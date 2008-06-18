Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 17, 2008
PRECIOUS CARGO
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony handle their nearly 4-month-old twins Emme and Max with care as they arrive Wednesday in Zaventem, Belgium. The family is in the country for Anthony's performance Thursday in Antwerp.
DYNAMIC DUO
Blake Lively and real-life beau Penn Badgley continue to enjoy their time off from Gossip Girl with a dinner date Tuesday in New York. Next up, the couple – and the rest of their castmates – will hit the Hamptons as filming resumes on the hit show.
FUNNY GIRL
Cameron Diaz celebrates funny ladies on film with – what else? – a smile Tuesday at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event honors outstanding women in the entertainment industry.
PLAYER'S CLUB
Avid golfer Justin Timberlake carries his own club to a Los Angeles-area golf course where he hit the links Tuesday, getting in a couple of holes in before heading home.
THEIR LIPS ARE SEALED
Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong step out for dinner Tuesday at New York City steakhouse STK. Earlier in the day, the cyclist remained mum when the ladies of The View grilled him about his relationship with the actress. "I know you have to ask that question ... and it's my right not to answer it," he said.
SOLDIER BOY
Prince Harry joins the ranks, teaming up with more than 200 British soldiers on Wednesday for a memorial parade in Edinburgh, Scotland, that paid tribute to soldiers killed in Afghanistan.
SILVER BELLE
Joy Bryant shines bright in her stunning metallic Herve Leger dress Tuesday at the Whitney Contemporaries Art Party in New York.
HIS KIND OF TOWN
Pete Wentz is happy to be back in the Windy City with parents Pete Sr., and Dale at the opening celebration Tuesday for his Chicago bar Angels amp Kings. "More than anything, I think Chicago is the foundation of who I am and I wanted to come back here," the rocker told reporters. Also on hand for the big night: expectant wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who joined her in-laws earlier in the week for pizza.
CHEERING SECTION
Eva Longoria Parker and her basketball-star husband Tony Parker give another sport a try on Tuesday. The couple were in Zurich to root for the French team at the Euro 2008 championship soccer match between France and Italy.
TEAM PLAYER
After lighting up the red carpet with costar Charlize Theron in Paris, it's onward to Germany for Will Smith, who showed his support for the local team by donning a German national soccer jersey during the Berlin premiere of his new action flick, Hancock, on Tuesday.
NAME BRAND
Back in Santa Monica, Calif., after hosting the OneXOne charity gala in Calgary, Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner (not pictured) take their daughter, Violet 2, to her nursery school on Monday.
SHOPPING SPREE
In sunglasses, a fedora and a Riller amp Fount dress, Rachel Bilson stays stylish Tuesday during a shopping trip to New York City's trendy Meatpacking District, where she hit up shops like Alexander McQueen, Jeffrey and Butik.
HEADS UP!
Gabrielle Union scores some major face time with Eddie Murphy while promoting Meet Dave at L.A.'s Paramount Studios on Monday. The 15-foot replica of Murphy's head will embark on a U.S. tour before the release of the film, about miniature aliens whose spaceship is shaped like the funnyman.
SAFETY FIRST
He wears it well! Keanu Reeves uses his head and protects his noggin before hopping on his motorbike Tuesday, after lunching with friends in San Remo, Italy.
CHECKED MATE
Keira Knightley takes refuge behind her dark shades Tuesday as she leaves London's Radio One studios, where she promoted her latest movie, The Edge of Love.