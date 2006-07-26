Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 26, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 13

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: News International/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow and model-actor Daniel Henney get close in London on Tuesday while filming a commercial for Korean clothing line Bean Pole. The ad, which will air only in Asia, is among Paltrow's first forays on-camera since giving birth to son Moses in April.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

JESSE'S GIRL

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Onscreen, Arielle Kebbel has a death wish for her John Tucker Must Die costar Jesse Metcalfe, but offscreen it's all love between the two at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Tuesday.

3 of 13

THE BOY WAS HERS

Credit: Lisa Rose/JPI

Misty watercolor memories! Eva Longoria points out her former Desperate Housewives boy toy at the Los Angeles premiere of John Tucker Must Die.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

BRIDAL BOOST

Credit: Ramey

Pam Anderson fuels up with a smoothie Tuesday in Malibu, just days before she's expected to get hitched to on-again beau Kid Rock in the South of France. The two rekindled their romance there last month.

Advertisement

5 of 13

ROUND AGAIN

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie leads the way for ex-fiancé DJ AM as the two head for a bite at Beverly Hills eatery La Scala on Tuesday. Despite the amount of time the two are clocking together, sources say the exes are just pals.

6 of 13

THE NEW SCOOP

Credit: Jeff Zelevansky/Reuters/Landov

Scarlett Johansson makes the leap from actress to designer in New York on Tuesday, announcing her partnership with athletic company Reebok. The Scoop star will be co-creating her own line of footwear and apparel called Scarlett "Hearts" Rbk, which will debut next spring.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

SAY G'DAY!

Credit: Picture Media/INFGoff.

Kate Hudson continues her promo tour Down Under on Tuesday, getting cheeky with some Aussie fans before the Melbourne premiere of You, Me and Dupree.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

GOOD LUCK

Credit: Armando Arorizo /Landov

Heidi Klum inspects her baubles before an L.A. photo shoot for her new jewelry line on Friday. The Heidi Klum Collection incorporates the supermodel's favorite lucky charm – the clover – on each piece.

Advertisement

9 of 13

GREAT SCOT

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Ewan McGregor is simply dashing between takes Tuesday on the London set of Woody Allen's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor stars with Colin Farrell (currently in the States promoting Miami Vice) as down on their luck brothers who turn to a life of crime.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

HAIL CANADA

Credit: LDP Images

Hilary Duff gets a hold of mom Susan for a girls shopping excursion in Toronto on Tuesday. Later that evening, the pop star hit the stage at the John Labatt Centre in London, Ont.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

ALL BUSINESS

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Tyra Banks – whose reality show America's Next Top Model is in the middle of a writers' strike – is on call after lunching with a pal at a West Hollywood eatery Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

UNDERCOVER MOTHER

Credit: X17

A camouflaged Gwen Stefani and 2-month-old Kingston take cover from the world during a Monday shopping excursion in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Rihanna gets jazzed for a sultry performance on MTV's TRL Tuesday, where she performed her hit single "Unfaithful."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff