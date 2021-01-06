Leonardo DiCaprio Gets In Character in Boston, Plus Matt Damon, Zoey Deutch and More
On the Move
Leonardo DiCaprio gets into character while filming a scene for Don't Look Up in downtown Boston on Monday.
Matt Masks Up
Matt Damon sports a mask while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.
On the Go
Zoey Deutch layers up to run errands in L.A. on Monday.
Couples Coffee
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. grab a coffee on Monday in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Tori Spelling gets sweet kisses from her dogs while out for a walk with husband Dean McDermott on Monday in L.A.
Woman's Best Friend
Lucy Hale steps out in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a baseball cap, leggings and a puffer coat, as her dog Elvis comes along for the ride.
Scene Stealer
Queen Latifah is camera ready on the set of The Equalizer on Monday in Teaneck, New Jersey.
On the Move
Justin Theroux carries a huge basket while out in N.Y.C.'s West Village on Tuesday with his dog.
Puppy Playdate
Famke Janssen looks glamorous as she dog sits a friend's pup while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Beach Bound
Leighton Meester is all smiles as she prepares to go surfing in Malibu on Monday with husband Adam Brody.
Caffeine Fix
Mischa Barton goes on a coffee run with boyfriend Gian Marco Flamini on Monday in Los Feliz, California.
Fun Run
Wells Adams goes for a jog, wearing a blue tee, shorts and sneakers, on Monday in L.A.
A Hand to Hold
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark bundle up in N.Y.C. on Sunday to go shopping together.
Girl Power
Jenna Dewan celebrates American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year Kira Bailey in L.A.
Team Comfort
Jennifer Garner keeps it casual as she goes shopping in a tan sweatshirt and jeans on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.
Lover's Lane
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Lunch Break
Nina Dobrev wears a tie-dye matching set on her way to grab lunch on Monday in L.A.
Snow Day
Bella Hadid looks chic in her snow gear as she hits the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.
Birthday Girl
Kate Bosworth celebrates her 38th birthday with husband Michael Polish at a friend's house in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Family Time
Shawn Mendes walks his new puppy Tarzan with his sister Aaliyah on Sunday in Toronto.
Snap Happy
Katie Holmes was spotted with a camera in hand during an outing in Washington Square Park in New York City.
Splash
Dua Lipa hit the beach in a bikini during a vacation with friends in Tulum, Mexico.
Steady Arm
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Snow Day
Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
On Set
Lily James was spotted filming over Battersea Bridge in London for her upcoming film What's Love Got To Do with It.
Getting in Steps
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed an afternoon New Year's Day walk together in Brentwood, California.
Live with Bieber
Justin Bieber performed during NYE Live with Justin Bieber, presented by T-Mobile, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Keeping Warm
Kendall Jenner was spotted in Aspen on New Year's Day.
Back Home
Alessia Cara was seen out and about with some friends in Toronto.
Big Apple Business
Jessie James Decker was seen in New York City where she worked on New Year's Eve.
Yacht Life
Alessandra Ambrosio starts off 2021 on a yacht with family and friends in Florianópolis, Brazil on Friday.
On the Go Power Couple
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for rehearsals for her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Ski in Style
Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, hit the slopes on New Year's Day at Buttermilk Ski Area in Colorado.
Ringing in the New Year
Ryan Seacrest flashes a smile while ringing in 2021 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.