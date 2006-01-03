Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 4, 2006
VEGAS, BABY!
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn walk arm-in-arm Monday down the Las Vegas Strip after a weekend filled with casinos, clubs and a New Year's Day performance of Vaughn's "Wild West Comedy Show."
LUCKY DOG
Denise Richards – who once shared her home with four dogs and three cats – shows some puppy love Tuesday after visiting a Malibu pet store with her pooch.
DOUBLE TAKE
Walk the Line's Joaquin Phoenix heads into California's Folsom State Prison on Tuesday, where he took his role as Johnny Cash to heart – singing for more than 50 inmates, just as the Man in Black did 37 years ago.
PICK-ME-UP
Maddox Jolie, 4, is back in his favorite spot – mom Angelina's arms – in Santa Monica on Tuesday.
PRO SHOPPER
The holidays are over, but Mary-Kate Olsen still finds reason to shop: On Tuesday, she hit trendy Malibu store Planet Blue.
COLLEGE BOY
University of Texas alum Matthew McConaughey throws down the horns Tuesday for his team, the Longhorns (with coach Mack Brown). But before they head into Wednesday's Rose Bowl against USC, the actor will have an old-school face-off: a debate against USC alum Will Ferrell.
GUN SHOW
Britney Spears, shopping Tuesday in Malibu, sends a mixed message with her "AK47" thermal top, which reads, "With a loaded gun and sweet dreams of you" (a Neil Young lyric), beneath a turtle wielding an assault rifle.
BRONZING BEAUTY
Two days before being hospitalized for a severe asthma attack, Lindsay Lohan seems the picture of health as she sunbathes in Miami Beach, where she hosted a New Year's Eve party at the exclusive nightclub Prive.
EASY READER
Architecture buff (and motorcycle rider) Brad Pitt indulges in his two fave hobbies recently – checking out home-design manuals after tooling over to a Santa Monica bookstore on his Ducati Monster.
MELTING HEARTS
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz keep each other warm during a New Year's snowboarding vacation in Telluride, Colo. The couple of two and a half years have made hitting the slopes a holiday tradition.
MAXIN' & RELAXIN'
Usher, up for a Grammy for his Luther Vandross tribute "Superstar," takes a barefoot stroll Monday while vacationing on the island of St. Bart's.
OUT OF THE BLUE
Jessica Alba soaks up the rays on Monday while vacationing in Maui with beau Cash Warren.
TIP TOP
Matthew Perry hits his stride Monday during a workout in Los Angeles. His slimmed down frame isn't his only reason for smiling – the actor recently sold his Beverly Hills home for a $2.9 million profit.
SUN BLOCKED
Marcia Cross plays it safe, keeping her fair skin under wraps Saturday during a dip in the Pacific. The Desperate Housewife was vacationing in Honolulu with her fiancé, investment banker Tom Mahoney.