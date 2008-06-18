Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 17, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/ AFP/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony handle their nearly 4-month-old twins Emme and Max with care as they arrive Wednesday in Zaventem, Belgium. The family is in the country for Anthony's performance Thursday in Antwerp.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DYNAMIC DUO

Credit: Abbot/Daniel/INF

Blake Lively and real-life beau Penn Badgley continue to enjoy their time off from Gossip Girl with a dinner date Tuesday in New York. Next up, the couple – and the rest of their castmates – will hit the Hamptons as filming resumes on the hit show.

3 of 15

FUNNY GIRL

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Cameron Diaz celebrates funny ladies on film with – what else? – a smile Tuesday at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event honors outstanding women in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PLAYER'S CLUB

Credit: Martin / Splash News Online

Avid golfer Justin Timberlake carries his own club to a Los Angeles-area golf course where he hit the links Tuesday, getting in a couple of holes in before heading home.

Advertisement

5 of 15

THEIR LIPS ARE SEALED

Credit: Jackson Lee / Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Kate Hudson and Lance Armstrong step out for dinner Tuesday at New York City steakhouse STK. Earlier in the day, the cyclist remained mum when the ladies of The View grilled him about his relationship with the actress. "I know you have to ask that question ... and it's my right not to answer it," he said.

6 of 15

SOLDIER BOY

Credit: Michael Hughes/ Pacific Coast News

Prince Harry joins the ranks, teaming up with more than 200 British soldiers on Wednesday for a memorial parade in Edinburgh, Scotland, that paid tribute to soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SILVER BELLE

Credit: CB / Splash News Online

Joy Bryant shines bright in her stunning metallic Herve Leger dress Tuesday at the Whitney Contemporaries Art Party in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HIS KIND OF TOWN

Credit: Linda Matlow / Rex

Pete Wentz is happy to be back in the Windy City with parents Pete Sr., and Dale at the opening celebration Tuesday for his Chicago bar Angels amp Kings. "More than anything, I think Chicago is the foundation of who I am and I wanted to come back here," the rocker told reporters. Also on hand for the big night: expectant wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, who joined her in-laws earlier in the week for pizza.

Advertisement

9 of 15

CHEERING SECTION

Credit: Matt Dunham/ AP

Eva Longoria Parker and her basketball-star husband Tony Parker give another sport a try on Tuesday. The couple were in Zurich to root for the French team at the Euro 2008 championship soccer match between France and Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

TEAM PLAYER

Credit: Tobias Schwarz/ Reuters/ Landov

After lighting up the red carpet with costar Charlize Theron in Paris, it's onward to Germany for Will Smith, who showed his support for the local team by donning a German national soccer jersey during the Berlin premiere of his new action flick, Hancock, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

NAME BRAND

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Back in Santa Monica, Calif., after hosting the OneXOne charity gala in Calgary, Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner (not pictured) take their daughter, Violet 2, to her nursery school on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

SHOPPING SPREE

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

In sunglasses, a fedora and a Riller amp Fount dress, Rachel Bilson stays stylish Tuesday during a shopping trip to New York City's trendy Meatpacking District, where she hit up shops like Alexander McQueen, Jeffrey and Butik.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

HEADS UP!

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Gabrielle Union scores some major face time with Eddie Murphy while promoting Meet Dave at L.A.'s Paramount Studios on Monday. The 15-foot replica of Murphy's head will embark on a U.S. tour before the release of the film, about miniature aliens whose spaceship is shaped like the funnyman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SAFETY FIRST

Credit: KCSPresse / Splash News Online

He wears it well! Keanu Reeves uses his head and protects his noggin before hopping on his motorbike Tuesday, after lunching with friends in San Remo, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

CHECKED MATE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Keira Knightley takes refuge behind her dark shades Tuesday as she leaves London's Radio One studios, where she promoted her latest movie, The Edge of Love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff