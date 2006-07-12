Star Tracks - Wednesday, July 12, 2006
ANIMAL MAGNETISM
Penelope Cruz, who friend Salma Hayek tells PEOPLE is "doing great" after her split from Matthew McConaughey, embraces newfound puppy love Tuesday during a visit to the vet in Beverly Hills.
FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!
Jessica Simpson, who turned 26 on Monday, has some fun in the sun in Mexican hot spot Cabo San Lucas, where the newly divorced singer was joined by her mom and stylist pal Ken Paves (inset).
MAKE IT WORK!
An expectant Heidi Klum reunites with Tim Gunn for the season 3 launch party of Project Runway at New York City's Buddha Bar on Tuesday.
PATRIOT ACT
Winona Ryder (inset) isn't the only actress seeing red: Sienna Miller embraces the look to go with all-American stars and stripes on the Toronto set of her black comedy Camille on Tuesday. Last month Ryder had donned a wig for her movie, Sex and Death 101.
PLAY TIME WITH PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens gets caught up in the fan frenzy Tuesday outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York, where he attributed his onscreen persona to his (surprise!) childhood nerdiness.
LOVELY LADIES
Linda Evangelista and Claire Danes give Italian designer Stefano Pilati something to smile about Tuesday night at the Serpentine Gallery annual summer party in London. The fete, thrown by Yves Saint Laurent's top dog, was also attended by Kristin Scott Thomas, Elle Macpherson and Mischa Barton.
PURPLE ROSE OF LONDON
Mischa Barton makes the scene at the Serpentine Gallery party Tuesday. When not out at gala events, the former O.C. star is spending her summer brushing up on her acting skills at London's famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
SPEED OF SNOOZE
Guess antique-shopping isn't his thing! Gwyneth Paltrow takes charge of her slumbering 3-month-old, Moses, while checking out some goods in New York City's SoHo on Monday.
BEACH COMBERS
Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman take a break from the revelry outside a Malibu beach party thrown recently by Gyllenhaal's workout buddy Matthew McConaughey. The twosome – who are friends – have been stirring gossip ever since they were first spotted spending downtime together in New York City in May.
ARMY OF ONE
After spending the early summer with baby Violet and husband Ben Affleck in Boston, Jennifer Garner sweats it out Monday on the Arizona set of her new film, The Kingdom, where the temperature reached 108 degrees.
ROCKIN' IN THE U.K.
Drew Barrymore shows off her moves during a Strokes concert at London's Natural History Museum before following the band (and boyfriend drummer Fabrizio Moretti) to Scotland's T in the Park festival this weekend.
JAM SESSION
After her hot week at the beach with new guy Harry Morton, Lindsay Lohan gets ready for a solo jam at Hollywood's ESPY Style Studio on Monday, a precursor to the sports world's ESPY Awards on Sunday.
FASHIONABLY LOUD
Lucy Liu goes undercover in four season's worth of fashion while shooting a scene Monday on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of her comedy Watching the Detectives.
HOLDING STEADY
Naomi Watts and her boyfriend of a year and a half, Liev Schreiber, take their romance in stride as they leave New York City's Da Silvano eatery on Monday.
BLUE ATTITUDE
Reese Witherspoon goes preppy casual for a Beverly Hills shopping excursion on Monday.