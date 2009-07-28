Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 29, 2009
SPORTS FANS
Audrina Patridge and on-again beau Corey Bohan stay connected Tuesday as they arrive for Red Bull Toasted, an event to honor extreme-sports star Travis Pastrana at Hollywood club Avalon.
SHOW OF SUPPORT
Jessica Simpson shimmers in West Hollywood, Calif., Monday night during a party for An-Ya, an artist on dad Joe Simpson's record label. The newly-single Simpson has stayed strong throughout her breakup from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, reportedly relishing in girls' nights and family time.
SUGAR RUSH
Oh how sweet it is! Katy Perry and fellow lollipop lover Rihanna (sucking on Sugar Factory's Couture Pops) pair up during a post concert party at the Griffin in New York City on Tuesday. The darling duo also made their way through N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side, catching a late night performance by Argentinean dancing duo the Lumba Brothers.
SHOP GIRLS
Lauren Conrad and pal Lauren "Lo" Bosworth enjoy a girls' day out Tuesday with a shopping spree at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, Calif.
TINY TRAVELER
He totes his own bags! Little Wyatt Crow, 2, acts as roadie to mom Sheryl Crow as the two stroll through Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
PARTY 'CRASH'-ERS
Former Crash costars Ryan Phillippe and Ludacris huddle up Tuesday during a TAG body spray launch party at the London West Hollywood Hotel.
BIKER CHICK
Queen Latifah gets in gear Tuesday with a leisurely bike ride through New York's Central Park while filming her latest flick, Just Wright. Terminator Salvation star Common also stars in the romantic comedy.
BIRTHDAY BEAUTY
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen is presented with a cake during her 16th birthday party Sunday night at New York City's Hiro Ballroom. The actress-singer provided the entertainment at the bash, performing with her band The Pretty Reckless before joining revelers to celebrate.
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
What a view! Ashley Olsen peeks outside her apartment window on Tuesday, reportedly watching a movie being shot on her block in New York City.
PUBLIC AFFAIR
Their secret is finally out! Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris celebrates her engagement to Ed Swiderski by stepping out together in Los Angeles on Monday.
TOUR GUIDE
George Clooney gives pal Elisabetta Canalis the lay of the land – via motorcycle! – around his Lake Como, Italy, home on Tuesday.
KEEP IT CLEAN!
VMA host Russell Brand proves to be a trash act on the set of his latest project, Get Him to the Greek, filming Monday in New York. In the comedy, the Brit reprises his Forgetting Sarah Marshall role Aldous Snow alongside Jonah Hill and Diddy.
BREAKING NEWS
Are they getting a text update from Gossip Girl? Stylish pals Blake Lively and Leighton Meester film a scene for their CW show in New York's Central Park on Monday.
PARISIAN PUMPS
Ooh la la! Looking chic in black and white, singer Kylie Minogue gets her retail therapy while shoe shopping on Tuesday in Paris, France.
OUT OF SIGHT
While shooting a segment on her MTV show, Alexa Chung guides a blindfolded Ashley Tisdale as the star feels her way around a bowl of boiled eggs on Tuesday. The former High School Musical actress is making the rounds to promote her new album, Guilty Pleasure.