Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 28, 2009

Neil Patrick Harris is the costar in the middle as Alyson Hannigan (left) and Cobie Smulders go belly-to-belly at the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences evening with the How I Met Your Mother cast in Hollywood on Tuesday. The expectant mothers have had fun bonding over their pregnancies on the show's set. "Creams, doctors, birth methods … you talk about everything," newly engaged Smulders told PEOPLE at the event.