Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 13, 2011
NUMBERS GAME
Is that a reference to daughter Harper Seven? New dad David Beckham holds up fellow soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey Tuesday during a press conference to promote the Herbalife World Football Challenge in L.A.
PARK IT
Kendra Wilkinson comes prepared for some playtime with 1½-year-old son Hank Jr. Tuesday at an L.A. park.
LIVING SINGLE
This sexy man is back on the market! George Clooney holas in Cancun, Mexico, where he's promoting his upcoming political drama, The Ides of March , on Tuesday.
HAND HELD
Nick Jonas suits up for a night out with lady love Delta Goodrem at Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca, where the couple helped celebrate his mom Denise's 45th birthday on Tuesday.
ALL HAIL
After spending time with her new guy, Sheryl Crow returns to mommy mode, attempting to catch a cab with little helpers, Wyatt, 4, and Levi, 1, Tuesday in New York.
SUCH POSERS!
Heidi Klum continues her celebrity fit club mission Tuesday in New York, where she joined Russell Simmons for a little yoga in the park as part of her AOL Summer Run project.
KEEP IT TOGETHER
The gang's all here! Madonna makes her way through New York's John F. Kennedy Airport Monday with sons Rocco, 10, and David, 5, and daughters Mercy, 4, and Lourdes, 14, in tow.
GRAB & GO
After meeting up with new beau Vincent Piazza, it's back to mommy mode for Ashlee Simpson, who holds 2-year-old son Bronx close to her hip while out in L.A. Tuesday.
HEAVY METAL
She's one tough chick! Kelly Osbourne adds a little hardware to her leather and lace look while out in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood Tuesday.
PIG TALES
Tori Spelling and daughter Stella, 3, find greener pastures Tuesday, taking their pet pig, Hank, out for a walk in Burbank, Calif.
TAKE IT IN STRIDE
Ashley Greene cuts a graceful form while running errands in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
LABOR DAY
With Jersey Shore's season 4 premiere less than a month away, Vinny Guadagnino is caught doing a little heavy lifting Tuesday in New Jersey.
BRIGHT-EYED
Josh Hartnett shows off another bright pair of sunglasses Tuesday while out on a stroll with girlfriend Sophia Lie in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.
COLOR BLOCK
Red alert! Lady Gaga makes an eye-catching appearance in her own set of fashionable frames inside Sydney's Four Seasons Hotel Tuesday.