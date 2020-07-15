Katharine McPhee & David Foster Step Out in L.A., Plus Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Staying Safe
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster wear face masks and sunglasses while out on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Staying Active
Laura Dern enjoys an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
Afternoon Shop
Kristen Stewart is seen running errands on Tuesday in L.A.
Cart to Heart
Serena Williams joins Instacart as they launch their #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and fight rising food insecurity on Wednesday.
‘Grateful’ Guy
Pete Wentz flashes a peace sign as he picks up groceries in a Grateful Dead t-shirt on Tuesday in L.A.
Lady in Lilac
Camila Mendes shows off her summer style in a purple crop top and high-waisted shorts on Tuesday in L.A.
Run Along
Colton Underwood pounds the pavement solo in Huntington Beach, California, on Tuesday.
Blue Belle
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smiles during a reopening visit to the Youth Action Wiltshire Oxenwood Outdoor Activity Centre on Tuesday in Marlborough, England.
Laugh In
Kyle Richards puts on a happy face during a walk through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.
Bumping Along
Joe Jonas and pregnant wife Sophie Turner twin in matching masks as they head to meet friends for lunch on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Cover Girl Cool
Olivia Culpo steps out with her adorable new puppy Oliver Sprinkles to celebrate her 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday in Los Angeles.
Snack Attack
Chris Pine grabs a bag of sunflower seeds from his car during a visit to Be Hive of Healing Integrative Medical & Dental Center on Monday in Agoura Hills, California.
Puppy Parent
Malin Åkerman takes her dog for a walk on Monday in L.A.
Making Moves
Lucy Hale is seen out and about in L.A. on Monday.
Staying Hydrated
Zachary Quinto loads up on flavored water in L.A. on Monday.
On the Record
New mom Iggy Azalea turns the sidewalk into a catwalk on Sunday while making her way to a Los Angeles recording studio.
Ride Along
Armie Hammer heads out for the first time since announcing his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers, taking his dog for a ride in L.A. on Monday.
Keeping It Country
Nelly gets the crowd going on Sunday night in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of “Country
Grammar” at Live Nation’s first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
What's Cookin'?
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes five on Thursday while shooting a Rubbermaid 'Prep School' Instagram Live cooking demo in L.A.
Grocery Gal
Jordana Brewster showcases her signature style on Monday during a run to a grocery store in Brentwood, California.
Acing It
Pete Wentz returns to the tennis court for a workout in L.A. on Monday.
Mind the Bend
Julianne Hough gets moving while filming at-home classes for her fitness movement KINRGY for FitOn.
Guitar Hero
Brad Paisley performs at Live Nation's first-ever U.S. drive-in concert series, Live From The Drive-In, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Friday night.
Ladies Who Lunch
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer wear their masks for a lunch outing at Kitsune in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Power Up
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday.
David Beckham pays a socially distanced visit to Sir Tom Moore — who completed dozens of laps in his backyard garden in the spring to raise nearly $40 million for the U.K.’s National Health Service — to announce he's been chosen to captain the England Lionhearts squad of everyday heroes on Thursday in Bedfordshire, England.
Park It
A solo Henry Golding totes his chair and bag for a picnic in a Los Angeles park on Sunday.
View from the Top
Don Lemon, Tim Malone and their pups score sweet seats at The Hamptons drive-in premiere of National Geographic's Rebuilding Paradise on Sunday night.
Check It Out
Model Candice Swanepoel dons her mask and a jumpsuit for a Sunday stroll in N.Y.C.
Swing Time
Sweden's Prince Daniel enjoys a little R&R, playing in the Victoria golf tournament at the Ekerum golf resort in Borgholm, Sweden, on Monday.
Flower Power
Sandra Lee leaves The Archetype restaurant in Napa Valley, California, after grabbing a bite over the weekend.
Sunday Stroll
Malin Akerman masks up in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Sun Soaked
Jennifer Lopez, in a MaskClub Tie Dye Spiral face mask, works up a sweat on a ElliptiGo Bike in Miami over the weekend.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin enjoys a beach day in Malibu with her boyfriend and friends on Sunday.
On the Go
Palm Springs star Camila Mendes goes on a coffee run and wearing a face mask on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Off-Duty Angel
Alessandra Ambrósio dons her summer attire in Los Angeles over the weekend.