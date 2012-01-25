Star Tracks: Wednesday, January 25, 2012

Schreiber's son Sasha, 4, mugs for the cameras while in Sydney. Plus: Pink & Willow: Jennifer Garner, Katherine Heigl and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

TONGUE-WAGGING

Credit: INF

Liev Schreiber's son Sasha, 4, adds some comic relief to their family's travel plans in mom Naomi Watts's native Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.

HEAVY LIFTING

Credit: Splash News Online

Pink holds tight to 7-month-old daughter Willow Tuesday while enjoying a day out with husband Carey Hart (not pictured) in Venice, Calif.

RED ALL OVER

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

She's red-y to go! Katherine Heigl dazzles at the New York City premiere of her latest flick, One for the Money, the highly anticipated adaptation of author Janet Evanovich's series, in theaters on Friday.

TAKE A BOW

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

Nick Jonas rakes in the applause Tuesday following his first performance in Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at New York's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

COUTURE ALLURE

Credit: FameFlynet

Fresh off her visit to the Sundance Film Festival, Elizabeth Olsen cheeses for Chanel outside the luxury brand's runway show during Paris Fashion Week Tuesday in France.

GETTING WIGGY WITH IT

Credit: GSI Media

Jim, is that you? Sporting tattoos and long blonde hair, Carrey goes nearly unrecognizable on the L.A. set of his latest movie, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, Tuesday.

BEST IN SHOW

Credit: Action Press/ZumaPress

Gary Oldman beams from the red carpet Tuesday at the Berlin premiere of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

'WATCH' OUT

Credit: Peter Kramer/Bravo/AP

Mary J. Blige takes a moment to get silly Tuesday with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen during a visit to the Bravo exec's late-night chatfest in New York City, where she's promoting her latest album My Life 2: The Journey Continues.

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: Splash News Online

Katharine McPhee gives her portable pups, Nena and Larry, a lift Tuesday on the N.Y.C. set of her upcoming series Smash, which premieres Feb. 6 on NBC.

UMBRELLA STATEMENT

Credit: Splash News Online

The forever-fashionable Taylor Swift stays dry in style Tuesday while exploring London's Green Park.

CITY WALK

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Joe Jonas, who is set to make another appearance on TV Land's Hot in Cleveland, steps out for a solo stroll Tuesday in N.Y.C.

STAYING MOBILE

Credit: Broadimage

Look who's gone gray! A very pregnant Jennifer Garner clocks in cell-phone minutes Tuesday while out in Santa Monica, Calif.

FRIGHT NIGHT

Credit: Landov

Daniel Radcliffe meets up with a few fierce fans Tuesday night at the London premiere of his new film, The Woman in Black.

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Hands-on mom Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a close watch on her 2-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, Tuesday in N.Y.C.

CLASS ACT

Credit: INF

A smiling Sandra Bullock takes her little man, 2-year-old son Louis, to school Tuesday in Los Angeles.

By People Staff