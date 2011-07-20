Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 20, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

SURF'S UP

Credit: GSI Media

Leaving baby girl Harper at home, David Beckham shows off his chiseled form while getting ready to boogie board Tuesday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PICK-ME-UP!

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Kevin Perkins/Pacific Coast News

Someone's getting carried away! Hank Baskett gives wife Kendra Wilkinson a lift Tuesday during a seaside photo shoot in Santa Monica, Calif.

3 of 15

LET'S GO 'CRAZY'

Credit: D. Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ryan Gosling makes a good point Tuesday with costar Emma Stone at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Theatre for the premiere of their new comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (out July 29).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Credit: Mark Readman/WENN

True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard tips his cap to the crowd Wednesday after receiving an honorary degree from England's Leeds Metropolitan University.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SIDE VIEW

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

New mom Miranda Kerr flaunts her post-baby body in a form-fitting dress Tuesday while greeting a friend outside of her New York City hotel.

6 of 15

COP OUT

Credit: National Photo Group

Hair today, gone tomorrow! Jake Gyllenhaal bares his bald new look Tuesday while shooting End of Watch in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SOCIAL CALL

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

With those Ryan Phillippe romance rumors behind her, Demi Lovato makes a sexy solo appearance at the launch of HTC Status Social in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: Tony DiMaio/Startraks

Also at the HTC event: Lauren Conrad, who debuts back-to-blonde locks after recently adding colorful highlights to her ends.

Advertisement

9 of 15

GRUB STREET

Credit: GSI Media

After an impromptu appearance at a wedding reception last week, a coy Selena Gomez makes a low-key lunch stop in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

DROP-OFF SERVICE

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Adrian Grenier arrives at the Today show studios in New York City on Tuesday, joining his fellow Entourage cast mates to discuss the final season of their hit HBO show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

AMERICAN BEAUTY

Credit: Xposure

Someone's having a good day at work! Cameron Diaz flashes her signature smile Tuesday on the London set of her new movie Gambit, which also stars Colin Firth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

THE RUNNING MAN

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Penn Badgley busts a move in Brooklyn on Tuesday while playing softball for a scene in Gossip Girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

ON THE DOT

Credit: National Photo Group

Selma Blair keeps her baby bump stylishly chic in Tucker by Gaby Basora while out and about with boyfriend Jason Bleick on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BASKET CASE

Credit: GSI Media

Looking nothing like her movie make-under, Vanessa Hudgens keeps it light while taking a joyride in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BIG MACKIE

Credit: Eilon Paz/Splash News Onlin

Anthony Mackie offers some food for thought at the Tuesday opening of NoBar, the actor's Cajun-style gastro pub in Brooklyn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff