Julianne Hough Turns Heads in L.A., Plus Laverne Cox, Anne Hathaway and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff January 26, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Going Glam

Credit: Backgrid

Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood. 

2 of 96

Fringe Fest

Credit: Instarimages.com

Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

3 of 96

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25. 

4 of 96

White Out

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news Online

Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.

5 of 96

At the Red-y

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles. 

6 of 96

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

7 of 96

Double Dog

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale has her hands full in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

8 of 96

Keeping Up with Kanye

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West continues his Paris vacation with an outing on Jan. 26.

9 of 96

Green Machine

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kate Hudson stands out on Jan. 25 while arriving to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

10 of 96

Shades of Gray

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu

Sebastian Stan and Lily James are ready for their close-up on Jan. 25 at a Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy.

11 of 96

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen keep it casual on Jan. 25 while visiting a New York City dog park.

12 of 96

The Space Between

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Joey King and Kyle Allen share a hug at Paramount+'s The In Between press day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.

13 of 96

Cold Shoulder

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

14 of 96

Tangerine Dream

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25. 

15 of 96

Tied Up

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

16 of 96

Iced Out

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. 

17 of 96

Winter White

Credit: LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse. 

18 of 96

Suns Out, Guns Out

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Derulo is spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in L.A. 

19 of 96

J'adore Dior 

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Cara Delevingne shows off her street style outside of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24.

20 of 96

Red Hot

Credit: The Image Direct

Bella Hadid keeps warm in red leather gloves as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 24.

21 of 96

One Cool Couple

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively bundle up for a walk around New York City on Jan. 24.

22 of 96

Major Key

Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Jennifer Hudson performs a one-night-only event with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 22 at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

23 of 96

Yes She Can

Credit: Rick Davis/Splash News Online

Selena Gomez keeps it cool on a walk with her dogs (not pictured) on Jan. 24 in New York City.

24 of 96

French Dressing

Credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Julia Fox and Kanye West keep it coordinated on Jan. 24 outside the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

25 of 96

Spitting Image

Credit: Splash News Online

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki gets into character on Jan. 22 on the series' London set. 

26 of 96

Front Row Fab

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Trevor Noah joins Padma Lakshmi, Tracy Morgan and their respective daughters in the front row of the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 23. 

27 of 96

Paris Match

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen bring eldest child Rocket to the Kenzo fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

28 of 96

Wheely Good Day

Credit: Backgrid

Chris Pratt enjoys a Jan. 21 bike ride around his Los Angeles neighborhood. 

29 of 96

Step Together

Credit: Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave dinner at New York City's Peasant restaurant hand-in-hand on Jan. 22.

30 of 96

Dior Dreams

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Rosamund Pike gets all dressed up on Jan. 24 for the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week. 

31 of 96

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Katharine McPhee appears to be having a ball on Jan. 23 while leaving dinner at Craig's in L.A. with friends. 

32 of 96

Brunch Bunch

Credit: The Image Direct

Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown and their dog make their way to a brunch spot in L.A. on Jan. 23.

33 of 96

Double Denim

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kanye West and Julia Fox get ready for their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits at Paris Men's Fashion Week in France on Jan 23.

34 of 96

Everybody Talks

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie stage actors Layton Williams and Hiba Elchikhe at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on Jan 21.

35 of 96

Flash a Smile

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen is in good spirits as she steps out in all black in Los Angeles on Jan 21.

36 of 96

Man's Best Friend

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston pose for a photo together at Hiddleston's special screening of Cumberbatch's new film The Power of the Dog on Jan. 21 in London.

37 of 96

When in Venice

Credit: MS/CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning masks up for a winter stroll around Piazza San Marco while in Italy filming her new show Ripley on Jan 22.

38 of 96

Blue Wave

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Maddie Ziegler promotes her new movies The Fallout and West Side Story during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan 21.

39 of 96

Ocean Views

Credit: MEGA

Dressed in SKIMS swimwear, Kim Kardashian playfully poses during a photo shoot on Jan. 18.

40 of 96

Pucker Up

Credit: HGVLPGA

Wells Adams plants a kiss on fellow Bachelor alumnus Ben Higgins behind a pop-up bar at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. 

41 of 96

Sneak Peek

Credit: Splash News Online/Backgrid

Sofía Vergara, who looks nearly unrecognizable in character, shoots scenes for her upcoming film on the ​life of Griselda Blanco on Jan. 20 in L.A.

42 of 96

Out in L.A.

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair picks up her service dog from the groomer after grabbing coffee in L.A. on Jan. 20.

43 of 96

All Smiles

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 20 in L.A.

44 of 96

At The Garden

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Maude Apatow and Sam Koppelman root for the home team at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game in N.Y.C. on Jan. 20.

45 of 96

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

In Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber makes his way to Il Pastaio for dinner on Jan. 20.

46 of 96

Fashion Week Spotlight

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Valentina Ferrer and J. Balvin are dripped in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022/2023 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, on Jan. 20.

47 of 96

Top Model

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell poses at the Dior Homme Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Jan. 21.

48 of 96

'Sunny' Days

Credit: Backgrid

Matching in leather outfits, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out in West Hollywood on Jan. 20.

49 of 96

Champs Are Here

Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty

Lydia Ko celebrates with Alfonso Ribeiro after a putt on the eighth green during the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20 in Orlando.

50 of 96

Coffee Run

Credit: Backgrid

Camila Cabello heads to Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place to get her day started on Jan. 20 in West Hollywood. 

51 of 96

Premiere Night

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jasmin Savoy Brown poses at the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival's premiere of All The World Is Sleeping at Laemmle NoHo 7 on Jan. 20 in North Hollywood. 

52 of 96

Cruise Control

Credit: The Image Direct

Matthew Rhys enjoys a ride on a vintage Harley Davidson on the set of Perry Mason season 2 in L.A. on Jan. 19.

53 of 96

Double Take

Credit: MEGA

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana as she prepares to film for The Crown in London on Jan. 20.

54 of 96

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Tyler the Creator walks in the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

55 of 96

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Also at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show: Venus Williams stuns in the front row.

56 of 96

Pop of Color

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Adding brightness to the city, Tayshia Adams steps out in a gorgeous yellow ensemble in midtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 19. 

57 of 96

Dinner Date

Credit: Splash News Online

Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.

58 of 96

Opening Night

Credit: Tim Regas/Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.

59 of 96

Bravo!

Credit: Getty

On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.

60 of 96

Ready to Rehearse

Credit: Backgrid

On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.

61 of 96

City Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

62 of 96

Runway Walker

Credit: Instarimages.com

During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19. 

63 of 96

Piano Man

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.

64 of 96

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.

65 of 96