Yara Shahidi Visits GMA, Plus Justin Verlander & Kate Upton, Denzel Washington and More

** PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE ** Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez. 15 Jul 2022 Pictured: Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342