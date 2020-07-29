Bethenny Frankel Catches a Wave in the Hamptons, Plus Pregnant Lea Michele, Brad Pitt and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Surf’s Up
Bethenny Frankel catches a wave on Tuesday in the Hamptons.
Bumping Along
Pregnant Lea Michele wears a face mask while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Dad Duty
Brad Pitt is seen leaving ex Angelina Jolie’s home on his motorcycle after a visit with their kids on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Beachy Keen
Jordana Brewster bundles up in a fleece jacket on the beach on Tuesday in Malibu.
Dare to Bare
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her toned abs while out and about in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
Model Moment
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber are seen leaving their apartment in New York City together on Tuesday.
Back to Work
A colorful, masked Jessica Alba makes her way to The Honest Company offices in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Hold the Phone
An incognito Adrien Brody chats on his phone while enjoying a glass of wine outside at a New York City restaurant on Tuesday.
Summer Streets
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge mask up for a stroll around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
So in Love
Newly engaged pair Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich cuddle up on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Southern Belle
Jessie James Decker hangs outside of her Nashville home on Monday looking summery in all white.
Hamptons Happenings
Hugh Jackman chats on the phone while taking his pups for a walk on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Model Muse
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in style on Monday, wearing a chic blouse, jeans and sandals.
Happy Hikers
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand during a hike in Los Angeles on Monday.
Flower Power
Elsa Hosk makes her way through downtown N.Y.C. on Monday with a handful of sunflowers.
Lifting Off
Brody Jenner glides above the ocean on Monday while riding his electric hydrofoil surfboard in Malibu.
So in Step
Parents-to-be Lea Michele and Zandy Reich take a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.
Perfect Pair
Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his pup around N.Y.C. on Monday.
Ab-Tastic
New mom Iggy Azalea continues her style streak on Sunday evening, arriving to a studio in L.A.
Camera Ready
Chris Pine takes a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on Sunday, pausing to pretend to take a photo of the paparazzi.
Let's Be 'Frank'
Ireland Baldwin cradles a Dachshund while enjoying the beach in Malibu on Sunday.
Mask Up
Queen & Slim star and new mom Jodie Turner-Smith looks super casual while running errands in a mask in L.A. on Sunday.
Enter Sand-man
Adam Sandler takes a walk with his dog on the beach on Sunday in Malibu.
She Could Be the One
Dua Lipa leaves her SoHo apartment in N.Y.C. on Sunday wearing a mask.
Ciao, Bella!
Melissa George wears all white as she attends the 2020 Filming Italy Sardegna Festival on Sunday in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Giving Back
Host Jhené Aiko volunteers at the Feed Your City Challenge Event with co-hosts Mustard and Roddy Ricch (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Shady Star
Gerard Butler looks cool in aviator sunglasses during a meeting with his friend in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday.
Bump, Set, Spike
Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys a game of volleyball with friends and family in Malibu over the weekend.
Waterboy
Bear Grylls takes a dip in the tank filled with sharks, rays and tropical fish at The Bear Grylls Adventure in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.
Pucker Up
Joey King celebrates the release of her Netflix sequel The Kissing Booth 2 remotely in a glamorous dress.
Summer Fun
DJ Khaled enjoys a ride on his colorful jet ski with his wife (not pictured) on Friday in Miami Beach.
Dapper Diner
Liam Payne is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Friday night, after paying tribute to One Direction's 10th anniversary.
Big Apple Style
Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an oversized blazer during a Friday stroll in New York City.
Prints to Party
Rita Ora attends a friend's birthday party at a club near London on Friday night.
Two for the Road
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a stroll with her pup in Los Angeles on Friday.
Feeling Blue?
A masked Chace Crawford runs errands on Friday in Los Angeles.