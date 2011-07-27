Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 27, 2011

Updated January 24, 2022

'DREAM' ON

Kellan Lutz looks like a happy man flanked by Gossip Girl beauties Jessica Szohr and Katie Cassidy Tuesday night at The Beach at Dream Downtown in N.Y.C., where the trio attended a DKNY Sunglasses party.

DESIGNING WOMEN

Budding fashionista Ashlee Simpson stays close to pal Nicky Hilton at the Lia Sophia "Social Fashion Soiree" at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

HIGH 'STANDARD'

After indulging some retail therapy, Beyoncé enjoys a night out at New York's Standard Hotel on Wednesday, where she was on hand to support Destiny's Child pal Kelly Rowland's new album.

SUPPORTING ACT

Michelle Williams also steps out to fete her former Destiny Child bandmate at the Tuesday launch of Rowland's solo album, Here I Am, at the Moet Rose Lounge at The Standard Hotel.

FASHION TWIST

Katie Holmes covers up her bikini body to show off her fashion sense at a Hollywood photo shoot on Tuesday.

HAT TRICK

A newly shaved Jake Gyllenhaal keeps a lid on his new do while working up a sweat in Los Feliz, Calif., on Tuesday.

THE 'BUCKS STOPS HERE

Making sure everyone stays hydrated, Renée Zellweger carries out a tall order from a Starbucks in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

BABY GOT BACK

TV vixen Anna Paquin gives True Blood fans an enticing parting shot while making her way to the L.A. Short Film Festival in Hollywood on Tuesday.

'CRUZ'-ING ALONG

Penélope Cruz and her 6-month-old son Leo soak up the sun in Roses, Costa Brava, Spain, on Monday with pal Eva Longoria (top). Cruz's husband, Javier Bardem (left), and Longoria's beau, Eduardo Cruz (Penélope's brother; not pictured), also joined their lady loves.

SPOTTY REPUTATION

Lady Gaga works some seriously wild style on Tuesday, wearing a leopard-print gown to run errands in Burbank, Calif.

COOL RIDER

Leonardo DiCaprio's new boo, Blake Lively, hits the road on Tuesday while filming her upcoming movie Savages in Los Angeles.

'BEAR' HUG

Alicia Silverstone keeps 2-month-old Bear Blu on hand Tuesday while filming in New York.

RUNWAY STRUT

A comfy-chic Sofia Vergara touches down with panache at New York's JFK International airport on Tuesday.

CLASS ACT

Rocker Pete Wentz reports for daddy duty on Tuesday, toting son Bronx, 2½, to school in L.A.

BLACK-TIE 'BENEFIT'

Glammed-up costars Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake pal around at the Moscow premiere of Friends with Benefits.

