Zendaya Arrives at Paris Fashion Week, Plus Keanu Reeves, Katherine Schwarzenegger & More

Turn About
Zendaya attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
In Neutral
Also at the show: a color-coordinated Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.
Excellent!
Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves suit up to film their new Bill and Ted movie in L.A. on Tuesday.
Walk the Walk
Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps it moving on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Patterns on Patterns
Thomas Jane and Anne Heche visit the Klambt Style Cocktail party during Berlin Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 at Canteen in Germany on Tuesday.
You Go Girls
Whitney Cummings and Maria Menounos attend the 2019 Girlboss Rally at UCLA over the weekend.
Shoulder On
Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers host the Baha Mar Showdown, a celebrity golf showcase by Turner Sports and CAA Sports, in The Bahamas over the weekend.
Face Off
Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder cozy up for a photo at the Giambattista Valli dinner during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Caped Couture
Shailene Woodley steps out in a chic blazer dress with a pleated cape at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Draped in Dior
Gal Gadot waves to the crowd outside of the Christian Dior show on Monday.
Game, Set, Match
Janelle Monáe is a hit at the Evian Live Young suite at Wimbledon on Monday in England.
Man of the Hour
Honoree Ralph Fiennes poses for photographers at the CineMerit Gala during the Munich Film Festival at Gasteig on Monday in Germany.
Fashion Files
Mandy Moore, Coco Rocha and Pixie Lott sit front row during Paris Fashion Week’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday.
Party in Paradise
Anne Heche and boyfriend Thomas Jane couple up at the 7 Pines Resort in Ibiza on Monday.
Beach Babe
Sofia Richie poses in a LBD and snakeskin boots to celebrate her campaign with Frankies Bikinis at Nobu Malibu on Monday in California.
Cozy Couple
Brooklyn Beckham smiles with girlfriend Hana Cross at the launch of Wonderland Magazine’s Summer 2019 issue at Sexy Fish on Monday in London.
Musical Moves
Rachel McAdams wheels a suitcase and guitar through Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday.
Darling Details
Marisa Tomei shines in a beaded corset dress and feathered skirt at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Sidewalk Cruiser
Andy Cohen takes the new Buzz E-bike out for a spin on Monday in N.Y.C.
Bookish Beauty
Margot Robbie looks elegant in head-to-toe Chanel at a photo call ahead of the Chanel Women’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Haute Couture show in Paris on Tuesday.
Medicine Matters
Queen Letizia of Spain attends a meeting at the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) on Monday in Madrid.
Parisian Street Style
Gwyneth Paltrow cools down with an iced drink while out and about in Paris on Monday.
Music Man
DJ Pauly D takes the turntables at The Grand in Boston for an early birthday celebration (he turns 39 on July 5).
Sealed with a Kiss
Nicole Kidman receives Taormina Arte Award during the 65th Taormina Film Fest 2019 ceremony in Italy on Monday.
Heart and Seoul
Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal crack up at a press conference for Spider-Man: Far From Home in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.
Minnie Me
Heidi Klum and Minnie Mouse get their model moves on during Klum’s visit to The Lion King & Jungle Festival Parade at Disneyland Paris on Saturday.
Mama on the Move
Pregnant Shay Mitchell runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sunday, two days after announcing her baby news.
Going for Gold
Lady Gaga shines while leaving her New York City hotel on Monday.
Two Faced
Antonio Banderas signs a photo of himself on Monday at the Cine Merit Award Filmfest 2019 in Munich, Germany.
Good Balance
Lucy Hale takes her drinks to go during a walk around L.A. on Monday.
Piano Man
Jeff Goldblum performs on stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Monday in London.
Cheers to That
Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook toast the start of summer at Rove presents DJ Cassidy & Celia Babini at The Surf Lodge, in Montauk, New York, on Saturday.
Fast Friends
Costars Jason Statham and Idris Elba speak at a screening of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw during Comic Con in Cologne, Germany, on Friday.
Parents with Pride
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris and their twins Gideon and Harper celebrate World Pride in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Spicing Up Pride
Mel C and Sink the Pink perform at the World Pride closing ceremony in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.
Inspirational Icon
Madonna gives a heartfelt tribute to the LGBTQ community during Pride Island: World Pride N.Y.C. at Pier 97 on Sunday.
Masked Moment
Grace Jones wears a gold skull headpiece while performing during WorldPride N.Y.C. 2019 on Pride Island on Saturday in New York City.
Parisian Paradise
Katie Holmes poses with Minnie Mouse while celebrating the opening of The Lion King & Jungle Festival Parade in Disneyland Paris on Saturday.
Lasting Love
Kaley Cuoco shares a sweet smooch with husband Karl Cook while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Birthday Bash
La La Anthony goes big for her 36th birthday, celebrating on Saturday at three major hotspots at Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Moneyline Bar & Book and Premier Nightclub.
Beach Babe
Sofia Richie enjoys a lunch at Nobu Malbu in honor of her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis on Monday.
Sartorial Sisters
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West step out in colorful minidresses to celebrate family friend Larsa Pippen’s birthday party on Saturday in West Hollywood.
Marvel Madness
Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin speaks on stage during ACE Comic Con at CenturyLink Field Event Center on Friday in Seattle.
Coupled Up
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum arrive at the amfAR Gala at the Peninsula Hotel in Paris on Sunday.
Star Power
Janet Jackson performs her hits live in concert at the 2019 Montreux Jazz Festival on Sunday in Montreux, Switzerland.
I Spy ...
Daniel Craig exits a vintage Aston Martin while filming the new James Bond movie in London on Sunday.
Festival Fun
Chris Martin performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in Glastonbury, England.
Hands Full
Olivia Culpo carries flowers in one hand and The Ruffino Prosecco Six Pack by StickyBaby in another while out in L.A.
Model Behavior
Models Luka Sabbat and Kaia Gerber serve looks ahead of the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show at the Hippodrome d’Auteuil during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
Spread the Love
Dan Reynolds, Emma Gonzalez, Kesha and Tegan Quin pose together at LOVELOUD Festival 2019 Powered by AT&T on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah.
Pose
Billy Porter celebrates WorldPride N.Y.C. 2019 in a colorful rainbow-patterned ensemble by Christian Siriano on Sunday.
She Is Coming
Miley Cyrus hits the stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in England.
Fashionable Friends
Aja Naomi King and Gabrielle Union are in the front row of the Miu Miu Cruise 2020 show on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week.
Music Man
Hugh Jackman performs at Madison Square Garden for his Hugh Jackman The Man. The Music. The Show. concert tour on Saturday night.
Cardi Cruise
Cardi B performs at sea on the 2019 Days of Summer Cruise hosted by DJ Khaled in partnership with CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.
Bonjour!
Céline Dion waves hello and shows off her legs during an outing in Paris on Saturday.
Let's Move
Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown have a blast at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere in Santa Monica, California, on Friday night.
Baller-to-Be
Meghan Markle receives a special New York Yankees jersey for son Archie before the team takes on the Boston Red Sox for the MLB’s first-ever game in London on Saturday.
Health Is Wealth
Twiggy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Penélope Cruz are all smiles at the In goop Health wellness summit in London on Saturday.
International Star
Julianne Moore dons a summery white dress for the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday.
Pattern Maker
Miranda Lambert goes casual for a Friday walk around New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin (not pictured).
Rainbow Connection
Lady Gaga gears up for Pride in a rainbow outfit in New York City on Friday.
Giving It Her All
Alicia Keys performs onstage during Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day Friday in New York City.
Sign of the Times
Also at Stonewall Day: George Takei.