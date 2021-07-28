Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hit the Stage in Nashville, Plus Liam Payne, Teyana Taylor and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Darling Duet
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 in Nashville.
Blonde Ambition
Liam Payne arrives at the launch of Dazn x Matchroom at German Gymnasium in King's Cross, London on July 27.
Back in Harlem
Teyana Taylor is seen on the set of A Thousand and One in Harlem on July 27 in N.Y.C.
Cover Star
Nicky Hilton looks fashionable as she shoots for the cover of Avenue Magazine on July 27.
New Partnership
Karah Preiss and Emma Roberts' Belletrist partners with BookClub at The Whitby Hotel Reading Room in N.Y.C. on July 27.
Picture Perfect
Gigi Hadid mans the camera during a photoshoot with friends Alana O'Herlihy and Gabriella Karefe-Johnson in Brooklyn, New York on July 27.
In Character
Lily James arrives on set to film Pam and Tommy in L.A. on July 27.
Retail Therapy
Sofía Vergara goes shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on July 27.
First Look!
Noah Cyrus hits the set of American Horror Story in downtown L.A. on July 26.
Black & Gold
Felicity Jones attends the UK premiere of The Last Letter From Your Lover at The Ham Yard Hotel on July 27 in London.
Set Sighting
Joaquin Phoenix is spotted in Montreal on the set of Disappointment Blvd. on July 27.
Book Tour
Tyler Cameron snaps photos outside of Good Morning America while promoting his new book, You Deserve Better, in N.Y.C. on July 27.
High Fashion
Lady Gaga rocks sky-high platform heels while out in N.Y.C. on July 26.
Staying Active
JAY-Z goes jogging in a white tee and joggers in the Hamptons on July 26.
Gorgeous Glam
Justin and Hailey Bieber are seen out dressed to the nines on July 26 in L.A.
Premiere Night
Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin and Tom McCarthy pose at the Stillwater N.Y.C. premiere at Rose Theater in Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26.
Legends Link Up
Busta Rhymes and host Rick Ross perform at Vendome in Miami Beach on July 26.
Star Power
Sarah Paulson, Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein pose at the special screening of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story in N.Y.C. on July 26.
Movie Night
Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges attend Cinespia's screening of Josie and the Pussycats held at The Greek Theatre on July 23 in L.A.
Olympic Legacy
Michael Phelps visits the OMEGA Showcasing in Tokyo wearing the Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020, the brand's tribute to the Olympic Games.
Chill Day
Olivia Wilde is spotted hanging out in L.A. on July 25.
Beautiful Brazil
Alessandra Ambrosio cools off in the sea of Florinópolis while enjoying her vacation in Brazil on July 26.
On Location
Gina Rodriguez films in N.Y.C. on July 26.
City Style
Gabrielle Union pairs a stylish leather Sportmax jacket with a black skirt as she heads out in N.Y.C. on July 25.
Big Kiss
Sarah Jessica Parker receives a sweet smooch from Willie Garson on the set of And Just Like That at the Lyceum Theater on July 24 in N.Y.C.
Pop Champagne
Christie Brinkley attends Kenneth, Maria and Bradley Fishel Celebrate POLO Hamptons with Christie Brinkley at a private residence on July 24 in Bridgehampton, New York.
City Date
Bella Hadid hangs out with new boyfriend Marc Kalman in N.Y.C. on July 25.
It's a Celebration
Normani performs her latest single "Wild Side" at the Tequila Don Julio release party of their limited edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera.
Speed Racer
Cara Delevingne poses at the ABB FIA Formula E Heineken London E-Prix at ExCel on July 24 in London.
London Nights
Jason Momoa is seen leaving Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra after dinner with a group of friends on July 23 in London.
Live Show
Post Malone brings the energy during his Rolling Loud set at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Beach Day
Bethenny Frankel spends time with her friend Dan Wright at Sag Harbor Beach in the Hamptons, New York on July 24.
Family Affair
Vanessa Hudgens and her mom Gina Guangco pose at the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 24 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Putting on a Show
Deborah Cox performs an electrifying set at HQ2 Nightclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, July 24.
King and Queen of the Jungle
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson arrive in style at the world premiere of Jungle Cruise at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Escape to New York
Indya Moore turns heads as they're spotted on the streets of Chelsea in N.Y.C.
Getting Down
Jaden Smith suits up onstage for his Freedom Experience performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Illustrious
Cover models Megan Thee Stallion and Leyna Bloom attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover reveal party in Hollywood, Florida.
Clean Sweep
Adrian Grenier and Katharine McPhee attend a beach cleanup at Zuma Beach in Malibu.
My Oh My
Camila Cabello performs her new single "Don't Go Yet" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Happiest Place
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma enjoy a Disney day at Sleeping Beauty's Castle with Banks, 2, and Luca, 9, in Anaheim.
Fresh Florals
Heather Graham attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 23 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Summer Lovin'
Tyler Cameron and girlfriend Camila Kendra enjoy a lunch date in N.Y.C. on July 22.
On the Move
Harrison Ford rides his bike through Mayfair on July 23 in London.
At the Red-y
A glowing Jennifer Lopez shoots her 2021 Coach campaign, which launches on July 27.
A-list Arrival
Matt Damon triumphantly arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. on July 22.
Suited Up
Terry Crews poses at the counsellor dinner opening of the One Young World Summit in the Antiquarium of Munich Residenz in Germany on July 22.
Summer Style
Kate Beckinsale wears a summery white dress and gold heels to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22 in N.Y.C.
Family Trip
NE-YO and wife Crystal Renay take daughter Isabella Rose to Disneyland in Anaheim on July 22.
'Late Night' Chat
Mindy Kaling makes a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 22 in N.Y.C.
Birthday Girl
Jennifer Lopez jet sets out of L.A. for her 52nd birthday celebration with friends on July 22.
Mr. Worldwide
Pitbull lights up the stage at Premios Juventud 2021 at Watsco Center on July 22 in Coral Gables, Florida.
City Stroll
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stroll through N.Y.C. on July 22.
Fine Dining
Hayley Atwell and Lianne La Havas attend a traditional Omakase dining experience, hosted by Omega, to celebrate the opening of the Olympic Games at Nobu Hotel on July 22 in London.
Party People
George Clinton and Snoop Dogg hang at Clinton's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester crushes the waves at the beach in Malibu on July 21.
Gorgeous Glam
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Filming Italy Festival at Forte Village Resort on July 22 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.
Out of This World
Kat Graham debuts Galactica, her newest merchandise collection for fans, created by Alessio Filippelli with the message of inclusivity on July 22.
Hello from Harlem
Remy Ma and Gabrielle Union are seen on the set of The Perfect Find in Harlem on July 21.
Fan Love
Margot Robbie greets fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 21 in L.A.
Cheers to That!
Prince Charles drinks a pint as he and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the Duke of York Public House in Devon to join author Sir Michael Morpurgo at a lunch during day three of their visit to Devon and Cornwall on July 21 in Iddesleigh, England.
Lovely Ladies
Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry attend Baby2Baby Back2School, presented by Stitch Fix Kids and Epic, on July 21 in L.A.
Center Stage
Tiffany Haddish performs at The Savoy Entertainment Center in Inglewood, California on July 21.
Later Skater
Adam Lambert and Kat Graham attend VIP Night of The DiscOasis at the South Coast Botanic Garden with Groovemaster Nile Rodgers on July 21 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.
First Look
Joaquin Phoenix is spotted filming Disappointment Blvd. in full costume in Montreal, Canada on July 21.
California Cruisin'
Arnold Schwarzenegger rides his bike through L.A. on July 21.