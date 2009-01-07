Star Tracks - Wednesday January 7, 2008
STAND BY HER MAN
He's walking tall! Days after rushing to injured beau Tony Romo's side, Jessica Simpson is still supporting her man, arriving back at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The pair visited Miami Beach, where they dined at Prime 112 together.
TWINKLE, TWINKLE
Anne Hathaway sparkles in her Cartier jewels and Balmain dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday. And the Rachel Getting Married star had good reason to smile: She earned a Desert Palm Achievement Award at the gala.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
After sneaking a few smooches at a Laker game last weekend, Reese Witherspoon is hot on the heels of beau Jake Gyllenhaal after shopping on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Tuesday, where they stopped into Ralph Lauren's new RRL shop.
GOING BACK TO CALI
The City star Whitney Port takes a break from her Big Apple adventures Tuesday, stopping into a Barneys New York back home in Beverly Hills for a quick shopping trip.
Catch up on The City in TV Watch!
PAUSE FOR THOUGHT
A somber-looking Jennifer Love Hewitt takes a break from filming her TV show The Ghost Whisperer in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress didn't exactly have a festive holiday season: She and fiancé Ross McCall recently ended their engagement.
PEACE OUT
A peaceful Drew Barrymore rocks out with her newly blonde locks – and a Judas Priest T-shirt – while heading into a Hollywood studio on Tuesday.
ON A ROLL
Sheryl Crow mixes mommy bonding time with a cardio workout on Tuesday, taking 20-month-old son Wyatt on a stroll in a Los Angeles park.
KICKIN' IT
He makes waves even on dry land! Michael Phelps kicks up a little sand during a friendly game of football on Tuesday in Miami Beach. During his Sunshine State vacation, the Olympian visited SET nightclub with girlfriend Caroline "Caz" Pal (not pictured).
See how Lindsay, Nicole and more stars kicked off their new year on the beach!
IN HER GRASP
After her show's dramatic return from a holiday hiatus, Leighton Meester catches up on her own gossip Tuesday while shooting Gossip Girl in New York City's Central Park.
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Meanwhile, Meester's expectant Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford – who recently split from her husband of two years – stays hydrated during a stroll through Beverly Hills on Monday.
COMFORT ZONE
Hands-on mom Victoria Beckham lends an ear to son Cruz, 3, while watching husband David Beckham hit the soccer field in his debut with the AC Milan in Dubai on Tuesday.
STEP RIGHT UP
No, she's not modeling but Kate Moss is still on a pedestal – at an airport security checkpoint! The supermodel prepared for departure Tuesday after vacationing in Phuket, Thailand, with rocker beau Jamie Hince (not pictured).
BLONDE MOMENT
Selena Gomez lightens up, modeling newly blonde locks – or is that a wig? – while hanging outside the Pepsi Holiday House in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
LEADING MAN
A dapper Daniel Craig gets extra support on the red carpet from his girlfriend – and favorite premiere date – Satsuki Mitchell at the London premiere of Defiance on Tuesday. The film, about Jewish resistance fighters during World War II, opens Jan. 16.
MELLOW YELLOW
A happy-go-lucky Hilary Duff makes a bright style statement while out for a visit at a friend's house Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.