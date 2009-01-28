Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 28, 2009
PARK & RIDE
Hugh Jackman gets in the swing of things with bundled-up daughter Ava, 3, at a playground in New York City's West Village neighborhood on Tuesday. The previous day, the soon-to-be Oscars host got in a soccer game with his own Oscar – his 8-year-old son.
GIRLS’ SHOP
Miley Cyrus finds the perfect shopping buddy in mom Tish during a visit to the outdoor shopping mall Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif., on Tuesday.
CLASS REUNION
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens share the spotlight Wednesday during the Japanese premiere of their hit flick, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel in Tokyo.
BELLY UP
Neil Patrick Harris is the costar in the middle as Alyson Hannigan (left) and Cobie Smulders go belly-to-belly at the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences evening with the How I Met Your Mother cast in Hollywood on Tuesday. The expectant mothers have had fun bonding over their pregnancies on the show's set. "Creams, doctors, birth methods … you talk about everything," newly engaged Smulders told PEOPLE at the event.
ROCK ON
Geri Halliwell proudly flashes her engagement ring while strolling hand-in-hand Wednesday with fiancé Fabrizio Politi at the Madrid Barajas International Airport. The Spice Girl and the Italian yacht-company owner got engaged over the holidays.
FASHION OUTREACH
Budding designer Kanye West and French screen legend Catherine Deneuve make each other’s acquaintance in the front row of Christian Lacroix's runway show Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.
BOND GIRLS
She's searching for another BFF – and it looks like Paris Hilton found her in Lady GaGa! The duo bonded behind the deejay booth at a Nokia 5800 launch party at London's Club Punk Tuesday night.
DYNAMIC DUO
Another day, another playdate! Jessica Alba and 7-month-old daughter Honor Marie make time for fun as the pair steps out Tuesday in Hollywood.
KEEPING PACE
Hitting the pavement for a little healthy competition, Matthew McConaughey gets in gear alongside his pet pup during a jog through their Malibu neighborhood on Tuesday.
WORKING GIRL
After her glam turn at the SAG Awards, a more casual Eva Longoria Parker gets back to work Monday at her West Hollywood restaurant, Beso. The Desperate Housewives star is a frequent visitor to the eatery.
FACE FORWARD
Keira Knightley – who is the face of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle fragrance – shows off her sexy new bangs Tuesday during a stop to the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Tell us what you think of Keira's new bangs!
SOCIAL NETWORKING
One BFF just isn't enough for Paris Hilton! The hotel heiress heads out Tuesday for a night on the town in London, where she's promoting her reality show Paris Hilton's British Best Friend.
FRESH PAINT
Kim Kardashian gives her toes a bit of a breather – and keeps her kicks handy – after a visit to a local nail salon in Beverly Hills on Monday.
'LOST' & FOUND
Evangeline Lilly flashes her gorgeous grin as she heads into The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday. The Lost actress chatted with Dave about her ABC show, which made its dramatic return last week.