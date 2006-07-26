Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 26, 2006
PICTURE PERFECT
Gwyneth Paltrow and model-actor Daniel Henney get close in London on Tuesday while filming a commercial for Korean clothing line Bean Pole. The ad, which will air only in Asia, is among Paltrow's first forays on-camera since giving birth to son Moses in April.
JESSE'S GIRL
Onscreen, Arielle Kebbel has a death wish for her John Tucker Must Die costar Jesse Metcalfe, but offscreen it's all love between the two at the Los Angeles premiere of their movie Tuesday.
THE BOY WAS HERS
Misty watercolor memories! Eva Longoria points out her former Desperate Housewives boy toy at the Los Angeles premiere of John Tucker Must Die.
BRIDAL BOOST
Pam Anderson fuels up with a smoothie Tuesday in Malibu, just days before she's expected to get hitched to on-again beau Kid Rock in the South of France. The two rekindled their romance there last month.
ROUND AGAIN
Nicole Richie leads the way for ex-fiancé DJ AM as the two head for a bite at Beverly Hills eatery La Scala on Tuesday. Despite the amount of time the two are clocking together, sources say the exes are just pals.
THE NEW SCOOP
Scarlett Johansson makes the leap from actress to designer in New York on Tuesday, announcing her partnership with athletic company Reebok. The Scoop star will be co-creating her own line of footwear and apparel called Scarlett "Hearts" Rbk, which will debut next spring.
SAY G'DAY!
Kate Hudson continues her promo tour Down Under on Tuesday, getting cheeky with some Aussie fans before the Melbourne premiere of You, Me and Dupree.
GOOD LUCK
Heidi Klum inspects her baubles before an L.A. photo shoot for her new jewelry line on Friday. The Heidi Klum Collection incorporates the supermodel's favorite lucky charm – the clover – on each piece.
GREAT SCOT
Ewan McGregor is simply dashing between takes Tuesday on the London set of Woody Allen's yet-to-be-titled film. The actor stars with Colin Farrell (currently in the States promoting Miami Vice) as down on their luck brothers who turn to a life of crime.
HAIL CANADA
Hilary Duff gets a hold of mom Susan for a girls shopping excursion in Toronto on Tuesday. Later that evening, the pop star hit the stage at the John Labatt Centre in London, Ont.
ALL BUSINESS
Tyra Banks – whose reality show America's Next Top Model is in the middle of a writers' strike – is on call after lunching with a pal at a West Hollywood eatery Tuesday.
UNDERCOVER MOTHER
A camouflaged Gwen Stefani and 2-month-old Kingston take cover from the world during a Monday shopping excursion in Hollywood.
LOUNGE ACT
Rihanna gets jazzed for a sultry performance on MTV's TRL Tuesday, where she performed her hit single "Unfaithful."