Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 25, 2012
TONGUE-WAGGING
Liev Schreiber's son Sasha, 4, adds some comic relief to their family's travel plans in mom Naomi Watts's native Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.
HEAVY LIFTING
Pink holds tight to 7-month-old daughter Willow Tuesday while enjoying a day out with husband Carey Hart (not pictured) in Venice, Calif.
RED ALL OVER
She's red-y to go! Katherine Heigl dazzles at the New York City premiere of her latest flick, One for the Money, the highly anticipated adaptation of author Janet Evanovich's series, in theaters on Friday.
TAKE A BOW
Nick Jonas rakes in the applause Tuesday following his first performance in Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
COUTURE ALLURE
Fresh off her visit to the Sundance Film Festival, Elizabeth Olsen cheeses for Chanel outside the luxury brand's runway show during Paris Fashion Week Tuesday in France.
GETTING WIGGY WITH IT
Jim, is that you? Sporting tattoos and long blonde hair, Carrey goes nearly unrecognizable on the L.A. set of his latest movie, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Tuesday.
BEST IN SHOW
Gary Oldman beams from the red carpet Tuesday at the Berlin premiere of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, for which he received an Oscar nomination.
'WATCH' OUT
Mary J. Blige takes a moment to get silly Tuesday with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen during a visit to the Bravo exec's late-night chatfest in New York City, where she's promoting her latest album My Life 2: The Journey Continues.
PUPPY LOVE
Katharine McPhee gives her portable pups, Nena and Larry, a lift Tuesday on the N.Y.C. set of her upcoming series Smash, which premieres Feb. 6 on NBC.
UMBRELLA STATEMENT
The forever-fashionable Taylor Swift stays dry in style Tuesday while exploring London's Green Park.
CITY WALK
Joe Jonas, who is set to make another appearance on TV Land's Hot in Cleveland, steps out for a solo stroll Tuesday in N.Y.C.
STAYING MOBILE
Look who's gone gray! A very pregnant Jennifer Garner clocks in cell-phone minutes Tuesday while out in Santa Monica, Calif.
FRIGHT NIGHT
Daniel Radcliffe meets up with a few fierce fans Tuesday night at the London premiere of his new film, The Woman in Black.
DOUBLE DUTY
Hands-on mom Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a close watch on her 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, Tuesday in N.Y.C.
CLASS ACT
A smiling Sandra Bullock takes her little man, 2-year-old son Louis, to school Tuesday in Los Angeles.