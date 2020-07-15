Katharine McPhee & David Foster Step Out in L.A., Plus Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to    

By People Staff
July 15, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 105

Staying Safe

MEGA

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 105

Staying Active

BACKGRID

Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica. 

3 of 105

Afternoon Shop

The Image Direct

Kristen Stewart is seen running errands on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 105

Cart to Heart

Instacart

Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

5 of 105

‘Grateful’ Guy

SplashNews.com

Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead t-shirt on Tuesday in L.A. 

6 of 105

Lady in Lilac

The Image Direct

Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 105

Run Along

The Image Direct

Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 105

Blue Belle

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.

Advertisement

9 of 105

Laugh In

The Image Direct

Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 105

Bumping Along

MEGA

Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 105

Cover Girl Cool

SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 105

Snack Attack

BACKGRID

Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 105

Puppy Parent

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 105

Making Moves

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 105

Staying Hydrated

The Image Direct

Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 105

On the Record

Splash News Online

New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 105

Ride Along

MEGA

Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 105

Keeping It Country

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “Country
Grammar” at Live Nation’s first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 105

What's Cookin'?

Courtesy Rubbermaid

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 105

Grocery Gal

Backgrid

Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 105

Acing It

The Image Direct

Pete Wentz returns to the tennis court for a workout in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 105

Mind the Bend

Courtest FitOn

Julianne Hough gets moving while filming at-home classes for her fitness movement KINRGY for FitOn.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 105

Guitar Hero

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 105

Ladies Who Lunch

BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 105

Power Up

Joe Klamar/Pool via AP/Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 105

Eddie Keogh for The FA/Shutterstock

David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.’s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 105

Park It

The Image Direct

A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 105

View from the Top

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 105

Check It Out

The Image Direct

Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 105

Swing Time

IBL/Shutterstock

Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 105

Flower Power

Courtesy

Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 105

Sunday Stroll

MEGA

Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 105

Sun Soaked

BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 105

Beach Day

BACKGRID

Ireland Baldwin enjoys a beach day in Malibu with her boyfriend and friends on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 105

On the Go

The Image Direct

Palm Springs star Camila Mendes goes on a coffee run and wearing a face mask on Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 105

Off-Duty Angel

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio dons her summer attire in Los Angeles over the weekend.