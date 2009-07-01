Star Tracks: Wednesday, July 1, 2009
TEAM SPIRIT
Jessica Simpson stands by beau Tony Romo at the 2009 ATampT National golf tournament on Wednesday at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., where the football star was scheduled to tee off alongside pro Tiger Woods (not pictured). And Simpson was busy too: She sang the national anthem at the kickoff ceremony.
GRAY LADY
Lindsay Lohan – who celebrates her 23rd birthday on Thursday – accentuates her simple gray dress with loads of accessories as she head to dinner Tuesday with her younger brother Michael (not pictured) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
THE THIGH'S THE LIMIT
Just days after her emotional performance at the BET Awards, Beyoncé Knowles is in considerably better spirits Tuesday. The singer and some friends grabbed a bite at Miami Beach eatery CheeseBurgerBaby before jetting out of town.
FLY GIRL
Jessica Simpson touches down in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday with pup Daisy (not pictured) in tow. The singer is in the capital city to support boyfriend Tony Romo, who's playing in the ATampT National Pro-Am celebrity golf tournament with Tiger Woods this week.
SIGNED AND DELIVERED
Pen anyone? Before meeting up with his girlfriend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo visits a Walmart in Kearny, N.J. on Tuesday to promote the Starter line of sports products. That night, the football star attended batting practice before a New York Yankees game with a 10-year-old leukemia patient he met through the Starlight Children's Foundation.
READY TO RIDE
Taxi please! Renée Zellweger flags a cab after reportedly dining with actor Bradley Cooper in New York City on Tuesday night. The Case 39 costars were spotted getting friendly on the streets of Paris just last week.
BODY OF WORK
After sweating through a workout in Beverly Hills, actor Ryan Phillippe stays hydrated while showing off his biceps Tuesday.
SHORT CUT
Showing off a shorter, layered do, Eva Longoria Parker takes hubby Tony Parker's hand while out in Hollywood Tuesday night.
BLUSHING BRIDE
Georgina Sparks, she is not! Michelle Trachtenberg ditches her inner Gossip Girl vixen for bridal wear on the New York set of her new project, A Couple of Dicks. In the Kevin Smith-directed comedy, Trachtenberg plays Bruce Willis's daughter.
A STEP AHEAD
Joshua Jackson keeps it basic in black on Monday while filming his Fox series Fringe in Vancouver, Canada. The actor and girlfriend Diane Kruger recently settled down together in the coastal city.
LOOK OUT
Shooting his signature brooding stare, Twilight star Robert Pattinson stands tall Tuesday on the New York City set of his film Remember Me.
WORK IT OUT
Ellen Pompeo is one fit mama-to-be! The pregnant Grey's Anatomy star is still sporting her workout gear while picking up some healthy food from the macrobiotic restaurant M Café de Chaya in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
ON HOLD
Sporting matching headbands, Jessica Alba has an adorable companion in 1-year-old daughter Honor Marie while out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
LUNCH LADY
Dressed in a summery all-white ensemble, Jennifer Garner takes her look in stride while heading to Italian restaurant Toscana in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
PHONING IT IN
Is he ordering takeout? An incognito Zac Efron squeezes in a call in the parking lot of an Olive Garden in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.
CLOTHES CALL
Wilhelmina Slater she is not! Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams makes a difference Tuesday at the Rack Relay Race launch event to benefit Dress for Success at New York's Grand Central Terminal. The nationwide clothing drive will provide disadvantaged women with professional work clothing.