Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 20, 2011
SURF'S UP
Leaving baby girl Harper at home, David Beckham shows off his chiseled form while getting ready to boogie board Tuesday in Malibu.
PICK-ME-UP!
Someone's getting carried away! Hank Baskett gives wife Kendra Wilkinson a lift Tuesday during a seaside photo shoot in Santa Monica, Calif.
LET'S GO 'CRAZY'
Ryan Gosling makes a good point Tuesday with costar Emma Stone at Manhattan's Ziegfeld Theatre for the premiere of their new comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love (out July 29).
HEAD OF THE CLASS
True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard tips his cap to the crowd Wednesday after receiving an honorary degree from England's Leeds Metropolitan University.
SIDE VIEW
New mom Miranda Kerr flaunts her post-baby body in a form-fitting dress Tuesday while greeting a friend outside of her New York City hotel.
COP OUT
Hair today, gone tomorrow! Jake Gyllenhaal bares his bald new look Tuesday while shooting End of Watch in L.A.
SOCIAL CALL
With those Ryan Phillippe romance rumors behind her, Demi Lovato makes a sexy solo appearance at the launch of HTC Status Social in Hollywood on Tuesday.
HAIR APPARENT
Also at the HTC event: Lauren Conrad, who debuts back-to-blonde locks after recently adding colorful highlights to her ends.
GRUB STREET
After an impromptu appearance at a wedding reception last week, a coy Selena Gomez makes a low-key lunch stop in L.A. on Tuesday.
DROP-OFF SERVICE
Adrian Grenier arrives at the Today show studios in New York City on Tuesday, joining his fellow Entourage cast mates to discuss the final season of their hit HBO show.
AMERICAN BEAUTY
Someone's having a good day at work! Cameron Diaz flashes her signature smile Tuesday on the London set of her new movie Gambit, which also stars Colin Firth.
THE RUNNING MAN
Penn Badgley busts a move in Brooklyn on Tuesday while playing softball for a scene in Gossip Girl.
ON THE DOT
Selma Blair keeps her baby bump stylishly chic in Tucker by Gaby Basora while out and about with boyfriend Jason Bleick on Tuesday in Westwood, Calif.
BASKET CASE
Looking nothing like her movie make-under, Vanessa Hudgens keeps it light while taking a joyride in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.
BIG MACKIE
Anthony Mackie offers some food for thought at the Tuesday opening of NoBar, the actor's Cajun-style gastro pub in Brooklyn.