere in London, Plus Newlyweds Heidi & Tom, Rami Malek & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 31, 2019 06:00 AM

Time to Shine

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are all smiles as they pose for photos at the film’s U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday. 

Killer Looks

BACKGRID

Lucy Liu is spotted all dolled up as she films for her CBS show, Why Women Kill, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

 

Hurry Along

The Image Direct

Rami Malek is seen sprinting down the sidewalk in a tuxedo as he films an action scene for Mr. Robot on Tuesday in New York City. 

Pep in her Step

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Logan Browning flashes a big smile as she leaves Build Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Getaway Goals

INSTARimages.com

Heidi Klum and new husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy a sweet stroll in Capri, Italy together on Monday.

Introducing Sheldon Sampson

The Image Direct

Josh Duhamel is seen in full costume, filming for his new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy, on Monday in Toronto.

Lean on Me

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariel Winter takes a break from filming Law and Order: SVU to pose alongside the show’s star, Mariska Hargitay, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Summer Romance

SplashNews.com

Sweet new couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cuddle up at the pool on Monday in Miami.

Reunited for Radio

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Queer Eye’s Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown band together during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City. 

Money Moves

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kandi Burruss brings the energy as host of The Kitchen’s Atlanta screening at Cinebistro on Monday.

Get Pumped!

NBCUniversal

Julianne Hough visits Harlem’s Boys & Girls Club during NBCUniversal’s Peacock Games to teach the kids a fun dance routine and to get them excited about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Retail Therapy

BACKGRID

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go shopping on Monday in N.Y.C., following the loss of their beloved dog Waldo Picasso.

Sing & Smile

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rob Thomas takes the stage during a stop on his Chip Tooth Tour at Beacon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

In Sync

The Image Direct

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walk arm-in-arm as they head to the spa in L.A. on Monday.

Summer Stroll

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a floral-print mini dress and white sneakers to walk her dog on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Marvelous Guest

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Retro Red Carpet

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis poses in a tie-dye pullover alongside Driven costars Judy Greer and Lee Pace at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Derby Darling

SplashNews.com

Tamron Hall is off to the races during Monday’s taping of Live with Kelly & Ryan in N.Y.C.

Fun in the Sun

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Model Iskra Lawrence races down a waterslide with friends on Monday at Mountain Creek Waterpark in Vernon, New Jersey.

Purr-fect Pals

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Cats star Idris Elba teaches host Stephen Colbert to embrace his inner-feline on Monday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor Eugenio Derbez poses with a furry friend at Hallmark’s Home & Family talk show on Monday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Back to School

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Michelle Monaghan smiles with guests at the Baby2Baby and Paul Mitchell Styled for School Event on Monday in Sherman Oaks, California.

Find Your Light

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Angela Bassett glows as she arrives at The Daily Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Cap It Off

Gotham/GC Images

A smiley Naomi Watts takes a stroll through N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Monday.

Big Night Out

The Image Direct

Matt Smith and Anya Taylor-Joy are seen making an exuberant exit from a hotel on the set of their upcoming film Last Night in Soho on Monday in London.

Wedding Belle

Manny Carabel/Getty

Rebecca Rittenhouse attends Build Series to discuss her role in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Vacation Vibes

Splash News Online

Adrien Brody soaks up some sunshine while chatting with friends at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on Monday.

Double Denim

MEGA

Justin Timberlake steps out in an all-denim outfit as he leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

What You're Seeking

Amy Sussman/Getty

Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Justina Machado and Sasheer Zamata of Finding Your Roots speak on Monday during the PBS segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stocking Up

The Image Direct

Nikki Bella beams after a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles on Monday.

Pattern Maker

Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carla Gugino brightens up Monday morning in a patterned dress on the set of Today in N.Y.C.

Man's Best Friend

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom cuddles up to his dog Mighty at the Amazon Prime Carnival Row photo call during the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Dashing Duo

SplashNews.com

Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan stroll arm in arm as they leave a pal’s wedding reception on Sunday night in London.

Summer Shindig

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Awkwafina hosts a HotelTonight party on the rooftop of The Williamsburg Hotel on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York.

Beachy Keen

SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman smiles as he jogs on the sand after a dip at Bondi Beach in Australia on Monday.

