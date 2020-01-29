Padma Lakshmi Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith, Jim Carrey and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 29, 2020 06:00 AM

Walk the Walk

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi makes moves in New York City on Tuesday.

Shine On

Lia Toby/Getty

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith are the epitome of cool on Tuesday night at the Queen & Slim premiere in London.

Sonic Signs

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Jim Carrey attends a special screening of Sonic the Hedgehog on Tuesday at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany. 

Warm Welcome

BFA

Demi Moore and her daughters get chatty on Tuesday at a lunch at the West Hollywood Edition hosted by RAD and Moore welcoming designer Alexandre Birman to Los Angeles and thanking him for his support of Thorn and Ardor. 

Across the Pond

Dave J Hogan/Getty

David Schwimmer attends the National Television Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.

Big Win

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Caitlyn Jenner presents Paul Hollywood with an award for The Great British Bake Off during the National Television Awards 2020 in London on Tuesday.

Party People

Katie Jones for Wanderluxxe

Lena Waithe, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis join the cast of 40 Year Old Version at the film’s premiere afterparty, hosted by Wanderluxxe, Color of Change, Open Society Foundations and Grey Goose, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday.

A 'Lively' Evening

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

It’s a family affair! Blake Lively brings sister Robyn and mom Elaine as her dates to a screening of her film The Rhythm Section at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday in New York. 

Red Hot Carpet

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin share a sweet smooch at the premiere of his YouTube Original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons on Monday in Los Angeles. 

They Come in Peace

Michael Kovac/Getty

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha arrive at the Sylvie’s Love afterparty on Monday at Acura Festival Village during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Low-Key Looks

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Drew Barrymore makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday, bundled up in comfy winter wear.

Grand Entrance

Terence Patrick/CBS

Caitriona Balfe is greeted with a round of applause from the audience as she arrives at The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in L.A.  

Color Pop

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Winston Duke sports a bright turquoise coat, navy trousers and black boots as he walks down Main Street in Park City, Utah, on Monday during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Celeb Catchup

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Nia Vardalos visits People Now to chat about her latest updates on Monday in N.Y.C.

Night of Neutrals

Matrix/MediaPunch

Margot Robbie steps out in a white and tan ensemble as she leaves Annabel’s in Mayfair, London, late Monday night.

In Conversation

Julie Edwards/LFI/Avalon

Military Wives star Kristin Scott Thomas smiles while speaking onstage at Mark Kermode in 3D on Monday at BFI Southbank in London. 

Centennial Celebration

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Michael Strahan strikes a pose at the launch of MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL, an exclusive limited-edition Super Bowl LIV capsule collection in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Horsing Around

Mat Hayward/Getty

Horse Girl costars Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser catch up at a cocktail party for the Netflix series at The Ray on Monday in Park City, Utah, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Athleisure Aesthetic

Shutterstock

Busy Philipps steps out in French braids, a bomber jacket and leggings to kick off her Monday in L.A.

All in the Family

Paras Griffin/Getty

Brothers Paul and Mark Wahlberg attend their Wahlburgers Peachtree sneak peek at Wahlburgers Atlanta on Monday in Georgia.

Suited Up

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Also at The Rhythm Section premiere in Brooklyn on Monday night: A smiling Jude Law. 

What a Gem

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Debra Messing shows off her bling at the Town & Country 3rd annual Jewelry Awards on Monday in N.Y.C..

Hat Trick

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Anne Hathaway stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Monday in Park City, Utah. 

Red-y or Not

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

America Ferrera, also at Sundance, stays bundled in her Sorel gear while out and about in Park City on Monday.

Heads Together

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Similarly styled nominees Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger get together at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Loews Hotel in L.A. on Monday.

Big Talk

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Also at the Oscars luncheon on Monday, Cynthia Erivo, who chats with Brad Pitt.

Lunch Laughs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Director Taika Waititi makes his mark on the Oscars luncheon red carpet.

Not So Scary

Disney Channel

Costars Daniel DiMaggio, Carly Hughes, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly, Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader get in close at the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2 at Walt Disney Studios in L.A.

Hosts with the Most

Courtesy

Bill and Giuliana Rancic enjoy a moment together at the opening of their new RPM Seafood restaurant in Chicago, before heading to Dance Studio for the afterparty.

'Hair' to Help

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron puts in some time on Monday at the FEKKAI Turns the Tide Beach Hair Salon and Cleanup in Santa Monica, California.

Shredding Some Powder

SplashNews.com

Patrick Dempsy flashes a thumbs up while attending the world’s most difficult ski race at the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Saturday. 

If You're a Bird, I'm a Bird

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dolittle costars Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson goof off at the London premiere of the film on Saturday. 

Snoop's Tribute

Scott Legato/Getty

Snoop Dogg performs in Detroit on Sunday in an L.A. Lakers sweatsuit in memory of the late Kobe Bryant. 

They're All Ears

Abigail Nilsson/Walt Disney Resorts via Getty

Drew Barrymore and Minnie Mouse smile together in front of the iconic Cinderella castle on Saturday at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Goofing Around

George Pimentel/Getty

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus kid around onstage on Sunday during the Downhill premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Nothin' But Nets

James Devaney/Getty

Pete Davidson and Josh Safdie share a laugh while sitting courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Happy Handful

Rachel Luna/Getty

James Marsden and son William Luca look giddy at the Sonic the Hedgehog Family Day Event on Saturday in Hollywood. 

Double Trouble

Rachel Luna/Getty

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the upcoming film, gets some face time with the guest of honor at the Sonic the Hedgehog Family Day Event. 

