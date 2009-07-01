Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 1, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 16

TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: Olivier Douliery/ABACA

Jessica Simpson stands by beau Tony Romo at the 2009 ATampT National golf tournament on Wednesday at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., where the football star was scheduled to tee off alongside pro Tiger Woods (not pictured). And Simpson was busy too: She sang the national anthem at the kickoff ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

GRAY LADY

Credit: Fame Pictures

Lindsay Lohan – who celebrates her 23rd birthday on Thursday – accentuates her simple gray dress with loads of accessories as she head to dinner Tuesday with her younger brother Michael (not pictured) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

3 of 16

THE THIGH'S THE LIMIT

Credit: Mavrix

Just days after her emotional performance at the BET Awards, Beyoncé Knowles is in considerably better spirits Tuesday. The singer and some friends grabbed a bite at Miami Beach eatery CheeseBurgerBaby before jetting out of town.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

FLY GIRL

Credit: Brandon Todd/Splash News Online

Jessica Simpson touches down in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday with pup Daisy (not pictured) in tow. The singer is in the capital city to support boyfriend Tony Romo, who's playing in the ATampT National Pro-Am celebrity golf tournament with Tiger Woods this week.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SIGNED AND DELIVERED

Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Pen anyone? Before meeting up with his girlfriend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo visits a Walmart in Kearny, N.J. on Tuesday to promote the Starter line of sports products. That night, the football star attended batting practice before a New York Yankees game with a 10-year-old leukemia patient he met through the Starlight Children's Foundation.

6 of 16

READY TO RIDE

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Taxi please! Renée Zellweger flags a cab after reportedly dining with actor Bradley Cooper in New York City on Tuesday night. The Case 39 costars were spotted getting friendly on the streets of Paris just last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

BODY OF WORK

Credit: Ramey

After sweating through a workout in Beverly Hills, actor Ryan Phillippe stays hydrated while showing off his biceps Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

SHORT CUT

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Showing off a shorter, layered do, Eva Longoria Parker takes hubby Tony Parker's hand while out in Hollywood Tuesday night.

Advertisement

9 of 16

BLUSHING BRIDE

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Georgina Sparks, she is not! Michelle Trachtenberg ditches her inner Gossip Girl vixen for bridal wear on the New York set of her new project, A Couple of Dicks. In the Kevin Smith-directed comedy, Trachtenberg plays Bruce Willis's daughter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

A STEP AHEAD

Credit: DZilla/Bauer-Griffin

Joshua Jackson keeps it basic in black on Monday while filming his Fox series Fringe in Vancouver, Canada. The actor and girlfriend Diane Kruger recently settled down together in the coastal city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

LOOK OUT

Credit: Abbot/Justin/INF

Shooting his signature brooding stare, Twilight star Robert Pattinson stands tall Tuesday on the New York City set of his film Remember Me.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

WORK IT OUT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Ellen Pompeo is one fit mama-to-be! The pregnant Grey's Anatomy star is still sporting her workout gear while picking up some healthy food from the macrobiotic restaurant M Café de Chaya in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

ON HOLD

Credit: Milton Ventura/Celebrity Photo

Sporting matching headbands, Jessica Alba has an adorable companion in 1-year-old daughter Honor Marie while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

LUNCH LADY

Credit: Flynet

Dressed in a summery all-white ensemble, Jennifer Garner takes her look in stride while heading to Italian restaurant Toscana in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

PHONING IT IN

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Is he ordering takeout? An incognito Zac Efron squeezes in a call in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

CLOTHES CALL

Credit: Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Wilhelmina Slater she is not! Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams makes a difference Tuesday at the Rack Relay Race launch event to benefit Dress for Success at New York's Grand Central Terminal. The nationwide clothing drive will provide disadvantaged women with professional work clothing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff