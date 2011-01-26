Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 26, 2011
DOGGY DUTY
Talk about man's best friend! Hugh Jackman totes his adorable French bulldog Peaches for a stroll through New York's West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
RUNNING MAN
Follow the leader! Kendra Wilkinson chases after 1-year-old son Hank during a day at the park Tuesday in L.A.
TWINKLE, TWINKLE
Ooh la la! While in town for Paris Haute Couture Week, Jessica Alba makes a sparkling turn in a one-shoulder sheath at a Gucci cocktail party hosted by French Vogue on Tuesday.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Matt Damon digs into his toast and orange juice Tuesday while shooting scenes for his latest movie, We Bought a Zoo, in L.A.
UP IN ARMS
Check out the gun show! Matthew McConaughey flaunts his fit physique while working out at a Santa Monica beach Tuesday in California.
CARRIED AWAY
Expectant mom Selma Blair grabs a cup to go Tuesday while out and about in Hollywood. The actress is expecting her first child with fashion designer boyfriend, Jason Bleick.
FRINGE BENEFITS
Supermodel mom Heidi Klum flaunts her mile-long legs at the InStyle Best of British Talent Party Tuesday in London.
A STEP AHEAD
Sarah Jessica Parker hits the New York set of I Don't Know How She Does It with another leading man, Kelsey Grammer, while the comedy continues filming Tuesday.
JOINED AT THE HIP
Demi Moore cozies up to hubby Ashton Kutcher at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Margin Call Tuesday in Park City, Utah. The No Strings Attached star surprised his wife by arriving at the festival a day earlier than expected.
IT'S FUR ART
After younger sister Elizabeth's big Sundance debut, the fashionable Mary-Kate Olsen looks boho chic while stopping by the George Condo art exhibit "Mental States" at New York's New Museum on Tuesday.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
A bundled-up Blake Lively stays dry under a colorful umbrella while filming Gossip Girl on a snowy Tuesday in New York.
TAKING THE CAKE
Reese Witherspoon continues her globetrotting on Tuesday, turning up in Atlanta for Avon's 125th anniversary celebration during the company's "Global Believe Tour." Last week, the actress was spotted shopping – for a wedding gown, perhaps? – at a few chic spots in Paris.
DOGGIE DUTY
Even Oscar nominees have to walk their dogs! Best actress front-runner Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied bundle up on Monday while leading Yorkie Whiz through chilly New York City.
SHOP GIRL
Is she in town for Fashion Week? Cameron Diaz – who was just in London with beau Alex Rodriguez – swings by a Chanel boutique Tuesday in Paris.
PEACE OUT
Multiple Grammy-nominee Eminem (he's up for 10 awards this year!) keeps the peace Tuesday as he arrives on the downtown L.A. set of his new music video.
BARE NECESSITIES
Despite the chilly weather, Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned stems Tuesday morning during a visit to the Good Day New York studios. The reality star's newest show, Bethenny Ever After, premieres Feb. 28 on Bravo.
STANDING OVATION
A newly single Keira Knightley walks tall on Monday after wrapping a performance of her new play, The Children's Hour, at the Comedy Theatre in London.