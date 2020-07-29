Bethenny Frankel Catches a Wave in the Hamptons, Plus Pregnant Lea Michele, Brad Pitt and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
July 29, 2020 07:44 AM

Surf’s Up

BACKGRID

Bethenny Frankel catches a wave on Tuesday in the Hamptons. 

Bumping Along

BACKGRID

Pregnant Lea Michele wears a face mask while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Santa Monica. 

Dad Duty

BACKGRID

Brad Pitt is seen leaving ex Angelina Jolie’s home on his motorcycle after a visit with their kids on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Beachy Keen

The Image Direct

Jordana Brewster bundles up in a fleece jacket on the beach on Tuesday in Malibu. 

Dare to Bare

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while out and about in Brooklyn on Tuesday. 

Model Moment

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM/SplashNews.com

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are seen leaving their apartment in New York City together on Tuesday. 

Back to Work

The Image Direct

A colorful, masked Jessica Alba makes her way to The Honest Company offices in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Hold the Phone

The Image Direct

An incognito Adrien Brody chats on his phone while enjoying a glass of wine outside at a New York City restaurant on Tuesday.

Summer Streets

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge mask up for a stroll around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

So in Love

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Newly engaged pair Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich cuddle up on Monday in Beverly Hills.

Southern Belle

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Jessie James Decker hangs outside of her Nashville home on Monday looking summery in all white.

Hamptons Happenings

BACKGRID

Hugh Jackman chats on the phone while taking his pups for a walk on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Model Muse

Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in style on Monday, wearing a chic blouse, jeans and sandals.

Happy Hikers

MEGA

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand during a hike in Los Angeles on Monday.

Flower Power

The Image Direct

Elsa Hosk makes her way through downtown N.Y.C. on Monday with a handful of sunflowers.

Lifting Off

Backgrid

Brody Jenner glides above the ocean on Monday while riding his electric hydrofoil surfboard in Malibu.

So in Step

The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Lea Michele and Zandy Reich take a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.

Perfect Pair

The Image Direct

Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his pup around N.Y.C. on Monday.

Ab-Tastic

Splash News Online

New mom Iggy Azalea continues her style streak on Sunday evening, arriving to a studio in L.A.

Camera Ready

The Image Direct

Chris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi. 

Let's Be 'Frank'

BACKGRID

Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday. 

Mask Up

BACKGRID

Queen & Slim star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday. 

Enter Sand-man

MEGA

Adam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu. 

She Could Be the One

Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS/SplashNews.com

Dua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask. 

Ciao, Bella!

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. 

Giving Back

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Host Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Shady Star

BACKGRID

Gerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.

Bump, Set, Spike

BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.

Waterboy

Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Bear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

Pucker Up

JED/BACKGRID

Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 remotely in a glamorous dress.

Summer Fun

Mega Agency

DJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.

Dapper Diner

NIGHTVISION/BACKGRID

Liam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.

Big Apple Style

TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.

Prints to Party

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Rita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.

Two for the Road

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Feeling Blue?

Backgrid

A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Take the Lead