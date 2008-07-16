Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 16, 2008
FLIP OUT
Katie Holmes – sporting a feathered, flipped-out 'do – keeps her focus on daughter Suri, 2, Tuesday while leaving L.A.'s Union Station, where she filmed a cameo for the ABC show Eli Stone. Besides returning to TV this fall, the actress will also make her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons.
MAGICAL MEMORIES
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon keep the romance alive during a "double date" with another iconic couple – Mickey and Minnie Mouse! – Wednesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The foursome posed for photos at the Grand Floridian Resort amp Spa, then Carey and Cannon hit the rides at the Magic Kingdom.
GAME FACE
Sarah Jessica Parker makes a glam turn Tuesday at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at New York's Yankee Stadium. The Sex and the City star teamed up with Sheryl Crow to announce the Stand Up to Cancer campaign to fund cancer research. "She wasn't bad," Hall of Famer Yogi Berra said of the actress from the announcers' box during the game, which the American League won 4-3.
BOTTLE SERVICE
He's going to be a father for the third time – but Mark Wahlberg proves his paternal side doesn't just extend to his children. The actor attends to a hungry sea lion Tuesday at SeaWorld in San Diego.
WHEEL FUN
Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens hang on to that post-vacation glow while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after their trip to Turks and Caicos. The couple will get back to singing and dancing when High School Musical 3: Senior Year hits the big screen on Oct. 24.
'CREW' TEAM
Eva Longoria Parker joins pal Mario Lopez backstage Tuesday at a taping of his MTV hit America's Best Dance Crew in Burbank, Calif. The Desperate Housewives star danced from the audience as the contestants performed routines to Janet Jackson jams.
TAKE A BOW
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly stay in sync during the premiere of Step Brothers Tuesday at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. The comedy hits theaters on July 25.
STREETCORNER SERENADE
The world is his stage! John Mayer performs for the cameras, leading a playful tour of his New York neighborhood on Tuesday. Later that night, the crooner was back on stage – this time with his guitar – in Holmdel, N.J.
WINDOW DRESSING
After celebrating Bastille Day with beau Jake Gyllenhaal, it's back to work for Reese Witherspoon, who modeled a formal red gown for a photo shoot in Paris on Tuesday.
MAXIMUM FORCE
New dad Matthew McConaughey packs on a few extra pounds during another morning run through Los Angeles on Tuesday.
HUG IT OUT
Lindsay Lohan puts the squeeze on constant companion Samantha Ronson while out Tuesday in North Hollywood. The actress has been earning praise from her costars for her professionalism on the set of her movie Labor Pains.
PILLOW CASE
Are they taking a family road trip? Naomi Watts loads luggage and two jumbo pillows into a waiting car Tuesday in New York City before taking off with Liev Schreiber and their son, Alexander (not pictured), who celebrates his first birthday July 25.
COUTURE CLUB
It's a city girls confab as (from left) Lipstick Jungle stars Lindsay Price and Brooke Shields chat with Gossip Girl actresses Leighton Meester and Jessica Szohr at a 60th anniversary bash Monday for French accessories brand Longchamp at a boutique in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
JUGGLING ACT
What a handful! Not letting a day of errands get her down, Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen – who plays busy body Jenny Humphrey – stays connected Tuesday while managing a heavy load as she films on location in Manhattan.
CAUSE AND EFFECT
Lenny Kravitz – who recently made headlines denying he had an affair with Alex Rodriguez's wife Cynthia – is the toast of Milan, Italy, as he receives the key to the city on Tuesday. The rocker was honored for his work with the United Nations Millennium Campaign to end world poverty.