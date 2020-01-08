Charlize Theron Gets Her Juice on Post-Golden Globes, Plus Rob Lowe, Michael Strahan & More

By People Staff
January 08, 2020 06:00 AM

Smooth(ie) Moves

The Image Direct

Charlize Theron takes her drink to-go on Tuesday while out in L.A.

Lone Lowe

Amy Sussman/Getty

Rob Lowe — with costar Liv Tyler and director Tim Minear — talks about his new series 9-1-1 Lone Star during the NBC segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

Ride 'Em, Michael!

MediaPunch

Michael Strahan does his best to stay on a mechanical bull during a segment on Strahan, Sara & Keke in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Where There's a Will ...

Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Will Smith gets to the point at the Tuesday premiere of Bad Boys for Life at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.

Lutz Up?

Roy Rochlin/Getty

After a visit to People Now, Kellan Lutz stops by BuzzFeed’s AM to DM in New York City on Tuesday.

Lots to Lift

Charley Gallay/Getty

Taika Waititi finds a new use for his trophy at the 9th AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles in West Hollywood.

Say Cheese!

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives at the L.A. community screening of Just Mercy on Monday. 

Shine Bright

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Also at the Just Mercy screening in L.A. on Monday: Jordan’s costars Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx.

Leaving La La Land

LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

Jason Momoa is ready to catch his flight out of L.A. on Monday, after attending the 2020 Golden Globes the night before.

Lounging with a Legend

Charley Gallay/Getty

Quincy Jones and Pharrell Williams kick back on a couch together at The Black Godfather AMPAS Screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Monday in West Hollywood.

Starstruck Stories

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kate McKinnon reveals how she “blew it” during her conversation with Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the 2020 Golden Globes during her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday in Burbank, California.

Going Green

SplashNews.com

Kesha holds hands with longtime love Brad Ashenfelter as she lands in N.Y.C. wearing a Savage x Fenty bright green tiger print pajama set on Tuesday

Standing Ovation

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Monday, Erika Jayne, a.k.a. Erika Girardi, poses backstage after making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago at The Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C.

City Chic

BACKGRID

Zachary Quinto hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Monday, dressed in a wool trench coat and matching sneakers.

One-Man Band

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Shaquille O’Neal tries his hand at musical entertainment with host Jimmy Fallon during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

On Cloud Nine

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Pilot Pete” Weber is all smiles as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. ahead of The Bachelor premiere on Monday.

Off the Clock

BACKGRID

Rose Byrne leaves ABC Studios in N.Y.C. after stopping by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

Late Night Chat

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Queer Eye’s Tan France chats with host Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Lovers Lane

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington walk hand-in-hand as they make their way through L.A. on Monday.

On-Set Smiles

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Kristin Cavallari visits the set of Extra at Burbank Studios on Monday in Burbank, California. 

Well Suited

David M. Benett/Getty

Asa Butterfield looks dapper at the BAFTA Film Awards Nominations Announcement photo call on Tuesday in London.

Fashion Night Out

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Alexa Chung heads to the London Fashion Week Men’s autumn/winter 2020 GQ dinner on Monday in London.

Cool Kid

The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper looks every bit the movie star while out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Have an Appointment?

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jodie Whittaker visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday ahead of the Doctor Who season premiere.

Swim Season

Splash News Online

Paul McCartney dries off after a dip during his winter vacation in St. Bart’s with wife Nancy (not pictured) on Monday.

Blue Belle

Splash News Online

Nicky Hilton goes bold with her choice in coat on Monday in N.Y.C.

Brotherly Love

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Monday.

Funny Friends

Lester Cohen/Getty

Tiffany Haddish and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina celebrate together at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Set the 'Tempo'

Don Arnold/Getty

Lizzo belts it out during her performance at the Sydney Opera House on Monday in Australia.

Monochrome Maven

Euan Cherry/SplashNews.com

Vanessa Hudgens looks marvelous in mauve while filming The Princess Switch: Switched Again at the Dome on George Street in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. 

Bad Boys Take Paris

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence goof around during a photo call for their movie Bad Boys for Life at Terrasse du Café de l’Homme on Monday in Paris. 

Arriving in Style

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Molly Sims and her husband Scott Stuber go glam on a golf cart on their way to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A. 

Winning Women

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger, who both took home Golden Globes on Sunday, pose at the HFPA Golden Globe Awards Screening and Afterparty presented by Lindt at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Snoop in the Booth

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Snoop performs at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Post-Show Celebration on Sunday in L.A. 

I Get By with a Little Help ...

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Karamo Brown playfully helps carry Queer Eye costar Bobby Berk’s train as they arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards Afterparty on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

No Shade(s)

MEGA

Kat Graham looks stunning in a J’Amemme dress on her way to the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

Power Couple Alert

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez and his Golden Globe-nominated fiancée Jennifer Lopez head out to some afterparties post-Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in L.A. 

And the Nominees Are ...

Tom Dymond/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston announces five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award ahead of the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Monday. 

Leopard Lover

Fiona Goodall/Getty

Serena Williams wears a leopard-print scarf at the 2020 ASB Classic Players Party on Monday at Soul Bar in Auckland, New Zealand.