Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 2, 2008
TABLE FOR TWO
Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos enjoy their lunch à deux Tuesday at French eatery Pastis in New York's Meatpacking District. After their meal, the cute couple hopped on Consuelos's Vespa and sped away.
BABES IN ARMS
Talk about a double scoop! Brad Pitt carries his daughters, Shiloh, 2, and Zahara, 3, into the hospital in Nice, France, Wednesday, where Angelina Jolie is currently being monitored and doing "very well," her doctor told reporters.
A 'SHORE' THING
Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong step out to a beachside lunch – and they have company! The happy couple dined with Hudson's mom, Goldie Hawn, Tuesday at Santa Monica eatery Ivy at the Shore, and the group "looked like they were having a great time," an onlooker tells PEOPLE.
PARTING 'SHOT'
She may have missed her "shot at love" during a teary season finale, but Tila Tequila holds her head up – and grins! – during a visit to MTV's TRL studios in New York on Tuesday.
FRESH FACED
Nothing fishy going on here! Hilary Duff and her hockey player beau share a romantic dinner together Tuesday night at trendy Hollywood sushi restaurant Katsuya.
TOGETHER AGAIN
With rumors of a breakup put to rest by her rep, Madonna and Guy Ritchie step out together for dinner hand-in-hand Tuesday night at New York City restaurant 'Cesca.
SUFFERING FOR FASHION
Baby, it's hot outside! Debra Messing tries to keep her cool Tuesday despite wearing furry boots in the blazing L.A. sun. The actress is filming a winter scene for her USA Network dramedy The Starter Wife, in which she plays the ex-wife of a movie exec starting over after a divorce.
J'ADORE PARIS
Eva Mendes is on a stroll – taking in the sights of Paris with longtime boyfriend George Augusto on Tuesday. While in the City of Light, the actress made time for fashion, checking out the Dior runway show on Monday.
KISSY FACE
Vanessa Hudgens blows some kisses to her New York fans Tuesday after taping an appearance on MTV's TRL. During the interview, airing Thursday, the singer unveiled the video for her new single, "Sneakernight."
ALL KEYED UP
Meanwhile, across the country, beau Zac Efron gets ready to motor after finishing breakfast Tuesday morning at Patty's Restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif.
QUEEN OF HEARTS
She's aces! Amy Winehouse shows her cards while out in London on Monday night. The singer had a busy weekend performing – and getting into an altercation with a fan – at the Glastonbury Festival, and recently checked out of the hospital after a 10-day stay.
WALKING AND TALKING
Cameron Diaz stays in touch – perhaps with new beau Paul Sculfor? – while heading to the gym Tuesday in Los Angeles.
SISTERS IN ARMS
Good genes definitely run in the family! Liv Tyler (in Givenchy) and younger sister Chelsea, 19, are a striking pair as they make their way to Givenchy's runway show in Paris on Tuesday. The actress has been celebrating her 31st birthday with Chelsea in the City of Light.
COFFEE TALK
A solo Mary-Kate Olsen takes her coffee on the road, enjoying it iced while out Tuesday in Hollywood. Recently, the Wackness star shared juicy tales of Spencer Pratt's bad temper on The Late Show with David Letterman.
LA DOLCE VITA
From business presentations to a stroll around town, Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony stay chic and balance a full schedule. The happy couple hit the streets of Milan Tuesday, reportedly shopping for baby clothes.
