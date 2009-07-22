Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 22, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

STAR IN STRIPES

Who's a night owl? Rihanna is! The singer keeps her look low-key during a night out at Vendome nightclub in London on Tuesday.

PERFECTLY PINK

Color-coordinated with her little cuties, Kate Gosselin and her lollipop-lickin' ladies – 5-year-old daughters Alexis, Hannah and Leah – stick together during an afternoon out in Reading, Pa., on Tuesday.

ACTION FIGURES

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra stars Sienna Miller and newlywed Channing Tatum promote their new film across the pond on Wednesday, posing in front of London's famed Tower Bridge aboard the HMS Belfast. The duo's action thriller hits theaters on Aug. 7.

G'DAY MATES!

Katie Holmes gets a special on-set visitor – 3-year-old daughter Suri! – while filming her new horror film Don't Be Afraid of the Dark near Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday.

ON THE LOOKOUT

In between raindrops on Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston films scenes for her action-comedy movie The Bounty in New York City.

PLAYING THE FIELD

Ashton Kutcher chats up his seatmates while watching the Chelsea vs. Inter Milan soccer match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The actor shared pictures of his "unbelievable" field-side seats on his Twitter account during the game, which Chelsea won, 2-0.

GUYS' NIGHT OUT

A newly single Nick Lachey shows his Cincinnati Reds pride on Tuesday night while out with buddies in Los Angeles. Although his ex-wife is also now available, don't expect a reunion: The singer recently revealed that he and Jessica Simpson haven't spoken in nearly two years.

BUDDY SYSTEM

Kim Kardashian shares the spotlight with pal Ciara Tuesday, during the Los Angeles premiere of Orphan at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

PHYSICAL THERAPY

After chilling with her girls over the weekend, Jessica Simpson continues to move on from her recent breakup with Tony Romo as she reportedly leaves a personal-training session in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

TEAM PLAYERS

She may be from the Bronx but Jennifer Lopez is proud to be a jersey girl at a press event Tuesday in New York City announcing hubby Marc Anthony's stake in the Miami Dolphins. "Jennifer loves Miami," Anthony told PEOPLE. "So she's really, really happy about this because we're going to be spending a lot of time down there."

SHADY PAIR

Like mother, like son! Wearing matching sunglasses, Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, 7, make a cool duo Tuesday as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport.

BIKER BOY

A geared-up Orlando Bloom pedals his way through the Hollywood Hills while mountain-biking with a friend (not pictured) on Tuesday. The actor is back in L.A. after his home was burglarized last week.

SEEING SPOTS

After supporting hubby David Beckham (not pictured) at his first match back with the Los Angeles Galaxy recently, a dotty Victoria Beckham makes a chic arrival Tuesday at London's Heathrow Airport.

See more of stars and their airport style!

LOOK, MA, MY HANDS!

Jordin Sparks gets mouthy as she unveils her handprints Tuesday at Planet Hollywood in New York's Times Square. The American Idol star has been making the rounds promoting her sophomore disc, Battlefield.

'FUNNY' FACE

Adam Sandler stays on point – and it's a funny one – at the premiere of his new comedy Funny People on Monday in Hollywood. The Judd Apatow-directed film opens in theaters on July 31.

By People Staff