Idris Elba & Helen Mirren Get Cozy at Hobbs & Shaw, Plus Prince Harry, Kristen Stewart & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
July 24, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Cozy Costars

Dave Benett/WireImage

Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

London Look

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.

3 of 96

Pleasure to Meet You

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA/Getty

Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Gray Day

Splash News Online

Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 96

Brunch Beauty

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.

6 of 96

Full Court Press

Amy Sussman/Getty

Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Blue Crush

Monica Schipper/Getty

Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Windy City Realness

Complex

DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.

Advertisement

9 of 96

Suit Yourself

GC Images

Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Lip Service

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

A-List Arrival

Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Date Night

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Party People

Kevin Winter/Getty

Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Dinner à Deux

SplashNews.com

Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Global Guys

Buda Mendes/Getty

Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Fighting the Good Fight

Jason Mendez/Getty

Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Magic Mic

Shutterstock

John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

In Memory

The Image Direct

Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Under My Umbrella

BACKGRID

Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Beat the Heat

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Happy Faces

Cindy Ord/Getty

Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Reduce, Reuse

Joey Andrew/Startraksphoto.com

Kristin Chenoweth makes recycling day look glamorous in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Play Promo

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jake Gyllenhaal guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss Spider-Man: Far From Home and his new Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Got the Moves

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Ariana DeBose gets moving while shooting scenes for West Side Story in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

All Black Everything

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashlee Simpson steps out in head-to-toe workout gear on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Flower Power

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Elle Fanning greets fans at the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Vegas, Baby!

The Image Direct

A solo Joe Jonas dons a Las Vegas T-shirt for a walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

F-ab-ulous

Splash News Online

Nikki Bella flaunts her toned tummy during an errand run in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Far, Far Away

Christopher Jue/Getty

Director Jon Favreau attends The Lion King Japan premiere at Toshima Arts and Culture Theatre in Tokyo on Monday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

Spin Cycle

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Model Hilary Rhoda bikes through New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

The Skin You're In

Jason Mendez/Getty

Skin‘s Dr. Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Guy Nattiv stop for a photo on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Bump on the Beach

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Shay Mitchell poses in a beach coverup at Saturday’s Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Bride-to-Be Bliss

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland visits a Drybar salon in Studio City, California, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Hug It Out

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton pose backstage at the hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Wielding the Hammer

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have fun onstage at Saturday’s Comic-Con 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Red Carpet Things

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Natalia Dyer pauses on the red carpet of the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Queen of The Hills

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Mischa Barton attends the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

The Best Place

Andrew Toth/Getty

The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper get together at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2019 bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

Bughead Forever!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse crack up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Sunday — shortly before news broke of their split.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Summertime Happiness

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lana Del Ray performs on Sunday during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

Style Queens

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Shangela and Kim Petras strike a pose at The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

Stylish Stars

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

No Stage Fright Here

VCG via Getty

Jason Statham performs on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

Backpack, Backpack

Paul Morigi/Getty

Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C., screening and zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

Pumping Up the Crowd

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

Ciara performs and leads a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

She Likes It

Wilson Lee/imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Cardi B performs during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

Weekend Wear

SplashNews.com

Camila Cabello dresses down as she enjoys a relaxing day with family in Miami on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

Female Thor

ENT/SplashNews.com

Natalie Portman takes her dog for a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, after surprising fans at Comic-Con 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Light Up Life

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi visits Audible’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light Experience at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

(Not So Bad) Gal

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish attends Chanel’s J12 Yacht Club dinner event in Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Jenny from the Block

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez leaves her apartment in New York City wearing a white Givenchy sweater and matching sweatpants on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

Fancy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea gets framed at her “In My Defense” pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Woo-oo!

lTodd Wawrychuk/Disney Channel

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flock to Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday to promote their upcoming DuckTales.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

White Hot

Splashnews/SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria celebrates her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami on Friday, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Carnival Buddies

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne preview their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con 2019 on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Convivial Comic-Con 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spend Friday, day 2 of Comic-Con 2019, together on the #IMDboat in San Diego.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

Summer Series

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

Cruising Costars

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson have a blast on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

Music at the Park

Noam Galai/Getty

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

Zombie Zone

Jesse Grant/Getty

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Meet & Greet

Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

Young Hollywood

Jim Spellman/Getty

The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 96

Gorgeous Glam

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 96

Funny Fellows

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 96

Phantom Fans

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 96

Premiere Prep

Image Group LA via Getty

Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Sept. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 96