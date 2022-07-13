Celebrity

Katie Holmes and Christian Siriano Head North, Plus Chris Pine, Brooklyn Beckham, Charli XCX and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff July 13, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 93

Fashion Plates

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

Wheely Something

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.

3 of 93

Making Waves

Credit: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 93

French Twist

Credit: Josh Mellin

Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.

Advertisement

5 of 93

Super Status

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

6 of 93

Vacation Mode

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 93

Cheers to That

Credit: COurtesy

Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 93

Turn It Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.

Advertisement

9 of 93

Walk About

Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 93

Swing and a Smile

Credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA

Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

Hey Upper East Siders ...

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 93

Coffee Klatch

Credit: The Image Direct

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 93

Summer Styles

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

Here to Help

Credit: Courtesy

Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 93

Minnie & Me

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort/Getty

Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 93

Flower Power

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

Where to?

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 93

On Fire

Credit: Josh Mellin

Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 93

Leading Ladies

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 93

Looking Back

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

Speaking Up

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 93

With Honors

Credit: Andrew Matthews/Getty

Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Ready, Set, Go

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 93

L.A. Live

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 93

Rare Moment

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 93

Double Dog Day

Credit: the image direct

Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 93

In the Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 93

Work It Out

Credit: Splash news online

Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

La Dolce Vita

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

John Legend showcases his moves at the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9 in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 93

Best Buds

Credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Simu Liu and the Toronto Raptors' mascot pose for a photo at the CCYAA Celebrity Classic hosted by Liu and basketball star Jeremy Lin at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport on July 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 93

Check, Mate

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Selena Gomez sports a smile while hitting the streets of Paris on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 93

Super Women

Credit: Franck Castel/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Pom Klementieff get together at the Marvels Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 93

Holding Court

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the final day of Wimbledon in London on July 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 93

With Pride

Credit: Backgrid

Iggy Azalea performs on the Urban Soul stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival in California over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 93

On Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Gaten Matarazzo attends the opening night of Into the Woods on Broadway at The St. James Theatre in N.Y.C. on July 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

The Future Is Here

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Rebel Wilson joins cast members Roger Bart and Olly Dobson following a performance of Back to the Future: The Musical at The Adelphi Theatre in London on July 9. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 93

Panda-monium

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jack Black gets into action at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight at Autry Museum of the American West in L.A. on July 9.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

Full Hands

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster score some cuddles on July 9 at the 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 93

Crowd Pleaser

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, presented by Grey Goose Essences, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 93

Flower Power

Credit: Jun Sato/GC Images

Conan Gray receives quite the bouquet on July 11 while touching down at Japan's Narita International Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Kate's Daytime Outing

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for evian

Kate Winslet stops for a photo inside the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 10 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 93

Stylish Night Out

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Ncuti Gatwa attends The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 at The Savoy Hotel on July 10 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 93

Dapper Tom

Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren

Tom Hiddleston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 93

Aloha, Ladies!

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Shutterstock

Lana Condor and Christina Ricci pose with awards at the Maui Film Festival, Day 3, in Kahului, Hawaii, over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 93

Rebel Gets Sporty

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for evian

Rebel Wilson gets goofy in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 9 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 93

Stylish Friends

Credit: PLS Pool/Getty

Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

Royal Date Night

Credit: David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty

Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 93

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Anne Hathaway becomes the latest celeb to channel Barbie outside of the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 93

When in Rome

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Also at the Valentino show in Rome on July 8: Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 93

Star in Stipes

Credit: Backgrid

Camila Cabello kicks back on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 93

Sweater Weather

Credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Giveon gives his all on July 8 during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 93

Hanging Out

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens hops on the bus during the FreshDirect and Thomas Ashbourne Cocktails for a Cause event at Southampton Social Club in New York on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 93

Watch This

Credit: Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Usher gets to the point at the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 93

Louis Life

Credit: MEGA

Selena Gomez makes her way to the Louis Vuitton store while in Paris on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 93

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: David Calvert/Getty

Nick Jonas sports a smile while wrapping the second practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 93

To a Tee

Credit: David Calvert/Getty

Justin Timberlake keeps his eye on the ball at the first practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 93

Biker Chic

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

A smiling Minka Kelly goes for a spin on her Bluejay electric bike in Brooklyn, New York, on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 93

On the Run

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News online

Zachary Quinto and his pup have a sweat sesh in N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 93

Daytime Date

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek smile while arriving to Wimbledon in London on July 8. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Meat the Press

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Flo Rida sinks his teeth into a steak during the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series in N.Y.C. on July 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 93

All the Lights

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Tinashe performs at Electric Brixton in London on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 93

Biles' Smile

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 93

Tongues Wagging

Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 93

Dinner Date

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 93

Easy Breezy

Credit: AbacaPress/Splash News online

Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 93

Solo Stroll

Credit: The Image DIrect

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 93

Congrats, Grad!

Credit: Wattie Cheung/MEGA

Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 93

Back to Business

Credit: MEGA

Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 93

Feeling Happy

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 93

Sparkle Motion

Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty

Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 93

Fashionable Friends