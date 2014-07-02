Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 2, 2014

Tyler brightens the day during a walk through New York City. Plus: Keira Knightley, Bradley Cooper, Pink & more!

People Staff
July 02, 2014 07:00 PM
<p><em>The Leftovers</em>&#8216;s <a href="/tag/liv-tyler/">Liv Tyler</a> is <a href="https://www.people.com/article/the-leftovers-recap-hbo-justin-theroux-series-premiere">rapturous</a> during an outing Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
'LIV' STRONG

The Leftovers‘s Liv Tyler is rapturous during an outing Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Elder Ordonez/INF
<p>From red, white and blue to red bottoms! Tyson Beckford makes time during Tuesday&#8217;s World Cup action for a trip to Christian Louboutin in New York City.</p>
SHOE IN

From red, white and blue to red bottoms! Tyson Beckford makes time during Tuesday’s World Cup action for a trip to Christian Louboutin in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>She&#8217;s a kid at heart! Kendall Jenner finishes strong while sliding at a carnival in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday.</p>
LET IT SLIDE

She’s a kid at heart! Kendall Jenner finishes strong while sliding at a carnival in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday.

XactpiX/Splash News Online
<p>They&#8217;ve been framed! Looking like a work of art themselves, <a href="/tag/keira-knightley/">Keira Knightley</a> and husband James Righton stay close Tuesday night during the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.</p>
POINT & SHOOT

They’ve been framed! Looking like a work of art themselves, Keira Knightley and husband James Righton stay close Tuesday night during the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

Richard Young/Rex USA
<p>Dark lady <a href="/tag/pink/">Pink</a> goes colorless while arriving at LAX on Tuesday.</p>
HUE KNEW?

Dark lady Pink goes colorless while arriving at LAX on Tuesday.

INF
<p>The score is love-love for the <a href="/tag/prince-william/">Duke</a> and <a href="/tag/kate-middleton/">Duchess of Cambridge</a>, who <a href="/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20831064,00.html">hold center court</a> Wednesday at London&#8217;s Wimbledon Championship.</p>
HAVING A BALL

The score is love-love for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who hold center court Wednesday at London’s Wimbledon Championship.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>&#8217;14 Bonnie amp Clyde? Jay Z and <a href="/tag/beyonce-knowles/">Beyoncé</a> look bad to the bone at their On the Run tour stop Tuesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.</p>
TAG TEAM

’14 Bonnie amp Clyde? Jay Z and Beyoncé look bad to the bone at their On the Run tour stop Tuesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mason Poole/Invision/AP
<p>Talk about blowing smoke! Will Ferrell shows off his best terrified look while filming <em>Get Hard</em> in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
SHOCK & AWE

Talk about blowing smoke! Will Ferrell shows off his best terrified look while filming Get Hard in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

JFXimages/WENN
<p>Giddy up! Idris Elba jokes around with a quidditch broomstick backstage at the Warner Bros. <em>Harry Potter</em> Studios with his daughter Isan on Tuesday in Watford, England.</p>
RIDE 'EM COWBOY

Giddy up! Idris Elba jokes around with a quidditch broomstick backstage at the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studios with his daughter Isan on Tuesday in Watford, England.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Diane Kruger has her arms full while looking fashionable as ever leaving LAX on Tuesday.</p>
BRIMMING WITH DELIGHT

Diane Kruger has her arms full while looking fashionable as ever leaving LAX on Tuesday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p><a href="/tag/johnny-depp/">Johnny Depp</a>, made up as mobster <a href="https://www.people.com/article/johnny-depp-whitey-bulger-black-mass-movie">Whitey Bulger</a>, waves to the crowd on the set of his new film <em>Black Mass</em> in Boston on Tuesday.</p>
FLASH MOB

Johnny Depp, made up as mobster Whitey Bulger, waves to the crowd on the set of his new film Black Mass in Boston on Tuesday.

FameFlynet
<p>Too hot to handle! Michelle Rodriguez joins pal <a href="/tag/zac-efron/">Zac Efron</a> during his <a href="https://www.people.com/article/zac-efron-shirtless-dances-wiggle-tabletop-italy">fun-filled vacation</a> in Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday.</p>
THAT'S AMORE

Too hot to handle! Michelle Rodriguez joins pal Zac Efron during his fun-filled vacation in Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>We&#8217;re feeling ruffled up! Gemma Arterton stuns in London at the after-party for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday.</p>
LADY IN RED

We’re feeling ruffled up! Gemma Arterton stuns in London at the after-party for the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday.

Rex USA
<p>Ian Ziering is the one that we want! The actor catches up with original <em>Grease</em> star Olivia Newton-John at a rehearsal for her Summer Nights show in Las Vegas on Monday.</p>
THEY GO TOGETHER

Ian Ziering is the one that we want! The actor catches up with original Grease star Olivia Newton-John at a rehearsal for her Summer Nights show in Las Vegas on Monday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>Kelly Osbourne lets her colors fly on a playful skirt while out in New York City to promote Disney&#8217;s <em>The 7D</em> on Tuesday</p>
POP ART

Kelly Osbourne lets her colors fly on a playful skirt while out in New York City to promote Disney’s The 7D on Tuesday

AKM-GSI
<p>After giving up her first class plane seat <a href="https://www.people.com/article/amy-adams-good-deed-gives-up-first-class-seat-soldier-detroit-jemele-hill">for a soldier</a>, <a href="/tag/amy-adams/">Amy Adams</a> returns to Los Angeles to work on her fitness on Tuesday.</p>
READY TO WORK

After giving up her first class plane seat for a soldier, Amy Adams returns to Los Angeles to work on her fitness on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>They&#8217;re getting their art fix! <a href="/tag/bradley-cooper/">Bradley Cooper</a> walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend <a href="https://www.people.com/article/suki-waterhouse-cast-in-insurgent">Suki Waterhouse</a> at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday in London.</p>
SUMMER LOVE

They’re getting their art fix! Bradley Cooper walks hand-in-hand with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday in London.

WeirPhotos/Splash News Online
<p>A patriotic <a href="/tag/kelly-ripa/">Kelly Ripa</a> gets her ripe veggies prepared for a Fourth of July cooking segment on <em>Live! with Kelly and Michael</em> in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
PATRIOT GAMES

A patriotic Kelly Ripa gets her ripe veggies prepared for a Fourth of July cooking segment on Live! with Kelly and Michael in New York City on Tuesday.

Doug Meszler/Splash News Online
