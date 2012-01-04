Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 4, 2012

Garner puckers up to her youngest daughter in Santa Monica, Calif. Plus: Josh Duhamel, Ashton Kutcher, Rooney Mara and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

LIP LOCKED

Credit: INF

Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner plants a sweet smooch on daughter Seraphina – who turns 3 this week – while grabbing breakfast with her little one in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday.

2 of 15

PEDAL POWER

Credit: Limelight

After celebrating the New Year with his wife Fergie, Josh Duhamel keeps his wheels spinning Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

3 of 15

COURTSIDE HUSTLE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

After enjoying a Roman holiday with Lorene Scafaria, Ashton Kutcher catches the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game Tuesday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the home team earned a 108-99 victory.

4 of 15

RUBBING ELBOWS

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Also at the Lakers-Rockets game: Cindy Crawford and New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, who sneak in a courtside chat Tuesday night.

5 of 15

HE'S SO TRASHED

Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty

A bundled-up Liev Schreiber gets all domestic, taking out the garbage Wednesday in his New York City neighborhood.

6 of 15

SHOW OF HANDS

Credit: Robert Pitts/Landov

Glee hunk Darren Criss basks in the applause after making his Broadway debut Tuesday in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

7 of 15

'SHORE' THING

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Looks like there's a new member of MVP! Mario Lopez hangs with the boys of Jersey Shore – Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio – while shooting a segment for Extra in L.A. Tuesday, two days ahead of the show's fifth season premiere.

8 of 15

HATS OFF

Credit: X17

Rachel Zoe keeps son Skyler, 9 months, covered up for a day at the beach with husband Rodger Berman (not pictured) in St. Bart's Tuesday.

9 of 15

DARK DAYS

Credit: Julien Hekimian/WireImage

Rooney Mara is très chic in a black frock at the Paris premiere of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Tuesday.

10 of 15

LANDING GEAR

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Meanwhile, Mara's costar Daniel Craig makes a loved-up arrival with wife Rachel Weisz at the City of Light's Charles de Gaulle Airport.

11 of 15

FREEZE FRAME

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Despite frigid New York temps, Sarah Jessica Parker indulges in an icy treat Tuesday while pounding the pavement with hubby Matthew Broderick.

12 of 15

LAWN PARTY

Credit: Andrew Harrer/Pool/AdMedia

After a 10-day vacation in Hawaii, the Obama clan takes a short walk from the White House's South Lawn landing pad to their front door Tuesday.

13 of 15

NEIGHBOR-'HOOD'

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Hugh Jackman delights in a familiar scene Tuesday, joining daughter Ava, 6, as she rides her scooter through New York's West Village.

14 of 15

LUGGAGE 'PHEE'

Credit: Splash News Online

Smash star Katharine McPhee is a standout on Monday, toting two designer purses through New York's JFK International.

15 of 15

SOLO STRUT

Credit: FameFlynet

After a low-key New Year's, Katy Perry's ex, Russell Brand, makes another casual outing in London on Tuesday following his divorce filing.

