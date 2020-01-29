Padma Lakshmi Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith, Jim Carrey and More

Walk the Walk
Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi makes moves in New York City on Tuesday.
Shine On
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith are the epitome of cool on Tuesday night at the Queen & Slim premiere in London.
Sonic Signs
Jim Carrey attends a special screening of Sonic the Hedgehog on Tuesday at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany.
Warm Welcome
Demi Moore and her daughters get chatty on Tuesday at a lunch at the West Hollywood Edition hosted by RAD and Moore welcoming designer Alexandre Birman to Los Angeles and thanking him for his support of Thorn and Ardor.
Across the Pond
David Schwimmer attends the National Television Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.
Big Win
Caitlyn Jenner presents Paul Hollywood with an award for The Great British Bake Off during the National Television Awards 2020 in London on Tuesday.
Party People
Lena Waithe, Issa Rae and Jay Ellis join the cast of 40 Year Old Version at the film’s premiere afterparty, hosted by Wanderluxxe, Color of Change, Open Society Foundations and Grey Goose, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday.
A 'Lively' Evening
It’s a family affair! Blake Lively brings sister Robyn and mom Elaine as her dates to a screening of her film The Rhythm Section at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday in New York.
Red Hot Carpet
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin share a sweet smooch at the premiere of his YouTube Original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons on Monday in Los Angeles.
They Come in Peace
Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha arrive at the Sylvie’s Love afterparty on Monday at Acura Festival Village during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Low-Key Looks
Drew Barrymore makes her way through N.Y.C. on Monday, bundled up in comfy winter wear.
Grand Entrance
Caitriona Balfe is greeted with a round of applause from the audience as she arrives at The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in L.A.
Color Pop
Winston Duke sports a bright turquoise coat, navy trousers and black boots as he walks down Main Street in Park City, Utah, on Monday during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Celeb Catchup
Nia Vardalos visits People Now to chat about her latest updates on Monday in N.Y.C.
Night of Neutrals
Margot Robbie steps out in a white and tan ensemble as she leaves Annabel’s in Mayfair, London, late Monday night.
In Conversation
Military Wives star Kristin Scott Thomas smiles while speaking onstage at Mark Kermode in 3D on Monday at BFI Southbank in London.
Centennial Celebration
Michael Strahan strikes a pose at the launch of MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL, an exclusive limited-edition Super Bowl LIV capsule collection in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season, on Monday in N.Y.C.
Horsing Around
Horse Girl costars Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser catch up at a cocktail party for the Netflix series at The Ray on Monday in Park City, Utah, during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Athleisure Aesthetic
Busy Philipps steps out in French braids, a bomber jacket and leggings to kick off her Monday in L.A.
All in the Family
Brothers Paul and Mark Wahlberg attend their Wahlburgers Peachtree sneak peek at Wahlburgers Atlanta on Monday in Georgia.
Suited Up
Also at The Rhythm Section premiere in Brooklyn on Monday night: A smiling Jude Law.
What a Gem
Debra Messing shows off her bling at the Town & Country 3rd annual Jewelry Awards on Monday in N.Y.C..
Hat Trick
Anne Hathaway stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Monday in Park City, Utah.
Red-y or Not
America Ferrera, also at Sundance, stays bundled in her Sorel gear while out and about in Park City on Monday.
Heads Together
Similarly styled nominees Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger get together at the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Loews Hotel in L.A. on Monday.
Big Talk
Also at the Oscars luncheon on Monday, Cynthia Erivo, who chats with Brad Pitt.
Lunch Laughs
Director Taika Waititi makes his mark on the Oscars luncheon red carpet.
Not So Scary
Costars Daniel DiMaggio, Carly Hughes, Julia Butters, Meg Donnelly, Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader get in close at the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2 at Walt Disney Studios in L.A.
Hosts with the Most
Bill and Giuliana Rancic enjoy a moment together at the opening of their new RPM Seafood restaurant in Chicago, before heading to Dance Studio for the afterparty.
'Hair' to Help
Dove Cameron puts in some time on Monday at the FEKKAI Turns the Tide Beach Hair Salon and Cleanup in Santa Monica, California.
Shredding Some Powder
Patrick Dempsy flashes a thumbs up while attending the world’s most difficult ski race at the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Saturday.
If You're a Bird, I'm a Bird
Dolittle costars Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson goof off at the London premiere of the film on Saturday.
Snoop's Tribute
Snoop Dogg performs in Detroit on Sunday in an L.A. Lakers sweatsuit in memory of the late Kobe Bryant.
They're All Ears
Drew Barrymore and Minnie Mouse smile together in front of the iconic Cinderella castle on Saturday at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Goofing Around
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus kid around onstage on Sunday during the Downhill premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Nothin' But Nets
Pete Davidson and Josh Safdie share a laugh while sitting courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Happy Handful
James Marsden and son William Luca look giddy at the Sonic the Hedgehog Family Day Event on Saturday in Hollywood.
Double Trouble
Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the upcoming film, gets some face time with the guest of honor at the Sonic the Hedgehog Family Day Event.