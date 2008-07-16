Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 16, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

FLIP OUT

Credit: JAC/WENN

Katie Holmes – sporting a feathered, flipped-out 'do – keeps her focus on daughter Suri, 2, Tuesday while leaving L.A.'s Union Station, where she filmed a cameo for the ABC show Eli Stone. Besides returning to TV this fall, the actress will also make her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

MAGICAL MEMORIES

Credit: Diana Zalucky/ Walt Disney World Resort

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon keep the romance alive during a "double date" with another iconic couple – Mickey and Minnie Mouse! – Wednesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The foursome posed for photos at the Grand Floridian Resort amp Spa, then Carey and Cannon hit the rides at the Magic Kingdom.

3 of 15

GAME FACE

Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters/Landov

Sarah Jessica Parker makes a glam turn Tuesday at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at New York's Yankee Stadium. The Sex and the City star teamed up with Sheryl Crow to announce the Stand Up to Cancer campaign to fund cancer research. "She wasn't bad," Hall of Famer Yogi Berra said of the actress from the announcers' box during the game, which the American League won 4-3.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BOTTLE SERVICE

Credit: Bob Couey/ SeaWorld San Diego

He's going to be a father for the third time – but Mark Wahlberg proves his paternal side doesn't just extend to his children. The actor attends to a hungry sea lion Tuesday at SeaWorld in San Diego.

Advertisement

5 of 15

WHEEL FUN

Credit: Chris/ Ntional Photo Group

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens hang on to that post-vacation glow while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after their trip to Turks and Caicos. The couple will get back to singing and dancing when High School Musical 3: Senior Year hits the big screen on Oct. 24.

6 of 15

'CREW' TEAM

Credit: Polk Imaging/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria Parker joins pal Mario Lopez backstage Tuesday at a taping of his MTV hit America's Best Dance Crew in Burbank, Calif. The Desperate Housewives star danced from the audience as the contestants performed routines to Janet Jackson jams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TAKE A BOW

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly stay in sync during the premiere of Step Brothers Tuesday at the Mann Village Theater in Westwood, Calif. The comedy hits theaters on July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

STREETCORNER SERENADE

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

The world is his stage! John Mayer performs for the cameras, leading a playful tour of his New York neighborhood on Tuesday. Later that night, the crooner was back on stage – this time with his guitar – in Holmdel, N.J.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WINDOW DRESSING

Credit: INF

After celebrating Bastille Day with beau Jake Gyllenhaal, it's back to work for Reese Witherspoon, who modeled a formal red gown for a photo shoot in Paris on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

MAXIMUM FORCE

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

New dad Matthew McConaughey packs on a few extra pounds during another morning run through Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFXonline

Lindsay Lohan puts the squeeze on constant companion Samantha Ronson while out Tuesday in North Hollywood. The actress has been earning praise from her costars for her professionalism on the set of her movie Labor Pains.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

PILLOW CASE

Credit: Daniel/INF

Are they taking a family road trip? Naomi Watts loads luggage and two jumbo pillows into a waiting car Tuesday in New York City before taking off with Liev Schreiber and their son, Alexander (not pictured), who celebrates his first birthday July 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

COUTURE CLUB

Credit: David X. Prutting/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa

It's a city girls confab as (from left) Lipstick Jungle stars Lindsay Price and Brooke Shields chat with Gossip Girl actresses Leighton Meester and Jessica Szohr at a 60th anniversary bash Monday for French accessories brand Longchamp at a boutique in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

JUGGLING ACT

Credit: Doug Meszler / Splash News Online

What a handful! Not letting a day of errands get her down, Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen – who plays busy body Jenny Humphrey – stays connected Tuesday while managing a heavy load as she films on location in Manhattan.

Can't get enough Gossip Girl? Check out a season 2 spoiler.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

CAUSE AND EFFECT

Credit: Flynet

Lenny Kravitz – who recently made headlines denying he had an affair with Alex Rodriguez's wife Cynthia – is the toast of Milan, Italy, as he receives the key to the city on Tuesday. The rocker was honored for his work with the United Nations Millennium Campaign to end world poverty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff