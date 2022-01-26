Julianne Hough Turns Heads in L.A., Plus Laverne Cox, Anne Hathaway and More
Going Glam
Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood.
Fringe Fest
Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.
Blonde Ambition
Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25.
White Out
Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.
Happy to Be Here
Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Double Dog
Lucy Hale has her hands full in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.
Keeping Up with Kanye
Kanye West continues his Paris vacation with an outing on Jan. 26.
Green Machine
Kate Hudson stands out on Jan. 25 while arriving to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.
Shades of Gray
Sebastian Stan and Lily James are ready for their close-up on Jan. 25 at a Los Angeles press event for their new Hulu limited series, Pam & Tommy.
Dog Days
Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen keep it casual on Jan. 25 while visiting a New York City dog park.
The Space Between
Joey King and Kyle Allen share a hug at Paramount+'s The In Between press day at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.
Cold Shoulder
Lady Gaga looks glamorous in a little black dress with voluminous poof-sleeves as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 24 in L.A.
Tangerine Dream
Rihanna plays with pops of color as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.
Tied Up
Kristen Stewart wears lace-up heels and an undone black ribbon as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.
Iced Out
Pharrell Williams makes a statement in diamond-embellished Tiffany & Co. sunglasses at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.
Winter White
Also at the Chanel show: Margot Robbie, toting a trendy micro purse.
Suns Out, Guns Out
Jason Derulo is spotted leaving the gym on Jan. 24 in L.A.
J'adore Dior
Cara Delevingne shows off her street style outside of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24.
Red Hot
Bella Hadid keeps warm in red leather gloves as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 24.
One Cool Couple
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively bundle up for a walk around New York City on Jan. 24.
Major Key
Jennifer Hudson performs a one-night-only event with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Jan. 22 at the newly opened Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.
Yes She Can
Selena Gomez keeps it cool on a walk with her dogs (not pictured) on Jan. 24 in New York City.
French Dressing
Julia Fox and Kanye West keep it coordinated on Jan. 24 outside the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Spitting Image
The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki gets into character on Jan. 22 on the series' London set.
Front Row Fab
Trevor Noah joins Padma Lakshmi, Tracy Morgan and their respective daughters in the front row of the New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 23.
Paris Match
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen bring eldest child Rocket to the Kenzo fall/winter fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.
Wheely Good Day
Chris Pratt enjoys a Jan. 21 bike ride around his Los Angeles neighborhood.
Step Together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave dinner at New York City's Peasant restaurant hand-in-hand on Jan. 22.
Dior Dreams
Rosamund Pike gets all dressed up on Jan. 24 for the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.
Red Alert
Katharine McPhee appears to be having a ball on Jan. 23 while leaving dinner at Craig's in L.A. with friends.
Brunch Bunch
Colton Underwood, Jordan C. Brown and their dog make their way to a brunch spot in L.A. on Jan. 23.
Double Denim
Kanye West and Julia Fox get ready for their red carpet debut in matching denim outfits at Paris Men's Fashion Week in France on Jan 23.
Everybody Talks
RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie stage actors Layton Williams and Hiba Elchikhe at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. on Jan 21.
Flash a Smile
Chrissy Teigen is in good spirits as she steps out in all black in Los Angeles on Jan 21.
Man's Best Friend
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston pose for a photo together at Hiddleston's special screening of Cumberbatch's new film The Power of the Dog on Jan. 21 in London.
When in Venice
Dakota Fanning masks up for a winter stroll around Piazza San Marco while in Italy filming her new show Ripley on Jan 22.
Blue Wave
Maddie Ziegler promotes her new movies The Fallout and West Side Story during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Jan 21.
Ocean Views
Dressed in SKIMS swimwear, Kim Kardashian playfully poses during a photo shoot on Jan. 18.
Pucker Up
Wells Adams plants a kiss on fellow Bachelor alumnus Ben Higgins behind a pop-up bar at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando.
Sneak Peek
Sofía Vergara, who looks nearly unrecognizable in character, shoots scenes for her upcoming film on the life of Griselda Blanco on Jan. 20 in L.A.
Out in L.A.
Selma Blair picks up her service dog from the groomer after grabbing coffee in L.A. on Jan. 20.
All Smiles
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 20 in L.A.
At The Garden
Maude Apatow and Sam Koppelman root for the home team at the New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game in N.Y.C. on Jan. 20.
On the Move
In Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber makes his way to Il Pastaio for dinner on Jan. 20.
Fashion Week Spotlight
Valentina Ferrer and J. Balvin are dripped in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022/2023 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, on Jan. 20.
Top Model
Also at Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell poses at the Dior Homme Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Jan. 21.
'Sunny' Days
Matching in leather outfits, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun step out in West Hollywood on Jan. 20.
Champs Are Here
Lydia Ko celebrates with Alfonso Ribeiro after a putt on the eighth green during the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20 in Orlando.
Coffee Run
Camila Cabello heads to Alfred Coffee on Melrose Place to get her day started on Jan. 20 in West Hollywood.
Premiere Night
Jasmin Savoy Brown poses at the Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival's premiere of All The World Is Sleeping at Laemmle NoHo 7 on Jan. 20 in North Hollywood.
Cruise Control
Matthew Rhys enjoys a ride on a vintage Harley Davidson on the set of Perry Mason season 2 in L.A. on Jan. 19.
Double Take
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looks exactly like Princess Diana as she prepares to film for The Crown in London on Jan. 20.
Strut Your Stuff
Tyler the Creator walks in the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter Fashion Show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.
Passion for Fashion
Also at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show: Venus Williams stuns in the front row.
Pop of Color
Adding brightness to the city, Tayshia Adams steps out in a gorgeous yellow ensemble in midtown N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Dinner Date
Rihanna is glowing after leaving dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at N.Y.C. hotspot Carbone on Jan. 20.
Opening Night
Kaia Gerber smiles on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties at the LA Art Show, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, on Jan. 19.
Bravo!
On Jan. 19, Bill Murray surprises New Yorkers by singing in a surprise performance at Washington Square Park.
Ready to Rehearse
On set and in full costume, Rob Lowe works on a scene for 9-1-1: Lone Star in San Pedro, California.
City Girl
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney steps out in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.
Runway Walker
During Paris Fashion Week, Meadow Walker hits the runway in Ami's Fall Winter 2022 Fashion Show on Jan. 19.
Piano Man
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Jan. 19.
Beauty in Blue
Rachel Brosnahan heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 19 in L.A.