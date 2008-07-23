Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 23, 2008
BANG UP JOB
Zac Efron finds a nifty solution to his long hair, tying back his bangs for a trip to the gym Wednesday in Beverly Hills. Next up for the star: High School Musical 3: Senior Year, which premieres Oct. 24.
WATER BABY
Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and 16-month-old son Liam take a break from frolicking in the pool Tuesday at the DKNY Jeans Beach House in Malibu to refuel with a juice cocktail. Not quite ready for a day in the sun: the couple's 6-week-old daughter Stella, who stayed home.
OCEAN SPRAY
New father Matthew McConaughey is really riding high during a high-octane surf adventure Tuesday in Malibu. The actor (and fitness buff) has wasted no time lately, returning to his usual outdoor fitness regimen.
WHITE HOT
Nicole Richie stays cool – and chic! – in her summer-friendly white frock while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Richie, who created a tour video for beau Joel Madden's band Good Charlotte, has been busy with a slate of projects lately, including a guest role on NBC's Chuck.
JUST DUET
Call them the karaoke kings! Step Brothers costars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly show off their vocal prowess with the Dolly Parton-Kenny Rogers classic "Islands in the Stream" (with Ferrell handling Kenny duties) Tuesday on their visit to MTV's TRL studios in New York. Their comedy hits theaters July 25.
THEY HEART MARIO
Mario Lopez gets a kick out of an old pinup of himself (check out that '80s hair!) Tuesday during a live taping of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew in Burbank, Calif.
ICE CREAM SOCIAL
Cheryl Burke and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Kelly Monaco share sweets and smiles Tuesday while walking down L.A.'s famed Sunset Boulevard.
TANNED GOODS
Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo – recently spotted around L.A. on crutches – shows off his fine form Monday while working on his tan at a Beverly Hills pool.
A LEG UP
Mariah Carey flaunts her famous legs during a visit Tuesday to MTV's TRL studios, where the newlywed promoted the video for her song "I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time."
LUNCH DATE
With a bevy of photographers in tow, dad-to-be Pete Wentz makes his way into L.A.'s Magnolia restaurant, where he reportedly dined with fellow rocker John Mayer on Tuesday.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Chris Brown surrounds himself with lovely ladies (seated, from left) Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song of the Suite Life of Zack amp Cody and Cheetah Girls (from left) Sabrina Bryan, Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams (also seated) during a break from filming a guest-starring role on the show. The episode airs Aug. 9 on the Disney Channel.
CRAFT WORK
Using an oversized bag to deflect any rumors, active mom Jennifer Garner keeps daughter Violet, 2, on top of her crafts projects Tuesday with a trip to a children's art studio in Brentwood, Calif.
STRETCH IT OUT
He's the king of multi-tasking! Jeremy Piven, as talent agent Ari Gold, squeezes in a little yoga and checks his phone Monday while filming a scene for HBO's Entourage in Beverly Hills.
a
WORK IT OUT
Ready for her workout, Vanessa Hudgens makes her way to the gym Monday in Los Angeles. The star hits the big screen when High School Musical 3: Senior Year arrives in theaters Oct. 24.
HOMETOWN HERO
Ashanti takes a look back through the window of a pedicab Tuesday while supporting the Island Next Door campaign, which encourages people to visit New York's Nassau County.