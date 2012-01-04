Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 4, 2012
LIP LOCKED
Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner plants a sweet smooch on daughter Seraphina – who turns 3 this week – while grabbing breakfast with her little one in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.
PEDAL POWER
After celebrating the New Year with his wife Fergie, Josh Duhamel keeps his wheels spinning Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
COURTSIDE HUSTLE
After enjoying a Roman holiday with Lorene Scafaria, Ashton Kutcher catches the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the home team earned a 108-99 victory.
RUBBING ELBOWS
Also at the Lakers-Rockets game: Cindy Crawford and New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who sneak in a courtside chat Tuesday night.
HE'S SO TRASHED
A bundled-up Liev Schreiber gets all domestic, taking out the garbage Wednesday in his New York City neighborhood.
SHOW OF HANDS
Glee hunk Darren Criss basks in the applause after making his Broadway debut Tuesday in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
'SHORE' THING
Looks like there's a new member of MVP! Mario Lopez hangs with the boys of Jersey Shore – Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio – while shooting a segment for Extra in L.A. Tuesday, two days ahead of the show's fifth season premiere.
HATS OFF
Rachel Zoe keeps son Skyler, 9 months, covered up for a day at the beach with husband Rodger Berman (not pictured) in St. Bart's Tuesday.
DARK DAYS
Rooney Mara is très chic in a black frock at the Paris premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Tuesday.
LANDING GEAR
Meanwhile, Mara's costar Daniel Craig makes a loved-up arrival with wife Rachel Weisz at the City of Light's Charles de Gaulle Airport.
FREEZE FRAME
Despite frigid New York temps, Sarah Jessica Parker indulges in an icy treat Tuesday while pounding the pavement with hubby Matthew Broderick.
LAWN PARTY
After a 10-day vacation in Hawaii, the Obama clan takes a short walk from the White House's South Lawn landing pad to their front door Tuesday.
NEIGHBOR-'HOOD'
Hugh Jackman delights in a familiar scene Tuesday, joining daughter Ava, 6, as she rides her scooter through New York's West Village.
LUGGAGE 'PHEE'
Smash star Katharine McPhee is a standout on Monday, toting two designer purses through New York's JFK International.
SOLO STRUT
After a low-key New Year's, Katy Perry's ex, Russell Brand, makes another casual outing in London on Tuesday following his divorce filing.