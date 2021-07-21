Henry Golding Is All Smiles at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A., Plus Halle Berry, Jason Sudeikis and More
Peace & Love
Henry Golding is in great spirits outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 20 in L.A.
Cameras Rolling
Halle Berry is seen on the set of The Mothership before filming with fellow actor John Ortiz on July 20 in Norwood, Massachusetts.
Puppy Takeover
Jason Sudeikis and a pair of cute pups guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Fabulous Florals
Naomi Watts attends the Mytheresa x Naomi Watts x Gucci Westman event at The Wolffer private residence in Sagaponack, New York on July 20.
Pretty in Paris
Ashley Park is seen on the set of Emily in Paris on July 20 in Paris.
Hollywood Royalty
Norman Lear and honoree Marla Gibbs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony on July 20 in Hollywood.
Travel Partners
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes arrive at JFK International Airport in N.Y.C. on July 20.
Back on Set
Christopher Walken films scenes for the new BBC and Amazon Prime series The Offenders in Bristol on July 19.
Workout Partners
Lindsey Vonn and new flame Diego Osorio take a walk through Soho after finishing a workout in N.Y.C. on July 20.
On Location
Anna Kendrick films scenes for her upcoming movie Alice, Darling in Toronto on July 19.
Beach Babe
Larsa Pippen wears a zebra-printed two piece as she hits the beach in Miami on July 20.
Set Sighting
Chris Pratt is spotted on the set of Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List at Lake Arrowhead in California on July 20.
Iconic Trio
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film And Just Like That on July 20 in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Joshua Jackson guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Life's a Runway
Ciara stuns in a low-cut blazer dress and strappy heels on the set of a photoshoot in L.A. on July 17.
Reboot Ready
Bridget Moynahan arrives on the set of And Just Like That on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Workout Partners
Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are seen holding hands on their way to the gym in L.A. on July 18.
Beauty in Black
Kate Moss wears all black to a party in Mayfair, London on July 19.
Studio Visit
Lily Allen arrives at BBC Studios in London on July 19.
Premiere Pal
Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attend Amazon Studios' Jolt special screening on July 19 in L.A.
Sister Squad
Sistine, Sophia Rose and Scarlet Rose Stallone attend the L.A. special screening of Lionsgate's Midnight In The Switchgrass at Regal LA Live on July 19 in L.A.
'Old' Friends
Alex Wolff and Nolan River attend the Old world premiere, presented by Universal Pictures, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Beach Day
Kesha takes a dip in the water at the beach with friends on July 18 in L.A.
Coffee Run
Eiza González grabs coffee in a cropped white tee and lavender leggings on July 19 in L.A.
Behind the Scenes
Zión Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown are seen filming Gossip Girl on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Book Club Buddies
Soleil Moon Frye celebrates Elizabeth Gilpin's memoir Stolen, which comes out July 20 by Grand Central Publishing.
Beachy Keen
Garcelle Beauvais soaks up some sun in an orange swimsuit at the beach on July 16 in Miami.
Sunday Sightseeing
Cher is seen out and about while on vacation in Portofino, Italy on July 18.
Break It Down
Jean Dujardin shows off his moves during the OSS 117: From Africa with Love photo call at the Cannes Film Festival on July 17.
Hold Your 'Horses'
Kelsea Ballerini takes the stage at Faster Horses Festival on July 17 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Lunch Break
Katharine McPhee steps out for lunch with husband David Foster and pal Mohammed Hadid at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on July 16.
The 'Mane' Event
Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium on July 17 at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Red Carpet Ready
Daisy Edgar-Jones wears a patterned two-piece set at the South Bank Sky Arts awards at The Savoy Hotel in London on July 19.
Lasso Ladies
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham attend The Hollywood Reporter and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso season 2 preview, sponsored by Heineken, at Ross House on July 17 in L.A.
Cheers to That!
Christie Brinkley raises a glass at the Haute Living Celebration at Gurney's Montauk on July 17.
Dreamy Duet
Newlyweds Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani perform a duet together at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin on July 18.
XOXO
Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander get into the holiday spirit on the set of Gossip Girl on July 16 in N.Y.C.
Summer Sweat Sesh
Nina Agdal teaches her workout class at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York with Lightbox Jewelry on July 17.
From France with Love
Rosamund Pike attends the screening of OSS 117: From Africa with Love on the final day of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
Dressed to the Nines
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade couldn't look better as they step out for date night in New York City.
National Treasure
Vanessa Hudgens is all smiles after performing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game in Arizona.
The Legacy Continues
Tori Spelling brings two of her kids, Beau and Finn, to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy at the IPIC theater in Pasadena.
Wild Side
Normani shows off her wild side in all white as she leaves a Los Angeles radio station without Cardi B.
Just Like That
Sarah Jessica Parker gets into character on the set of her Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City.
Here He Stands
Usher points to the crowd at the grand opening of "USHER The Las Vegas Residency" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Two for Tea
Jordin Sparks and Laverne Cox attend Jeannie Mai's Owls Brew Boozy Tea Party in L.A.
Cambia La Soda
Jennifer Lopez shows off her love for Poppi on the set of her latest music video "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro.
Family Affair
Sharon Stone and her son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone attend the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala at Villa Eilenroc on July 16 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Gorgeous Glam
Also at the 2021 amfAR Cannes Gala: Regina King stuns in a gorgeous black-and-white strapless gown.
Power Couple
Ashley Graham steps out in N.Y.C. with husband Justin Ervin on July 15.
Stay Hydrated
Chantel Jeffries goes to grab a smoothie after working out in West Hollywood in July 16.
Live Show
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform on Today at Rockefeller Plaza on July 16 in N.Y.C.
Team Ted
Jason Sudeikis and Marcus Mumford pose at Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere in L.A. on July 15.
Style On Point
Ciara dons a chic black-and-white look while heading to dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. on July 15.
City Outing
New mom Gigi Hadid steps out for a walk in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on July 15.
New Music
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle attend the Sob Rock listening party at San Vicente Bungalows on July 15 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Party
50 Cent and La La Anthony pose at the Power Book III: Raising Kanan global premiere and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
South Korean actor Song Kang-ho poses during a photocall for the film Bi-Sang-Seon-Eon (Emergency Declaration) at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 16.
Comedy Crew
Zoe Lister-Jones, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller pose at the How It Ends premiere in L.A. on July 15.
Costar Cuties
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham reunite at the Warner Bros. Television's Ted Lasso season 2 premiere at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on July 15.
Big Kiss
Josh Peck and John Stamos attend the Disney+ Turner & Hooch premiere at the Westfield Century City Mall on July 15 in L.A.
Guest Star
Emily Blunt smiles outside of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 15 in N.Y.C.
Comfy Casual
Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a t-shirt, fanny pack, shorts and sneakers on July 15 in L.A.
Ones to Watch
Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan celebrate the opening of Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15 in London.