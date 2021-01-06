Leonardo DiCaprio Gets In Character in Boston, Plus Matt Damon, Zoey Deutch and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated January 05, 2021 08:53 PM

1 of 100

On the Move

Credit: BACKGRID

Leonardo DiCaprio gets into character while filming a scene for Don't Look Up in downtown Boston on Monday. 

2 of 100

Matt Masks Up

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon sports a mask while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday. 

3 of 100

On the Go

Credit: The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch layers up to run errands in L.A. on Monday. 

4 of 100

Couples Coffee

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. grab a coffee on Monday in N.Y.C. 

5 of 100

Puppy Love

Credit: Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Tori Spelling gets sweet kisses from her dogs while out for a walk with husband Dean McDermott on Monday in L.A.

6 of 100

Woman's Best Friend

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale steps out in L.A. on Tuesday, wearing a baseball cap, leggings and a puffer coat, as her dog Elvis comes along for the ride.

7 of 100

Scene Stealer

Credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Queen Latifah is camera ready on the set of The Equalizer on Monday in Teaneck, New Jersey.

8 of 100

On the Move

Credit: MEGA

Justin Theroux carries a huge basket while out in N.Y.C.'s West Village on Tuesday with his dog.

9 of 100

Puppy Playdate

Credit: Backgrid

Famke Janssen looks glamorous as she dog sits a friend's pup while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

10 of 100

Beach Bound

Credit: BACKGRID

Leighton Meester is all smiles as she prepares to go surfing in Malibu on Monday with husband Adam Brody.

11 of 100

Caffeine Fix

Credit: BACKGRID

Mischa Barton goes on a coffee run with boyfriend Gian Marco Flamini on Monday in Los Feliz, California.

12 of 100

Fun Run

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wells Adams goes for a jog, wearing a blue tee, shorts and sneakers, on Monday in L.A.

13 of 100

A Hand to Hold

Credit: The Image

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark bundle up in N.Y.C. on Sunday to go shopping together.

14 of 100

Girl Power

Credit: Michael Simon

Jenna Dewan celebrates American Girl's 2021 Girl of the Year Kira Bailey in L.A.

15 of 100

Team Comfort

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner keeps it casual as she goes shopping in a tan sweatshirt and jeans on Monday in Pacific Palisades, California.

16 of 100

Lover's Lane

Credit: Backgrid

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. walk arm-in-arm as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.

17 of 100

Lunch Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Nina Dobrev wears a tie-dye matching set on her way to grab lunch on Monday in L.A.

18 of 100

Snow Day

Credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid looks chic in her snow gear as she hits the slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday.

19 of 100

Birthday Girl

Credit: Snorlax/Marksman/MEGA

Kate Bosworth celebrates her 38th birthday with husband Michael Polish at a friend's house in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

20 of 100

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes walks his new puppy Tarzan with his sister Aaliyah on Sunday in Toronto.

21 of 100

Snap Happy

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Katie Holmes was spotted with a camera in hand during an outing in Washington Square Park in New York City.

22 of 100

Splash

Credit: Mega Agency

Dua Lipa hit the beach in a bikini during a vacation with friends in Tulum, Mexico.

23 of 100

Steady Arm

Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

24 of 100

Snow Day

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were spotted out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

25 of 100

On Set

Credit: Click Media/Spartacus/SplashNews.com

Lily James was spotted filming over Battersea Bridge in London for her upcoming film What's Love Got To Do with It.

26 of 100

Getting in Steps

Credit: Boaz/BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed an afternoon New Year's Day walk together in Brentwood, California. 

27 of 100

Live with Bieber

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Justin Bieber performed during NYE Live with Justin Bieber, presented by T-Mobile, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

28 of 100

Keeping Warm

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner was spotted in Aspen on New Year's Day.

29 of 100

Back Home

Credit: SplashNews.com

Alessia Cara was seen out and about with some friends in Toronto.

30 of 100

Big Apple Business

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jessie James Decker was seen in New York City where she worked on New Year's Eve.

31 of 100

Yacht Life

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio starts off 2021 on a yacht with family and friends in Florianópolis, Brazil on Friday. 

32 of 100

On the Go Power Couple

Credit: The Image Direct

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for rehearsals for her performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

33 of 100

Ski in Style

Credit: Splash News

Kylie Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner, hit the slopes on New Year's Day at Buttermilk Ski Area in Colorado.

34 of 100

Ringing in the New Year

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Ryan Seacrest flashes a smile while ringing in 2021 in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

35 of 100