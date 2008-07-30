Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 30, 2008
TRAINING DAY
Jessica Simpson catches up with her quarterback beau Tony Romo after his Dallas Cowboys' practice Tuesday at the team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The pair were reportedly headed to dinner.
SHOP TALK
Katherine Heigl gets a little company from BFF T.R. Knight during a shopping trip to California's Glendale Galleria on Tuesday. During their visit, the Grey's Anatomy stars hit up the Apple store and Sephora.
SUPPORTING PLAYER
Rihanna arrives at New York's Nokia Theater to cheer on boyfriend Chris Brown, who performed at the venue on Monday. At the event, the singer also announced that his hit "Forever" is the new jingle for Doublemint gum.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Justin Timberlake, who recently admitted that he doesn't want to be , lets girlfriend Jessica Biel take the lead Tuesday after a night of laughs at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles.
ULTRA-VIOLET
Easing into his role as bad-boy prep-schooler Chuck Bass, a suave Ed Westwick looks for his latest conquest Tuesday while on the New York City set of Gossip Girl.
ON THE MEND
Australian actress Isabel Lucas, who suffered minor bumps and bruises after a weekend car accident with Transformers 2 costar Shia LaBeouf, continues to recover Tuesday, enjoying lunch with boyfriend and Entourage star Adrian Grenier at L.A.'s Urth Caffé.
CURTAIN CALL
Whoopi Goldberg inspires applause from her castmates – and the audience! – during her first night in Broadway's Xanadu Tuesday night. The comedian, who plays the muses Calliope and Aphrodite, will appear
in the musical comedy until Sept. 7.
FLIP BOOK
A casual Owen Wilson picks up a little reading material to go after a stop at a Santa Monica market on Tuesday.
KISSING UP
Chris Brown doubles his pleasure at an event in N.Y.C. Tuesday, where he revealed that his hit single, "Forever," is actually the revamped jingle for Doublemint gum. Though the RampB singer wasn't kissing and telling about his relationship with Rihanna, he did tell PEOPLE, "I'm not looking."
HOME AGAIN
Having enjoyed a day of romance in New York City, Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan return home Tuesday, making a safe landing at Los Angeles International Airport.
ART EXHIBIT
Jennifer Garner carefully balances the handiwork of her little artist, 2-year-old daughter Violet, while leaving a children's art studio Tuesday in Santa Monica. Pal Kevin Smith recently told PEOPLE that the pregnant actress and husband Ben Affleck have been looking for a new home for their growing brood.
SMART STEPS
Setting the trend with broken-in denim cutoffs, Mary-Kate Olsen keeps hydration on hand Monday, while out and about in Los Angeles.
TEE TIME
Pro skateboarder Ryan Sheckler (left, in blue baseball cap) and Verne Troyer keep their eyes on the golf ball at the Ryan Sheckler X Games Celebrity Skins Classic Tuesday at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Also participating in the celeb golf tournament, which benefited the skater's Sheckler Foundation and several other charities: Kevin Federline and Audrina Patridge.
SAILOR GIRL
Kirsten Dunst is in a nautical mood Tuesday as the sailor-dress clad actress totes her guitar through the streets of New York City. Next up, she'll play a magazine writer in the comedy How to Lose Friends amp Alienate People, due out in October.
SNOW DAY
After splashing around in Marina del Rey, Calif., Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas finds herself in the cooler climate of Mt. Hood, Ore., where she and fiancé/professional snowboarder Jesse Csincsak hit the slopes on Tuesday.