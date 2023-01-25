Justin & Hailey Bieber Show Off Their Street Style in N.Y.C, Plus Michelle Yeoh, Baz Luhrmann and More

01 of 80 Love in the City Splash News Online Justin and Hailey Bieber bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.

02 of 80 Meeting Up in Style Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.

03 of 80 Happy Face Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online On his way out of Watch Happens Live in New York City, show host Andy Cohen flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24.

04 of 80 Holding On Tight Gotham/GC Images Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.

05 of 80 Rinkside Approval MICHAEL SIMON/StarTraks Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan show their support for the New York Rangers at the team's game on Jan. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

06 of 80 Bumping Along Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

07 of 80 Don't Rain on Her Parade! James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for the rain on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Jan. 23.

08 of 80 Smile and Wave Rob Latour/Shutterstock Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams wave from the stage at the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.

09 of 80 On a Roll Backgrid Jason Mamoa takes a ride on a motorcycle in Malibu on Jan. 23.

10 of 80 Off the Court Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose together at the Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 in Utah.

11 of 80 Camera's Rolling SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Mandy Moore hits the set in Brooklyn, New York, for Dr. Death on Jan. 23.

12 of 80 Breaking a Sweat The Image Direct Shailene Woodley takes to the hills of Los Angeles for a run dressed in a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses on Jan. 23.

13 of 80 Three's Company Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers and Michael Gandolfini are all smiles at the premiere of Landscape with Invisible Hand at the Eccles Theatre during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 23.

14 of 80 Birthday Cheers Bruce Glikas/Getty Chita Rivera poses with her birthday cake at her 90th birthday celebration at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Jan. 23.

15 of 80 Bundled Up Suzi Pratt/Getty Ally Maki posing in the SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Mid at the Sundance Multicultural House Party on Jan. 21 in Utah.

16 of 80 MVP JC Olivera/Getty Robin Roberts joins her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A.

17 of 80 Eye Spy Victor Boyko/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

18 of 80 Man's Best Friend MEGA Justin Theroux is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23.

19 of 80 Pearly White Jamie McCarthy/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23

20 of 80 Staying Warm David Becker/GC Images Anna Camp is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

21 of 80 Doing Big Work Anna Pocaro/Getty With a little help from the ACLU, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

22 of 80 Sing Now, Sleep Later Drake. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wearing a Degrassi jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, Drake performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.

23 of 80 Trailer Chilling Media-Mode/Splash News Online Ryan Gosling relaxes between scenes while filming The Fall Guy in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.

24 of 80 Golden Girl Marcus Ingram/Getty Olympic legend Simone Biles flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.

25 of 80 Friendly in the Front Row Dave Benett/Getty Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Rosamund Pike smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

26 of 80 Wild Child Marc Piasecki/WireImage In a bold dress from the collection, Kylie Jenner attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

27 of 80 Lots to Say John Salangsang/Getty Colman Domingo brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by Variety and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

28 of 80 Red Under Rain The Image Direct Despite wearing a rather sunny expression on her face, Hilary Duff lets the rain fall down (from beneath an umbrella) as she heads out of Good Morning America on Jan. 23 in N.Y.C.

29 of 80 Catching a Flick Amy Sussman/Getty Vivica A. Fox poses at the red carpet premiere of Skilled on Jan. 22 during the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance in Park City, Utah.

30 of 80 Laker Girls Scott Dudelson/Getty Singer Karol G fires up the stage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 22.

31 of 80 Shades of Cool Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Timothée Chalamet attends the Loewe menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in France.

32 of 80 Bow Down Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal Beyoncé performs on stage while headlining the grand reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

33 of 80 Green Queen Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal Rebel Wilson attends the grand reveal weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

34 of 80 All Gucci Neilson Barnard/Getty for Gucci Jeremy O. Harris and Dakota Johnson attend Gucci Celebrates the Premiere of Bethann Hardison & Frédéric Tcheng's Invisible Beauty event at the Sundance Film Festival at the Nickel Bar at Firewood on Jan. 21 in Park City, Utah.

35 of 80 Suki's Singing Joshua Mellin Suki Waterhouse performs live at the Metro in Chicago on Jan. 21.

36 of 80 Signing Star Bruce Glikas/Getty Lea Michele poses at a Funny Girl CD signing event at the August Wilson Theater Lobby on Jan. 20 in New York City.

37 of 80 Bedazzled Babe Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for Atlantis The Royal Nia Long attends the opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Jan. 20 in the United Arab Emirates.

38 of 80 Rapper's Delight Dave Simpson/WireImage Post Malone performs at the Mt. Smart Stadium on Jan. 21 in Auckland, New Zealand.

39 of 80 Dapper Dude Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Burna Boy attends the Kenzo Menswear fall/winter fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20 in France.

40 of 80 Trailblazers Dave Benett/Getty Mary Berry and Dame Emma Thompson attend the Inspiration Awards For Women 2023 at The Landmark Hotel in London on Jan. 20.

41 of 80 Sunny Sundance DIGGZY/Splash news online Emilia Clarke arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 20.

42 of 80 Going Green Kevin Mazur/Getty Kendall Jenner attends the Sake Ceremony hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper to inaugurate the grand opening of Nobu Dubai on Jan. 20

43 of 80 Denim on Denim Diggzy/Splash News Online Haley Bennett sports head-to-toe denim while taking a walk at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

44 of 80 Moustache Man Jesse Grant/Getty Tyler Posey dons a killer moustache while attending the Wolf Pack premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

45 of 80 Y2K Queen Slimi/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan rocks an Aerie velour tracksuit reminiscent of iconic Y2K fashion while in Dubai on Jan. 17.

