Megan Rapinoe Greets Fans in N.Y.C., Plus Angelina Jolie, Jason Priestley & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
July 10, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 85

Star Selfie

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television/Getty

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe poses for a photo with a fan on Tuesday on her way into Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 85

Dressed to Impress

Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset leave a Paris hotel together on Tuesday.

3 of 85

Funny Faces

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pull out their pouts at The Jenny McCarthy Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 85

Suit Yourself

George Pimentel/Getty

On Tuesday, Beverly Hills, 90210‘s Jason Priestley donates a suit to the 10th Annual Moores Suit Drive at the Moores flagship clothing store in Toronto.

Advertisement

5 of 85

Dog Days

Splash News Online

Andy Cohen shows his Cardinals pride during a walk with his pup Wacha on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

6 of 85

One Cool Car

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

David Hasselhoff hangs with KITT, the car from his old series Knight Rider, during a stop at Good Morning America in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 85

Silly Spouses

MEGA

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin playfully pose for photographers as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 85

Keeping Up with Kendall

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner cools off in a yellow bikini at the beach in Mykonos, Greece, on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 85

Morning Pick-Me-Up

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Liam Hemsworth grabs two iced coffees to go while out in sunny L.A., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 85

Chandelier Swinger

Action Press/MediaPunch

Pink wows the crowd with an aerial stunt while performing at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 85

So Long

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Awkwafina looks chic in a polka-dot dress at The Farewell screening at Metrograph on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 85

Armed with Love

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Dylan Sprouse wraps an arm around girlfriend Barbara Palvin at The Farewell premiere and afterparty on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 85

Hey, Hi, Hello!

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tracy Morgan enthusiastically waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 85

Celebs in the Stands

Karwai Tang/Getty

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Wilson attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 85

Cozy Costars

Kevin Winter/Getty

Damson Idris plants a kiss on costar Michael Hyatt’s hand at the Snowfall premiere afterparty on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 85

Costume Change

The Image Direct

Daniel Radcliffe is spotted in character on the set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt while filming in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 85

Hoops for Heart

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rob Gronkowski and Snoop Dogg shoot hoops at the Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Monday in Westwood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 85

Romance in France

MEGA

Chic couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne walk hand-in-hand through St. Tropez, France, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 85

Pop-Up Party

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kel Mitchell cozies up with his wife Asia Lee and their daughter Wisdom Mitchell at the grand opening party for Nickelodeon’s Good Burger pop-up diner on Monday in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 85

Lady Louis

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts totes an oversized Louis Vuitton purse as she steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 85

A Hand to Hold

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

David Hasselhoff and daughter Hayley share a laugh at the GYM Capsule Collection at Marina Rinaldi Boutique on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 85

Namaste

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Lisa Rinna leaves a yoga class wearing her signature bandana in Studio City, California, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 85

Coffee Walk

Michael Simon

Rachel Bilson sips a La Colombe Triple Draft Latte while walking her dog in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 85

Stop and Stare

Splash News Online

Angelina Jolie is in dreamland on Monday while posing for a photo shoot in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 85

Ride Along

Splash News Online

Also in Paris on Monday: Diane Kruger, who shoots scenes for her new film 355.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 85

Paw Patrol

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Another day, another stroll for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who make their way through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 85

Freeze Frame

Franziska Krug/Getty

Janelle Monáe hits her mark at the Belvedere X Janelle Monáe event at Hotel Zoo on Monday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 85

Sip and See

Karwai Tang/Getty

Will Poulter gets a little cool-down on Monday while taking in the action at Wimbledon day seven in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 85

Cute Companion

Splash News Online

Hilary Duff has her arms full with her pooch while out on Monday in Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 85

Queen Crew

Peter Forest/OWN

Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley, Bianca Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Tanyell Waivers attend the Summer of OWN party during the 25th Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 85

Summer Reading

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her toned figure in a one-piece bathing suit as she hits the beach with a book on Sunday in the Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 85

'Dream' Girl

Gary Miller/WireImage

Zendaya beams at the AT&T Dream in Black Brunch during the 25th Annual Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 85

