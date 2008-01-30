Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 30, 2008
CHEW ON THIS
Following a trip to the library, the mother-daughter team of Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck are on the move again Tuesday, hitting a market in Brentwood, Calif., for some treats.
ALL WRAPPED UP
It's not like she has something to hide! After announcing her second pregnancy, Gwen Stefani bundles up to protect herself against New York's chilly temperatures Tuesday, while making her way through John F. Kennedy Airport.
POINT WOMEN
At Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of the supernatural romantic comedy Over Her Dead Body, a J. Mendel-clad Eva Longoria gets in sync with her Desperate Housewives pal Nicollette Sheridan. Longoria, who recently said she's been contacted by the dead, tells PEOPLE she had "so much fun" playing a ghost in the movie.
IVY LEAGUER
In London working on a collaboration with Madonna, Justin Timberlake slips out the back door of The Ivy after dining with girlfriend Jessica Biel (not pictured), on Tuesday.
SHINING STAR
Katherine Heigl goes for incandescent glamour Tuesday night while celebrating hubby Josh Kelley's birthday with a dinner at hotspot Katsuya Hollywood followed by a star-studded bash at SBE's S Bar. During the party, there was no shortage of dancing (to '80s hits!) as the 27 Dresses star stuck close to Kelley and his pals.
EARLY ARRIVAL
Fresh from a night out in L.A. with boyfriend Tony Romo, Jessica Simpson arrives at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport early Wednesday with another trusty pal – her dog, Daisy –. But the singer, who's in town for meetings, brings along a nice reminder of her beau: a Dallas Cowboys cap!
SUNBLOCK PARTY
Avril Lavigne and hubby Deryck Whibley hit the beach Tuesday in Miami, where they've been relaxing with cocktails by the pool and enjoying sunset strolls in the sand.
POINT OF SALE
Sophia Bush, Natasha Bedingfield and Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen really know how to sell a product! The ladies show off the BlackBerry Pearl 8130 during a launch party for the phone Tuesday at the IAC Building in New York.
THE WATER BOY
After a humbling visit to Africa, David Beckham returns to a more playful pastime Tuesday, enjoying a little soccer on the beach at Cabo Sao Roque, a new luxury resort in Brazil.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
After sharing her own paranormal experiences, Over Her Dead Body star Eva Longoria has a more enjoyable close counter – with a cuddly Valentine's bear! – before heading into a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
CUCKOO FOR COCOA
A Carolina Herrera-clad Ali Larter is in chocolate heaven Tuesday at the unveiling of the Godiva Decadence Suite at Manhattan's Divine Studios. The suite features chairs, paintings, candlesticks and even chandeliers made from – you guessed it! – chocolate.
SHE LOVES THE '80s
After a glamorous appearance at a screening last week, Paris Hilton dresses down to catch a New York-bound flight at Los Angeles International Airport Monday. Day-glo aside, Hilton's still a fashionista, strapping sneakers from Gwen Stefani's L.A.M.B. line to to her feet.
EYES WIDE SHUT
Continuing her stay with a visit to MTV's Times Square studios, The Eye star Jessica Alba keeps her peepers shut for a game of "Guess the Object" with host Damien Fahey on Tuesday.
DREAM TEAM
While touring the new Disneyland Dream Suite in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Teri Hatcher gets to the point with guide Mickey Mouse. Later this month, park guests will have the chance to spend a night in the swanky digs as part of the park's "Year of a Million Dreams" celebration.
MERCEDES GIRL
After a late-night drug store run, Britney Spears emerges once again with mom Lynne Spears and pal Sam Lufti by her side for a little car shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.