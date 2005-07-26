Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 27, 2005

SUMMER JOB

Credit: Buchan/Carrillo/Pacific Coast News

Mischa Barton takes a breather Tuesday in Malibu, where the actress – with her O.C. castmates Benjamin McKenzie and Adam Brody – was filming a scene for the hit show's third season. Barton brought along her newly adopted pup, Charlie, who made fast friends on the beach with another on-set dog.

THE JOLIE BUNCH

Credit: Malibu Media

Angelina Jolie brings her newly expanded family to an L.A. supermarket on Tuesday, where she stocked up on goods for son Maddox, 3, and daughter Zahara, 6 months (snoozing in a Burberry scarf).

SUMMER LOVIN'

Credit: Maxppp /Landov

Paris Hilton snuggles close to fiancé Paris Latsis after hitting a Saint-Tropez hot spot on Tuesday. The couple have been celebrating their engagement with an extended vacation in the South of France with a group of friends. They will next travel to Greece to meet more of Latsis's kin and wind up their reveling at a party thrown in their honor in New York's Hamptons.

DANCE-OFF

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty; Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel grooves to her own beat at MTV's New York City studio. The actress was on Total Request Live on Tuesday promoting her movie Stealth, which opens Friday.

RETIREMENT PARTY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow stock up on groceries before heading over to pal Bono's beach house in St.-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on Tuesday. The couple are kicking back in the exclusive French resort town with Armstrong's three children following his unprecedented seventh win at the Tour de France (and retirement from the sport) on Sunday.

BODY LANGUAGE

Credit: Scott/Startraksphoto

Britney Spears, whose first baby is due this fall, and husband Kevin Federline rock steady at the Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino's Body English nightclub on Monday. The parents-to-be are Sin City regulars: They spent five days there in May.

ROCKET MAN

Credit: LARRY MARANO/LFI;Joshua Prezant/Retna

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs – or could it be a stunt double? – blasts into a Miami press conference on Monday to announce the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards nominees. Combs, who will host the Aug. 28 ceremony, promised a $100,000 prize to the best-dressed attendee. "I'm bringing a suitcase full of cash," he told reporters.

GOOD OLE BOY

Credit: anthony dixon/lfi

Seann William Scott stops to sign autographs while shopping in New York's SoHo on Sunday. The Minnesota native is in town promoting his new film, The Dukes of Hazzard, which opens Aug. 5.

HEAT WAVE

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Nicole Kidman splashes around in New York's Far Rockaway Beach on Tuesday while filming a scene for her new biopic, Fur, which follows the life of famed American photographer Diane Arbus.

HOOP DREAMS

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Usher goes for a lay-up at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Saturday. The occasion? A celebrity basketball game benefiting the singer's New Look Foundation, which helps underprivileged kids.

TOY STORY

Credit: Joe Giblin/WireImage

Hilary Duff makes a new best spud, a giant Mr. Potato Head statue, outside Hasbro's headquarters in Pawtucket, R.I., on Monday. The previous night, she performed in Providence as part of her summer-long Still Most Wanted tour.

NIGHT VISION

Credit: X17

Madonna turns to the dark side, stepping out in head-to-toe black in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The singer recently revealed an intimate glimpse of her home life with husband Guy Ritchie and children Lourdes, 8, and Rocco, 4, for a spread in the August issue of Vogue.