46 of 80 Father-Son Fashion Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty David and Cruz Beckham attend the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20.

47 of 80 Girl Power Gilbert Flores/Getty Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer are all smiles while at the season 3 premiere of Apple's Truth Be Told on Jan. 19 in L.A.

48 of 80 When in Paris Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

49 of 80 Coupled Up Jesse Grant/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a date night at the Wolf Pack premiere in L.A. on Jan. 19.

50 of 80 Relationship Goals Emma McIntyre/Getty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 19.

51 of 80 Bangin' Around Vivien Killilea/Getty Dakota Johnson shows off a full bang and long locks while speaking onstage at Sundance on Jan. 19.

52 of 80 Touch Down Diggzy/Shutterstock/Splash News Online Maisie Williams is nice and bright while wearing a chartreuse ensemble as she touches down in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20.

53 of 80 Front Row Access Dave Benett/Getty Gwendoline Christie looks striking while front row at the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Jan. 20.

54 of 80 Statement Attire Michael Loccisano/Getty W. Kamau Bell attends Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance presented by IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19.

55 of 80 Suited Up Jack Dempsey/Shutterstock Daisy Ridley and Brittany O'Grady stop for a snap at the Sometimes I Think About Dying cast party at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 19.

56 of 80 In the Wild Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19.

57 of 80 Speech, Speech, Speech Dia Dipasupil/Getty Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College in N.Y.C. on Jan. 19.

58 of 80 Effortless Slay The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz wears a Sex and the City cap, oversized green trench coat, blue trousers and chunky boots while out on a stroll in N.Y.C. on Jan. 18.

59 of 80 Cleaning Up Sara Jaye Weiss Skai Jackson stocks up on Garnier's Micellar Cleansing Jelly Water with Charcoal at Walmart on Jan. 19.

60 of 80 Grand Opener Jerritt Clark/Getty The Kid LAROI performs at the OBB Media's grand opening of OBB Studios in Hollywood on Jan. 14.

61 of 80 Courtside Costars Logan Riely/NBAE/Getty Former Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul strike some interesting poses at the Houston Rockets basketball game in Texas on Jan. 18.

62 of 80 Romance, Ruffles and Rhinestones Christopher Polk/Getty Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez snaps a selfie and her husband Ben Affleck steals a smooch at the movie's Jan. 18 premiere afterparty in L.A.

63 of 80 Peace Out Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In his signature sunglass-wearing style, Lenny Kravitz brings his cool vibe to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 18 in L.A.

64 of 80 All That Glitters Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Richard Chang, Vika Abbyaeva, Nam Laks, Blake Abbie, Lynn Ban, Debora Hung and Tina Leung pose with designer Michael Kors at the launch celebration for Bling Empire New York, held at N.Y.C. restaurant The House of the Red Pearl on Jan. 18.

65 of 80 Dad-Daughter Date Night Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA It's all smiles from Seal and his daughter Leni Klum, whom he shares with supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Hollywood premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

66 of 80 All Hugs at the Afterparty Emma McIntyre/Getty D'Arcy Carden and Elizabeth Banks show some love for each other after the L.A. premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding on Jan. 18.

67 of 80 All Fur Fun Gilbert Flores/Getty Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Holland Roden and Tyler Posey cuddle up for flashbulbs at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 18.

68 of 80 Sitting Pretty Stewart Cook/Shutterstock In tall boots and an elegant blouse, Jennifer Garner smiles on stage for the Apple TV+ Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

69 of 80 Night of Reflection Dave Allocca/StarPix/StarTraks Katie Couric and Remember This star David Strathairn attend a special screening of the film on Jan. 18 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in N.Y.C.

70 of 80 Bonding & Basketball Allen Berezovsky/Getty Danny and Lucy DeVito enjoy some father-daughter quality time courtside at the Jan. 18 Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in L.A.

71 of 80 Stripes on Stage Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish brings some color and fun to Pasadena, California, for Apple TV+'s Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 18.

72 of 80 Seeing Double Tristar Media/WireImage Andie MacDowell poses with her daughter, Rainey Qualley, at the Marc Cain Fashion Show Fall/Winter 2023 during Berlin Fashion Week at Tempelhof Airport on Jan. 18.

73 of 80 Flower Power Gotham/GC Images Yara Shahidi takes advantage of New York City's warm temperatures on Jan. 18, wearing a black-and-gold sequined dress paired with bright yellow shoes.

74 of 80 Proud Papa Courtesy Alexa Ray Joel joins dad, Billy Joel, on stage at Madison Square Garden during his monthly residency on Jan. 13 to perform "New York State Of Mind" and "Big Shot."

75 of 80 Oui, Oui Backgrid Usher shows off his eye-catching hairstyle at the Bianca Saunders Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 18.

76 of 80 Feeling Shady Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tyga and J Balvin pose together at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18.

77 of 80 Highs and Lowes MEGA Rob Lowe arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Jan. 18 wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a blue button-down shirt topped off with a gold chain and sunglasses.

78 of 80 Strike a Pose Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the L.A. premiere of Poker Face on Jan. 17.

79 of 80 Dearest Reader ... Splash News Online Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, gets into character on set in Bath for the next season of Bridgerton on Jan. 17.