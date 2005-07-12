Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 13, 2005
GOOD GENES
Five weeks after giving birth to baby Lola, Denise Richards shows off her post-pregnancy bod as she shops in Los Angeles on Monday. The 34-year-old actress, who also has a 1-year-old daughter, Sam, is seeking a divorce from their father, Charlie Sheen.
BACK ON?
Just how close are they? Orlando Bloom walks hand-in-hand with ex-girlfriend Kate Bosworth in West Hollywood on Monday. At the time of their split in January, their publicist said the two needed to "take some time apart due to their upcoming work schedule, and they remain close." Just last month Bloom jetted to Australia to see Bosworth, who was filming Superman Returns there.
FEMALE BONDING
On the day she announced her split from Brandon Davis, her boyfriend of more than a year, Mischa Barton (right) indulges in some retail therapy in West Hollywood with her O.C. costar Rachel Bilson and her look-alike little sister Hania.
DOING THE CRUISE
Tom Cruise shows he's just as exuberant on water as he is on, say, Oprah Winfrey's couch. The actor – on Rome's Tiber River on Tuesday – is in Italy with "magnificent" fiancée Katie Holmes filming Mission: Impossible 3.
SHOP GIRL
Keira Knightley deals with some baggage in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday. The actress next stars in a movie version of Pride and Prejudice, which opens at the Toronto Film Festival in September.
HE ROLLS LIKE THAT
Owen Wilson travels on four wheels alongside a four-legged friend in Santa Monica on Tuesday. But don't be fooled by his surfer-dude demeanor: His movie Wedding Crashers opens Friday, and the next day he'll host the 2005 Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge in New York's Hamptons.
ISLAND PARADISE
A Narciso Rodriguez-clad Scarlett Johansson takes on a different island – Manhattan – at Monday's premiere of her futuristic thriller The Island, in which she plays a clone. Would she like to have a double of herself? "Maybe to fold my laundry," she said.
WILD RIDE
Her life has been compared to a roller coaster, but that didn't stop Lindsay Lohan from enjoying the Timberland Twister in Bloomington, Minn., on Sunday. The actress, in town filming A Prairie Home Companion, braved the ride with a pal after shopping at the Mall of America.
THE AFTERPARTY
After a weekend of celebration with 150 of her closest friends and family, Jessica Simpson, who turned 25 on Saturday, gets back to mundane errands such as shopping for dog food at her local Calabasas, Calif., supermarket on Sunday.
DIDDY-UP
Martha Stewart (a.k.a. M. Diddy – her prison nickname) takes a horse-and-buggy ride on her 153-acre property in Bedford, N.Y., on Sunday as her five-month house arrest winds down.
SUMMER READING
Sarah Jessica Parker makes the most of a sultry Monday in her Greenwich Village neighborhood, picking up reading material outside the air-conditioned New York City brownstone she shares with husband Matthew Broderick and 2-year-old son James Wilkie.
HERE'S THE PITCH
Billy Bob Thornton warms up before the start of the annual All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday. The actor is no stranger to the baseball diamond – his little-leaguers-that-could remake, The Bad News Bears, opens July 22.
FUZZY LOGIC
Stocked with all the travel essentials – sunglasses, carry-on bag and stuffed animal – Anna Kournikova arrives at an L.A. airport Saturday.