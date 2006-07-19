Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 19, 2006

DISCO INFERNO

Credit: INFGoff

Madonna turns New York City's Madison Square Garden into a dance club with her disco-infused rendition of "Music" during her Confessions world tour on Tuesday.

SEXIEST YOGI

Credit: Dave Buchan/ Mike Carrillo/Pacific Coast News

Matthew McConaughey crunches and stretches his way through a sandy, yoga-centric workout near his home in Malibu on Tuesday.

HOT CHILD IN THE CITY

Credit: Dara Kushner/ INFGoff

After hanging with her guy Nick Lachey on the West Coast last week, a solo Vanessa Minnillo cools off in her Daisy Dukes while grabbing an icy treat back in New York City on a steamy Tuesday.

ROAD WARRIORS

Credit: Matt Symons/ Pacific Coast News

Halle Berry and model beau Gabriel Aubry hit the road in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.

'BEAUTIFUL' CITY

Credit: Jiri Sova/isifa/Getty

Czech-born supermodel Petra Nemcova plays tour guide for boyfriend James Blunt and his crew on a sightseeing mission through Prague on Tuesday, prior to the musician's final summer concert that evening.

PONY EXPRESS

Denise Richards takes 1-year-old daughter Lola (with estranged husband Charlie Sheen) on a pony ride near her home in Hidden Hills, Calif., on Monday.

DON'T BE CATTY

Credit: X17; INSET: X17

Nicole Richie follows the example set by former pal and Simple Life costar Paris Hilton recently (inset) and picks up a feline companion at a Hollywood pet store Monday. The new kitten, an Abyssinian named Gypsy Rose Lee, joins pups Honey Child and Foxxy Cleopatra and cat Shalom.

KARAOKE SHOWDOWN

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEi

Lindsay Lohan and the soon-to-be-wed Kid Rock (to Pamela Anderson) play backup to David Spade in a rollicking karaoke trio of "American Woman" during Spade's 42nd birthday bash at Santa Monica's Buffalo Club on Saturday. Lohan, who brought beau Harry Morton, also joined Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi on Madonna's "Like a Virgin" and Rock's sister on Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone."

HOOP DREAMS

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

On Monday, it was back to work for Lohan, who lines up her shot while filming a scene for her latest movie, Georgia Rule, in Los Angeles.

BACK TO BASICS

Credit: X17

After a long summer vacation at fiancé Tom Cruise's estate in Telluride, Katie Holmes gets back to her usual old haunts – namely Barneys – in Los Angeles on Monday.

PITCH MAKER

Credit: Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Will Ferrell shows team loyalty as he throws out the first pitch at a Red Sox-Kansas City Royals game at Boston's Fenway Park on Monday.

GETTING FRAMED

Credit: Danny Moloshok/AP

Just for kicks, Jamie Lynn Spears goes undercover in her movie-issued shades at the Los Angeles premiere of the 3-D animated film Monster House on Monday. And while big sister Britney didn't make it out, mom Lynn was there to escort her Nickelodeon-star daughter.

ALL THAT JAZZ

Credit: Matrix/Bauer-Griffin

Christina Aguilera gets geared up in her summer whites as she arrives to perform a private concert at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London on Tuesday. The singer has been in town promoting her upcoming double album Back to Basics.

THE LOVE BOAT?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Jack Nicholson gets ready to go cruising with former flame Lara Flynn Boyle on Tuesday during a Saint-Tropez getaway. The former couple, who dated for two years, split up in 2001.

BACK TO CALI

Credit: Malibu Media

Cameron Diaz – back from her monthlong European jaunt where she finished filming The Holiday and spent time with beau Justin Timberlake – refuels Tuesday in West Hollywood.