Light Show

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Pharrell Williams wows the crowd with his performance at the Essence Festival on Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 85

Sister Singalong

MEGA

Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie dance along to Céline Dion at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 85

Horseplay

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/INSTARimages

Mary-Kate Olsen shows off her horseback riding skills at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event on Saturday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 85

Musician Milestone

Jason Kempin/Getty

Kacey Musgraves takes the mic to discuss her new exhibit, “Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors,” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 85

Retail Therapy

Splash News Online

Robert Downey Jr. bikes home after shopping at Blue&Cream in East Hampton, New York, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 85

Teenage Dream

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cinespia

Gabrielle Union surprises fans at Cinespia’s screening of her teen hit Bring It On, presented by Amazon Studios and Amazon Prime, at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 85

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon steps out wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, repping his home state of Massachusetts, on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 85

Summer Soirée

Rebel Wilson is VIP status at the Barclaycard exclusive area at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 85

Legendary Duo

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Barbra Streisand reunites with former A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson to sing a duet of “Lost Inside of You.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 85

Taking It Public

MAR/Capital Pictures/MediaPunch

Dial Lipa cozies up to rumored new beau Anwar Hadid while watching Lionel Richie during the British Summer Time Festival on Saturday in London’s Hyde Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 85

Birthday Bestie

Scott Dudelson/Getty

Ringo Starr attends the 11th annual Peace and Love Birthday Celebration to honor his 79th birthday at Capitol Records Tower on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 85

What's Cooking?

Samantha Deitch/BFA

Drew Barrymore hangs with baker Amirah Kassem as Lizzie and Jon Tisch celebrate Kassem’s book and Flour Shop x Williams-Sonoma collection in the Hamptons, New York, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 85

Slaying in Sequins

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Billy Porter strikes a power pose in a silver sequin catsuit and coordinating jacket backstage during Pride in London at Trafalgar Square on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 85

Superfan Sighting

Bruce Glikas

Antonio Banderas lives his best life watching Barbra Streisand perform at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 85

Czech It Out

Splash News Online

Ed Sheeran beams while performing onstage in Prague on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 85

Beach Life

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Victor Cruz enjoys the sun and sand at The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk on Saturday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 85

Country Club

U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill

Mayim Bialik and Cassadee Pope watch celebrity colleagues entertain troops during a USO performance at Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo on the 4th of July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 85

Today's News

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Sheinelle Jones, 3rd Hour TODAY host, stands out in her plaid ensemble at the attends 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 85

Lord of Pride

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Pride in London

Sir Ian McKellen is all smiles walking through Piccadilly Circus during the Pride in London parade on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 85

Electric Lady

Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Janelle Monáe performs on day 8 of Roskilde Festival in Denmark on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 85

One Nation, One Team

Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to their second consecutive World Cup Victory 2-0 against the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 85

Celebrations

ShotbyJuliann / SplashNews.com

Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and her brother Evan Ross ring in Kevin Hart’s birthday in Hollywood together on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 85

Politics and Personal Stories

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Michelle Obama speaks with Gayle King during the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 85

Orange You Glad?

Splashnews.com

Kim Kardashian West steps out for dinner in Beverly Hills wearing a bright orange skirt and color-coordinated sheer top on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 85

Across the Pond

Samir Hussein/Redfern

Céline Dion performs live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 85

Comedians (Not in Cars) Throwing Baseballs

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld throws the ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 85

Get the Party Started

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Pink performs on stage on Friday during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour stop in Cologne, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 85

Best Friend

Splashnews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles in New York City with her dog Colombo on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 85

Curtain Close

Jo Hale/Redferns

Carrie Underwood wraps up the U.K. leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with one last performance at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 85

Courtside Couple

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner join Alastair Cook at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 85

Fashion Family Outing

Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Fendi

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa and their daughter Lola Iolani sit among the stars (including Michael Burke and Susan Sarandon) at the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2019/2020 show on Thursday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 85

Philly Festival

Bill McCay/Getty Images for Welcome America

Jennifer Hudson hypes up the crowd during the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 85