Katie Holmes and Christian Siriano Head North, Plus Chris Pine, Brooklyn Beckham, Charli XCX and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Fashion Plates
Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West.
Wheely Something
Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.
Making Waves
Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).
French Twist
Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.
Super Status
Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.
Vacation Mode
Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.
Cheers to That
Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.
Turn It Up
St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.
Walk About
Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.
Swing and a Smile
Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.
Hey Upper East Siders ...
Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12.
Coffee Klatch
Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.
Summer Styles
Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.
Here to Help
Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health.
Minnie & Me
Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11.
Flower Power
Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.
Where to?
Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.
On Fire
Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada.
Leading Ladies
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C.
Looking Back
Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11.
Speaking Up
Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11.
With Honors
Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.
Ready, Set, Go
John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11.
L.A. Live
Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.
Rare Moment
Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11.
Double Dog Day
Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11.
In the Pink
Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11.
Work It Out
Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11.
La Dolce Vita
John Legend showcases his moves at the Lucca Summer Festival on July 9 in Italy.
Best Buds
Simu Liu and the Toronto Raptors' mascot pose for a photo at the CCYAA Celebrity Classic hosted by Liu and basketball star Jeremy Lin at Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport on July 9.
Check, Mate
Selena Gomez sports a smile while hitting the streets of Paris on July 8.
Super Women
Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Pom Klementieff get together at the Marvels Avengers Campus opening ceremony at Disneyland Paris on July 9.
Holding Court
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the final day of Wimbledon in London on July 10.
With Pride
Iggy Azalea performs on the Urban Soul stage at the 39th Annual Long Beach Pride Parade and Festival in California over the weekend.
On Broadway
Gaten Matarazzo attends the opening night of Into the Woods on Broadway at The St. James Theatre in N.Y.C. on July 10.
The Future Is Here
Rebel Wilson joins cast members Roger Bart and Olly Dobson following a performance of Back to the Future: The Musical at The Adelphi Theatre in London on July 9.
Panda-monium
Jack Black gets into action at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight at Autry Museum of the American West in L.A. on July 9.
Full Hands
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster score some cuddles on July 9 at the 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley in N.Y.C.
Crowd Pleaser
Kehlani performs onstage at IN BLOOM, presented by Grey Goose Essences, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.
Flower Power
Conan Gray receives quite the bouquet on July 11 while touching down at Japan's Narita International Airport.
Kate's Daytime Outing
Kate Winslet stops for a photo inside the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 10 in London.
Stylish Night Out
Ncuti Gatwa attends The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 at The Savoy Hotel on July 10 in London.
Dapper Tom
Tom Hiddleston, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10.
Aloha, Ladies!
Lana Condor and Christina Ricci pose with awards at the Maui Film Festival, Day 3, in Kahului, Hawaii, over the weekend.
Rebel Gets Sporty
Rebel Wilson gets goofy in the Evian VIP Suite at Wimbledon on July 9 in London.
Stylish Friends
Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Royal Date Night
Ben-Sylvester Strautmann and Princess Alexandra of Hanover attend the Rose Ball on July 8 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Pretty in Pink
Anne Hathaway becomes the latest celeb to channel Barbie outside of the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on July 8.
When in Rome
Also at the Valentino show in Rome on July 8: Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Star in Stipes
Camila Cabello kicks back on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida, on July 8.
Sweater Weather
Giveon gives his all on July 8 during the Wireless Festival at London's Finsbury Park.
Hanging Out
Vanessa Hudgens hops on the bus during the FreshDirect and Thomas Ashbourne Cocktails for a Cause event at Southampton Social Club in New York on July 7.
Watch This
Usher gets to the point at the Beloved Benefit at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7.
Louis Life
Selena Gomez makes her way to the Louis Vuitton store while in Paris on July 8.
Practice Makes Perfect
Nick Jonas sports a smile while wrapping the second practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 7 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
To a Tee
Justin Timberlake keeps his eye on the ball at the first practice round of the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Biker Chic
A smiling Minka Kelly goes for a spin on her Bluejay electric bike in Brooklyn, New York, on July 7.
On the Run
Zachary Quinto and his pup have a sweat sesh in N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on July 7.
Daytime Date
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek smile while arriving to Wimbledon in London on July 8.
Meat the Press
Flo Rida sinks his teeth into a steak during the Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series in N.Y.C. on July 8.
All the Lights
Tinashe performs at Electric Brixton in London on July 7.
Biles' Smile
Simone Biles beams on July 7 while receiving her Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C.
Tongues Wagging
Also earning a Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on July 7: Megan Rapinoe, who has some fun with photographers before the ceremony.
Dinner Date
Tracee Ellis Ross stands tall at the "Diner De La Mode" to benefit Sidaction at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in Paris on July 7.
Easy Breezy
Winnie Harlow greets the crowds while arriving to the Fendi show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7.
Solo Stroll
Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer takes a walk around N.Y.C. on July 7.
Congrats, Grad!
Outlander's Sam Heughan earns his honorary degree in Glasgow, Scotland, on July 7.
Back to Business
Travis Barker is back in action on July 6, stepping out of a music studio in L.A. following his recent hospitalization.
Feeling Happy
Damian Lewis makes it official with his new girlfriend, The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, at an event for The House of KOKO in London on July 6.
Sparkle Motion
Kate Beckinsale sports a corset top and dazzling diamonds for the opening of the David Yurman Paris flagship store on July 6 in France.