Charlize Theron Gets Her Juice on Post-Golden Globes, Plus Rob Lowe, Michael Strahan & More

Smooth(ie) Moves
Charlize Theron takes her drink to-go on Tuesday while out in L.A.
Lone Lowe
Rob Lowe — with costar Liv Tyler and director Tim Minear — talks about his new series 9-1-1 Lone Star during the NBC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
Ride 'Em, Michael!
Michael Strahan does his best to stay on a mechanical bull during a segment on Strahan, Sara & Keke in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Where There's a Will ...
Will Smith gets to the point at the Tuesday premiere of Bad Boys for Life at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.
Lutz Up?
After a visit to People Now, Kellan Lutz stops by BuzzFeed’s AM to DM in New York City on Tuesday.
Lots to Lift
Taika Waititi finds a new use for his trophy at the 9th AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood.
Say Cheese!
Michael B. Jordan snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives at the L.A. community screening of Just Mercy on Monday.
Shine Bright
Also at the Just Mercy screening in L.A. on Monday: Jordan’s costars Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.
Leaving La La Land
Jason Momoa is ready to catch his flight out of L.A. on Monday, after attending the 2020 Golden Globes the night before.
Lounging with a Legend
Quincy Jones and Pharrell Williams kick back on a couch together at The Black Godfather AMPAS Screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Monday in West Hollywood.
Starstruck Stories
Kate McKinnon reveals how she “blew it” during her conversation with Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in Burbank, California.
Going Green
Kesha holds hands with longtime love Brad Ashenfelter as she lands in N.Y.C. wearing a Savage x Fenty bright green tiger print pajama set on Tuesday
Standing Ovation
On Monday, Erika Jayne, a.k.a. Erika Girardi, poses backstage after making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago at The Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C.
City Chic
Zachary Quinto hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday, dressed in a wool trench coat and matching sneakers.
One-Man Band
Shaquille O’Neal tries his hand at musical entertainment with host Jimmy Fallon during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
On Cloud Nine
“Pilot Pete” Weber is all smiles as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. ahead of The Bachelor premiere on Monday.
Off the Clock
Rose Byrne leaves ABC Studios in N.Y.C. after stopping by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.
Late Night Chat
Queer Eye’s Tan France chats with host Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Lovers Lane
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington walk hand-in-hand as they make their way through L.A. on Monday.
On-Set Smiles
Kristin Cavallari visits the set of Extra at Burbank Studios on Monday in Burbank, California.
Well Suited
Asa Butterfield looks dapper at the BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Announcement photo call on Tuesday in London.
Fashion Night Out
Alexa Chung heads to the London Fashion Week Men’s autumn/winter 2020 GQ dinner on Monday in London.
Cool Kid
Bradley Cooper looks every bit the movie star while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Have an Appointment?
Jodie Whittaker visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday ahead of the Doctor Who season premiere.
Swim Season
Paul McCartney dries off after a dip during his winter vacation in St. Bart’s with wife Nancy (not pictured) on Monday.
Blue Belle
Nicky Hilton goes bold with her choice in coat on Monday in N.Y.C.
Brotherly Love
Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.
Funny Friends
Tiffany Haddish and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina celebrate together at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Set the 'Tempo'
Lizzo belts it out during her performance at the Sydney Opera House on Monday in Australia.
Monochrome Maven
Vanessa Hudgens looks marvelous in mauve while filming The Princess Switch: Switched Again at the Dome on George Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.
Bad Boys Take Paris
Costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence goof around during a photo call for their movie Bad Boys for Life at Terrasse du Café de l’Homme on Monday in Paris.
Arriving in Style
Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber go glam on a golf cart on their way to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A.
Winning Women
Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger, who both took home Golden Globes on Sunday, pose at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Snoop in the Booth
Snoop performs at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Post-Show Celebration on Sunday in L.A.
I Get By with a Little Help ...
Karamo Brown playfully helps carry Queer Eye costar Bobby Berk’s train as they arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
No Shade(s)
Kat Graham looks stunning in a J’Amemme dress on her way to the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Power Couple Alert
Alex Rodriguez and his Golden Globe-nominated fiancée Jennifer Lopez head out to some afterparties post-Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A.
And the Nominees Are ...
Tom Hiddleston announces five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award ahead of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Monday.
Leopard Lover
Serena Williams wears a leopard-print scarf at the 2020 ASB Classic Players Party on Monday at Soul Bar in Auckland, New Zealand.