Silver Stunner

Startraksphoto.com

Zoë Saldana shines at the Tijuana YMCA Benefit, co-hosted by the actress and tequila brand Clase Azul, at Ashlee Margolis’ home on Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Bae Area

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Miguel heats up the stage during 106.1 KMEL’s Summer Jam on Sunday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.  

Pigging Out

Frank Micelotta/20th Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Lake Bell laughs as she plays with a pig during 20th Century Fox Television’s TCA Studio Day in L.A. on Sunday.

Treat Yourself

The Image Direct

Kristen Stewart steps out in a denim jacket and Adidas leggings after enjoying a spa session with a pal on Sunday in L.A.

Proud Onscreen Parents

Rachel Murray/Getty

Costars Michael Peña and Eva Longoria pose at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold world premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Sister Snap

BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid snaps a photo of her sister Bella as they vacation in Mykonos, Greece, on Sunday.

Purple Pop Queen

Paras Griffin/Getty

Carly Rae Jepsen hits the stage at The Tabernacle during the Atlanta stop on her Dedicated tour on Sunday.

Charity Champs

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Jamie Foxx supports Michael B. Jordan at his third annual MBJam fundraiser, created to raise money and awareness for a cure for Lupus, at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood on Saturday.

Blissful Biebs

SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a vintage Jonas Brothers T-shirt as he leaves a spa in L.A. on Saturday.

Yachting in Yellow

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Katy Perry walks off a yacht in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday, during her relaxing vacation with friends and, earlier in the week, fiancé Orlando Bloom.

High Seas

SplashNews.com

Oprah high-fives a crew member onboard a yacht during her vacation in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday.

Birthday Girl Glow

Seth Browarnik/Startraksphoto.com

Winnie Harlow celebrates her 25th birthday on Saturday at Swan in Miami.

Gatsby Glam

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Beyoncé steals the spotlight at the Great Gatsby-themed birthday party of JAY-Z’s niece, wearing a custom high-slit merlot gown by Walter Collection in New York City on Saturday night.

Star Power

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum attends a Q&A of Kino Lorber’s The Mountain at Landmark Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Together Again

Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

Director Catherine Hardwicke and Ashley Greene have a mini Twilight reunion at Cinespia’s screening of the film on Saturday night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

For a Cause

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union are all smiles at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala — featuring culinary experiences by global lifestyle hospitality company sbe and its restaurant brands Katsuya, Cleo, Fi’lia, Carna and Umami Burger — in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Ballers

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving have fun at the actor’s third annual MBJam fundraiser, created to raise money and awareness for a cure for Lupus, at Dave & Buster’s Hollywood on Saturday.

Fearless

ENT/SplashNews.com

Nikki Bella is spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday dressed in camouflage leggings.

Fan Favorites

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bo Derek, Holly Robinson Peete, Kristin Chenoweth, Marilu Henner, Al Roker and Susan Lucci attend Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour reception in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

In Loving Memory

Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take their dog Porky for a walk in New York City on Saturday following the tragic death of their dog Waldo late last week.

Ordinary People

John Legend attends the Red Cross Gala in Monaco on Friday night alongside artist Marcello Lo Giudice, as well as Princess Charlene and Prince Albert (not pictured).

Action!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jason Segel, Eve Lindley and Sally Field film on the set of AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bounce

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea performs during Friday’s WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Speak Now

Presley Ann/Getty

Abigail Spencer speaks onstage during the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Blue Belle

Andrew Toth/Getty

Also sitting pretty at the Hulu 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Mindy Kaling.

Light the Night

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

The ladies of Orange Is the New Black — Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba and Dascha Polanco — light the Empire State Building in honor of the show’s final season premiere and newly established Poussey Washington Fund.

Country Strong

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty

On Friday, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform on ABC’s Good Morning America at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C.’s Central Park.

Not-So-Casual Friday

The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for Jeff Goldblum, who dresses to impress in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Drink to This

Terry Wyatt/Getty

LeAnn Rimes debuts her new varietal with ONEHOPE Wine, to benefit the Pedigree Foundation, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Thursday night.

Hoop Dreams

APO Group/Getty

Naomi Campbell poses with female basketball players at the Hoop Forum organized by SEED in Thiès, Senegal, on Wednesday.

