Idris Elba & Helen Mirren Get Cozy at Hobbs & Shaw, Plus Prince Harry, Kristen Stewart & More

Cozy Costars
Idris Elba and Helen Mirren share a hug on Tuesday at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London.
London Look
Also at Tuesday’s screening: costar Jason Statham.
Pleasure to Meet You
Prince Harry greets the woman of the hour at Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday.
Gray Day
Kristen Stewart pounds the pavement in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Brunch Beauty
Kate Walsh goes neon for Tuesday’s SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic brunch at Palihouse in Los Angeles.
Full Court Press
Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Patrick Schumacker, Lake Bell and Justin Halpern speak onstage at the DC Universe panel during the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.
Blue Crush
Karlie Kloss attends “Good Girls Do Good: A Female Empowerment Panel” at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Windy City Realness
DeRay McKesson and Lena Waithe hit the carpet over the weekend at Complex‘s first-ever ComplexCon Chicago.
Suit Yourself
Bella Thorne dons her take on a blue suit for a Tuesday outing in N.Y.C.
Lip Service
Chris Pratt plants a kiss on his dinosaur costar at the Universal Studios Hollywood Host Jurassic World – The Ride grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday in California.
A-List Arrival
Costars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Monday.
Date Night
Joining them at Monday night’s big premiere: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.
Party People
Also celebrating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday night: Mike Moh and Timothy Olyphant, who hang at the afterparty at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Dinner à Deux
Newlyweds David Foster and Katharine McPhee grab dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.
Global Guys
Singer Luis Fonsi, who will perform at the upcoming opening ceremony of Lima 2019 Pan American Games, and official tournament mascot Milco pose for photos during a press conference on Monday at the Lima Convention Centre in Peru.
Fighting the Good Fight
Lucy Lawless makes a visit to Build Studio on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new crime-comedy series, My Life Is Murder.
Magic Mic
John Mayer takes the stage on the Philadelphia stop of his 2019 world tour at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday.
In Memory
Shannen Doherty is seen arriving in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday to film Riverdale’s season 4 premiere episode, which will include a tribute to her friend, late actor Luke Perry.
Under My Umbrella
Derek Hough helps promote Operation Smile with Lay’s in New York City’s Times Square on Monday.
Beat the Heat
Busy Philipps remembers to stay hydrated while out on Monday in the hot, L.A. summer sun.
Happy Faces
Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch attend Monday’s opening night afterparty for Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees at A.O.C. L aile ou la Cuisse restaurant in N.Y.C.
Reduce, Reuse
Kristin Chenoweth makes recycling day look glamorous in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Play Promo
Jake Gyllenhaal guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday in N.Y.C. to discuss Spider-Man: Far From Home and his new Broadway show, Sea Wall/A Life.
Got the Moves
Ariana DeBose gets moving while shooting scenes for West Side Story in N.Y.C. on Monday.
All Black Everything
Ashlee Simpson steps out in head-to-toe workout gear on Monday in L.A.
Flower Power
Elle Fanning greets fans at the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Monday.
Vegas, Baby!
A solo Joe Jonas dons a Las Vegas T-shirt for a walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.
F-ab-ulous
Nikki Bella flaunts her toned tummy during an errand run in L.A. on Monday.
Far, Far Away
Director Jon Favreau attends The Lion King Japan premiere at Toshima Arts and Culture Theatre in Tokyo on Monday night.
Spin Cycle
Model Hilary Rhoda bikes through New York City on Monday.
The Skin You're In
Skin‘s Dr. Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Jamie Bell, Danielle Macdonald and Guy Nattiv stop for a photo on Monday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Bump on the Beach
Shay Mitchell poses in a beach coverup at Saturday’s Shaycation x REVOLVE Beach Party in Mexico.
Bride-to-Be Bliss
Sarah Hyland visits a Drybar salon in Studio City, California, on Sunday.
Hug It Out
Sara Bareilles and Vanessa Carlton pose backstage at the hit Broadway show Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Sunday.
Wielding the Hammer
President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige (left), director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder have fun onstage at Saturday’s Comic-Con 2019 Marvel Studios Panel.
Red Carpet Things
Natalia Dyer pauses on the red carpet of the Giffoni Film Festival 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, on Sunday.
Queen of The Hills
Mischa Barton attends the 2019 Don’t Hide It Flaunt It Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday.
The Best Place
The Good Place‘s Marc Evan Jackson and William Jackson Harper get together at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con 2019 bash held at FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, on Sunday.
Bughead Forever!
Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse crack up during the show’s panel at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Sunday — shortly before news broke of their split.
Summertime Happiness
Lana Del Ray performs on Sunday during Latitude Festival 2019 at Henham Park in Southwold, England.
Style Queens
Shangela and Kim Petras strike a pose at The AT&T Big Queer Brunch at the Mondrian Los Angeles on Sunday.
Stylish Stars
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman beat the heat in New York City on Sunday.
No Stage Fright Here
Jason Statham performs on the stage during the Saleen Night at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on Sunday.
Backpack, Backpack
Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez attend the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Washington, D.C., screening and zoo visit at Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Sunday.
Pumping Up the Crowd
Ciara performs and leads a workout at the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.
She Likes It
Cardi B performs during the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Saturday.
Weekend Wear
Camila Cabello dresses down as she enjoys a relaxing day with family in Miami on Sunday.
Female Thor
Natalie Portman takes her dog for a stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, after surprising fans at Comic-Con 2019.
Light Up Life
Yara Shahidi visits Audible’s Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light Experience at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Saturday.
(Not So Bad) Gal
Billie Eilish attends Chanel’s J12 Yacht Club dinner event in Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday.
Jenny from the Block
Jennifer Lopez leaves her apartment in New York City wearing a white Givenchy sweater and matching sweatpants on Saturday.
Fancy
Iggy Azalea gets framed at her “In My Defense” pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Woo-oo!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Schwartz, Kate Miccuci, Bobby Moynihan and Paget Brewster flock to Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday to promote their upcoming DuckTales.
White Hot
Eva Longoria celebrates her Haute Living magazine cover in Miami on Friday, wearing a white Samantha Rose dress.
Carnival Buddies
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne preview their upcoming series Carnival Row at Comic-Con 2019 on Friday.
Convivial Comic-Con
Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Enrico Colantoni, Rob Thomas, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kevin Smith, Kristen Bell and Francis Capra spend Friday, day 2 of Comic-Con 2019, together on the #IMDboat in San Diego.
Summer Series
Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour on the Today show in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cruising Costars
Olivia Munn and her The Rook costars Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson have a blast on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego on Friday.
Music at the Park
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba rock out on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Zombie Zone
Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Austin Amelio arrive at AMC’s Deadquarters during Comic-Con 2019 on Friday in San Diego, California.
Meet & Greet
Also at AMC’s Deadquarters at Comic-Con: The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus bonds with fans.
Young Hollywood
The Lion King stars JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph visit Build Series to discuss their film on Friday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Gorgeous Glam
Serena Williams stuns on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 red carpet at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Thursday.
Funny Fellows
Comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy hit the stage together during the L.A. Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday.
Phantom Fans
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their kids Gideon and Harper pose with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at The Majestic Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Premiere Prep
Stumptown stars Jake Johnson, Cobie Smulders and Michael Ealy sign autographs for fans and participate on a panel moderated by comic book writer Marc Andreyko at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con ahead of their show’s premiere on Sept. 25.