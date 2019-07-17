Jenna Dewan Is on the Dot in L.A., Plus Gigi Hadid, Taye Diggs & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
July 17, 2019 06:00 AM

Polka Dot Princess

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenna Dewan brings the color on Tuesday to the Baby2Baby Back-to-School Celebration presented by Shutterfly at Casita Hollywood.

Check It Out

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Taye Diggs helps deliver a donation to the 2019 Annual AdoptAClassroom.org Donation Drive on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dressed to Impress

Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid is a vision in bronze on Tuesday while heading to an event in New York City.

Recognize Him?

BackGrid

Kevin James is barely recognizable on Tuesday while shooting scenes for Hubie Halloween in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Blue Belle

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Emily Deschanel smiles for the cameras while arriving to Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cheers to That!

JULIANNY CASADO

Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé celebrates Tristan Mack Wilds’ 30th birthday at Lavo in New York City.

California Casual

BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles while running errands in L.A. on Monday.

Don't Be a Stranger

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Natalia Dyer stops by Build Studio to chat about season 3 of Stranger Things on Monday in N.Y.C.

Music Meets Fashion

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Lil Wayne arrives in his flyest gear to the American Eagle Fall ’19 Campaign party to celebrate his collaboration with the fashion brand, AE x Young Money, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Star Studded

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Also at the AE x Young Money celebration: Corinne Foxx, Kathryn Gallagher, Ireland Baldwin, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Nina Agdal get their squad together to pose for photos during the festivities.

Bold & Beautiful

SplashNews.com

Keke Palmer sips on a refreshing Slurpee from 7-Eleven after hosting Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

New Couple Alert? 

The Image Direct

Ryan Seacrest strolls down the streets of N.Y.C. with a mystery woman by his side on Wednesday.

Power Padding

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shailene Woodley wears a jacket with chic shoulder pads and matching pants as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A. 

La Vie en Rose

Robin Little/Getty

Rosalía wows the crowd in pink Spandex shorts and a ruffled pink crop top during her Summer Series at Somerset House performance on Monday in London.

Taking a Stand

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe chats with host Seth Meyers about the fight for equal pay during Monday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Good Sport

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Nikki Bella wears a bold red lip to the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala at The Compound in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

'Spectacular' Soirée

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nick Swisher and wife Joanna Garcia Swisher get glammed up for the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular gala on Monday.

Crowd Pleaser

Isa Foltin/Getty

Michael Bolton takes the stage during the Thurn & Taxis Castle Festival on Monday in Regensburg, Germany.

Cover Star

David M. Benett/Getty

Host Felicity Jones steps out in a blue velvet dress for the #MovingLove screening co-hosted by Derek Blasberg and Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand on Monday in London. 

Lovely Guest

David M. Benett/Getty

Kendall Jenner poses at the #MovingLove dinner at Bellanger following the screening on Monday in London.

Caffeine Fix

MEGA

Colin Farrell grabs coffee to-go at Intelligentsia in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. on Monday.

Ride Along

Chris Owens/IndyCar

Adam Rippon and Hélio Castroneves hang at the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, where Rippon rode in an Indy car for the very first time.

On the Dot

Splash News Online

Jessica Alba is a breezy beauty on Monday during an outing in N.Y.C.

Picture Perfect Presley

MEGA

Newly minted Elvis Austin Butler holds hands with Vanessa Hudgens in Los Angeles on Monday.

Scene Setting

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Zoey Deutch has a beautiful backdrop on Monday at the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest in Italy.

Hi There!

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Drake Bell gives a wave outside Build Studio in New York City on Monday.

Off the Wall

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Liam Neeson gets fierce on Monday at the Cold Pursuit premiere at the Cine Capitol in Madrid.

Hair Apparent

Dustin Downing

Cyndi Lauper makes her way toward the crowd during a weekend concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fast Friends

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and costar Jason Statham crack each other up at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw premiere on Saturday in L.A.

Show of Support

Flight Photo Agency

Ashley Olsen supports twin Mary-Kate in the stands during the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, on Saturday.

Fierce Feathers

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Lizzo performs hits from her album Cuz I Love You during day two of Lovebox 2019 on Saturday at Gunnersbury Park in London.

King and Queen

David M. Benett/WireImage

JAY-Z and Beyoncé steal the show on the yellow carpet ahead of the Lion King premiere on Sunday in London.  

Family Day at the Races

Mark Thompson/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are joined by their son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on Sunday at Silverstone in Northampton, England.

Game Face

Karwai Tang/Getty

Charlize Theron is on the edge of her seat during the men’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday in London.

On Island Time

Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky soak up some sunshine during their vacation in Ibiza with pals Matt Damon and wife Luciana on Saturday. 

Piano Man

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

John Legend performs at an event for his LVE Wines at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, on Sunday. 

Pattern Play

Hagop Kalaidjian & Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Sienna Miller is all smiles at the Gucci x Melet Mercantile Opening Party in Montauk. New York, on Saturday. 

Play (Fur)ball!

Ethan Miller/Getty

Giada De Laurentiis meets Finn the Bat Dog at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Photo Friendly

David Davies/PA Images via Getty

Daniel Craig playfully poses for photos with fans at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in the U.K. on Sunday.

Celebrating a Legacy

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Cuba Gooding Jr. embraces Martha Stewart and singer-songwriter David Crosby at Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society’s afterparty for David Crosby: Remember My Name on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.

Onstage Interviews

Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Former Game of Thrones costars Jerome Flynn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau field questions during 2019 Con of Thrones on Saturday at the Music City Center in Nashville.

Offscreen Activities

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott hangs out in the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.

Pop Princess

Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in sparkly red gloves at The Filmore in Detroit on Saturday. 

Big Little Friends

BACKGRID

Bradley Cooper and Laura Dern step out together for a Saturday lunch in N.Y.C.

Flower Power

TheImageDirect

Katherine Schwarzenegger dons a boho floral-print dress to visit a hair salon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Summertime Fun

MEGA

On Friday, Dylan McDermott relaxes on the beach shirtless in Miami. 

Somebody to Love

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton stock up on groceries after having dinner in New York City on Saturday.

Rockin' Rogers

Taylor Hill/Getty

On Saturday, Maggie Rogers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park in Kentucky.

Gone Overseas

Splash

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoy their vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, together on Sunday.

Love All

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Woody Harrelson attends the Men’s Singles Final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on Sunday.

Monster Fans

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Glee alumni Heather Morris and Naya Rivera attend the Monster Jam Celebrity Event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Friday Feels

GC Images

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hit their favorite place — the gym! — on Friday in New York City.

Sing Thing

Splash News Online

Maggie Rogers performs on NBC’s Citi Summer Concert Series during the Today show at The Plaza at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Solo Strut

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Andrew Garfield makes waves during a gym visit in Hollywood on Friday.

What's So Funny?

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Benson and a pal can’t help but crack up while out in L.A. on Friday.

Cool Concertgoer

Dave Benett/Getty

Meanwhile, Ashley’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne attends the Teen Cancer America Suite at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young concert in London’s Hyde Park on Friday.

Color Rush

Courtesy Field Entertainment

Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager poses with her two favorite Poppys — her daughter and the Trolls star! — at DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in New York City.

For Good

Courtesy Ryan Seacrest Foundation

French Montana hangs with a patient on Friday during a surprise visit to Seacrest Studios at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on behalf of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

