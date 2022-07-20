Yara Shahidi Visits GMA, Plus Justin Verlander & Kate Upton, Denzel Washington and More
Peace Pal
Yara Shahidi arrives with a smile at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on July 20.
All-Star Adorable
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton bring daughter Genevieve to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in L.A. on July 19, ahead of the big game.
All-Star Star
Denzel Washington hits the field for a Jackie Robinson tribute ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 19.
Hands Full
Paris Hilton carries her three pups through Malibu on July 19.
Give Him a Lift
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry help Brad Pitt fly high on July 20 at a Bullet Train photo call in London.
Dinner à Deux
Lupita Nyong'o and Ariana DeBose get all dressed up as Audi brings acclaimed Denmark restaurant Noma to Los Angeles on July 19.
Theater Buff
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo makes his debut as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on July 19 in N.Y.C.
Cream of the Crop
Kendall Jenner sports a crop top and white slacks for a visit to the salon on July 19 in L.A.
Leather and Lace
Avril Lavigne joins Machine Gun Kelly (not pictured) for his concert at Oakland Arena in California on July 19.
Under Cover
Katie Holmes makes a statement in her head-to-toe recycled cashmere Chloé ensemble in N.Y.C. on July 19.
Standing Tall
Jack Harlow commands the stage at HBF Stadium in Perth, Australia, on July 20.
Walk About
Elizabeth Olsen keeps it moving in Los Angeles on July 19.
Skirt the Issue
Brad Pitt has some fun with fashion on July 19 at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train.
Solo Stroll
Gigi Hadid takes a walk through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on July 19.
City Slicker
Jaden Smith steps out with friends in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Coupled Up
New loves Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze get cozy following dinner in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Life's a Beach
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy a beach day in Miami on July 18.
Glam Gal
Lupita Nyong'o shows off her dramatic look at the Hollywood premiere of Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
Slumber Party
Savannah Guthrie joins Gwyneth Paltrow for a goop pajama party, in partnership with Cartier, celebrating the brand's new GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in East Hampton, New York, on July 18.
Costar Cuddles
Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni share a smooch at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Green Machine
Hannah Waddingham matches the green carpet at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Photo Finish
Phil Dunster has some fun behind costars Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein at a FYC screening of Ted Lasso at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on July 18.
Purple Reign
Jordan Peele arrives in style to the Hollywood premiere of his new film Nope at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18.
In Uniform
Ana de Armas looks ready for school while arriving to Bauer Media Radio Studios in London on July 19.
Play On
Marcia Gay Harden and Melissa Gilbert join Tom Hanks on July 16 at the world premiere of Hanks' play Safe Home at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York.
Sneak Peek
Cate Blanchett films a scene for Disclaimer in West London on July 19.
All Good Things
Stranger Things star Joe Keery sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Total Ballers
Jon Hamm shows St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols a 'Hamm Slamm' chain during batting practice before the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18 in L.A.
Backstage Bonding
Miles Teller and CC Sabathia hang behind the scenes at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on July 18.
Man the Mic
J Balvin performs during the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Pretty in Peach
Alyssa Milano gets all dressed up for the Players Party co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House in L.A. on July 18.
Going Gray
Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.
Big Step
Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of Bullet Train at Le Grand Rex on July 18.
Breaking Bread
Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.
Pink Lady
Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Run Along
Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.
New York Minute
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C.
Not So Furious
Vin Diesel happily hits the set of Fast X in Rome on July 18.
Water Works
Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.
Wine Time
NBA star James Harden celebrates the launch of his J-HARDEN Accolade Wines release with pals Travis Scott and Joel Embiid at CATCH in Los Angeles on July 17.
Back in Action
Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.
Sibling Revelry
Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.
Paradise Found
New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.
Walk the Walk
Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.
Turn About
Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.
Future Is Bright
Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.
Low-Key Loki
Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of Loki on July 17.
Power Ballad
Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film The Ballad of Ruby Salem in N.Y.C. on July 18.
Party People
Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York.
Thumbs Way Up
Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.
Getting Sporty
Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.
Stylish Night Out
Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.
Funny Friends
Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.
Rocking the Stage
Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.
Pretty Little Pals
Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.
Getting Her Star
Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.
Over Under
Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.
On Red Alert
Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada.
Water Works
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14.
Paw Patrol
Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15.
Baseball's Biggest Fan
Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.
Fun in the Sun
Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.
Boys' Night Out
Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.
Stage Presence
Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13.
Backstage Buddies
Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14.
Style File
Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14.
So Incredible
Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California.
Rock Wear
Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14.
Endless Possibilities
Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14.