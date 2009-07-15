Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 15, 2009
FAN BOY
Robert Pattinson shows his Yankee pride – and wards off legions of adoring fans – on Tuesday while on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of Remember Me.
ON HIS MARK
A suited up David Beckham delights some fans Wednesday with an autograph session outside the Today show's New York studios. On the morning show, the footballer waxed enthusiastic about returning to play for the Los Angeles Galaxy.
THREE MEN & A LADY
CRAZY IN LOVE
One day after spending time with her adorable nephew Daniel, a beaming Beyoncé shares a happy reunion with hubby Jay-Z Tuesday night in New York. The singer's I AM . . . tour will resume Thursday in Minneapolis.
SHE LOVES L.A.
Paris Hilton – who's back on the West Coast after filming her reality show Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF in the United Arab Emirates – catches up on her shopping Tuesday, hitting West Hollywood boutique Catwalk.
PITCHING IN
While President Obama threw out the official first pitch at Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Sheryl Crow was happy to lend a hand as well, signing autographs for fans and singing the national anthem before the game kicked off in St. Louis.
SEALED WITH A KISS
Hills starlet Kristin Cavallari sends some love to photographers during a photo shoot at the Silver Spoon beach house in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday. The actress returns to the MTV reality hit this fall.
STYLISHLY IN STEP
Fashionable in a striped skirt and tank top, Kelly Ripa beats the New York City heat with a shopping trip through SoHo on Tuesday.
GETTING HER FILL
With estranged husband Jon Gosselin in Saint-Tropez with new girlfriend Hailey Glassman, Jon amp Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin keeps things moving at home Tuesday during a trip to a gas station near the family's Wernersville, Pa., home.
REST STOP
In Africa to learn about the diamond industry, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe put their heads together for some rest during a layover Tuesday at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. "We flew into South Africa first then took another flight to Botswana," a weary Kim wrote on her Twitter page. "3 diff flights! 22 hrs of flying!"
BUNNY BUSINESS
She's all ears! Never one to shy away from an eye-catching ensemble, Lady Gaga dons a veil with bunny ears and a totally tubular knit outfit while leaving London's Landmark Hotel Tuesday en route to her show at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
GOOD 'LOOK'-ING OUT
Usher turns on the charm – and his bright smile – at the opening ceremony of his Camp New Look, a summer program designed to give at-risk children arts education, in Atlanta on Tuesday. "When young people begin to help others, they help themselves," the singer said at the event.
LISTEN UP
Whitney Houston's ready for her comeback! The glam singer arrives for a press preview of her new album I Look To You (out Sept. 1), at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London on Tuesday.
STAR-CROSSED
After wrapping her Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night recently, Anne Hathaway has time for crossword puzzles while strolling through New York City's East Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS
David Arquette puts himself on view Tuesday afternoon – for a good cause! The actor is sleeping in a box for two days on top of the marquee at New York's Madison Square Garden to raise awareness about the hunger-relief organization Feeding America.