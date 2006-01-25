Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 25, 2006

READ HER HIPS

Credit: INFGOFF

Angelina Jolie, baring her growing belly (her tattoo reads "Quod me nutrit me destruit" – Latin for "What nourishes me also destroys me"), arrives at a London airport with cozily clad daughter Zahara, 1, on Friday. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Brad Pitt this summer, owns a home in England.

ONWARD & UPWARD

Credit: Darren Banks/ Splash

The previous day, Brad Pitt laughs as soon-to-be-adopted son Maddox, 4, blows a raspberry in a Los Angeles airport, where they were on their way to London with Jolie and Zahara.

BYE-BYE, BRITAIN

Credit: bbhpictures/INF

But, never a couple to stay in one place too long, Pitt and Jolie say goodbye to London on Wednesday. The globe-trotting duo were expected at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which kicked off that day.

FEELING FULL?

Credit: Ramey

After a meal at a Malibu restaurant Tuesday, Britney Spears – perhaps suffering from a spot of heartburn – gets a grip on husband Kevin Federline.

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Splash

She may be pregnant, but Gwen Stefani still puts plenty of effort into her look: The eclectically dressed mom-to-be takes her pooch out for a walk near her London home on Tuesday. She'll soon head to L.A. for the Feb. 8 Grammys, where she's nominated for five awards.

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Credit: Eric Ryan/Getty

Mischa Barton steals the spotlight at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris on Monday. That evening, the O.C. star and boyfriend Cisco Adler celebrated her turning the big 2-0 (on Jan. 24) with a private dinner arranged by Dior.

CAMERA-READY

Credit: Francois-Xavier Lamperti/INFGoff

Also at Paris Fashion Week: Avril Lavigne, having a close-up moment on her way to the Chanel runway show on Friday.

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Henry Flores/Splash

In Beverly Hills on Monday, fashion-forward family Nicole Richie and dad Lionel emerge from trendy clothing store Maxfield with their haul – and a personal purchase carrier.

SOAP OPERA

Credit: Frank Micelotta/LaFace Records

She's married, but not mellowed: In her new "Stupid Girls" video, Pink does a sexy car wash – much like Jessica Simpson did in her "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" video. Pink, who wed Carey Hart on Jan. 7, says the clip mocks shallow celebrities, and adds, "I don't need to name names."

BOHO TWEAK

Credit: Frank Micelotta/LaFace Records

Oversize shades? Check. Layered clothes and big necklaces? Check. In a different scene from the "Stupid Girls" video, Pink pokes fun at (presumably) Mary-Kate Olsen. "I live in L.A., so it's obvious what I'm surrounded by," the singer tells MTV.com.

WARMING UP

Credit: INFGoff

Have parka and hot beverage, will travel: Halle Berry keeps toasty as she makes her way to the Greenwich Village set of the thriller Perfect Stranger on Monday.

POWDER HUNGRY

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Sundance isn't just about sitting in movie theaters. Just ask Entourage star Adrien Grenier and Jack Osbourne, who took a break from the film festival to hit the slopes in Park City, Utah, on Monday.

REVOLUTIONARY CONCEPT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Benicio Del Toro takes a backseat Monday on the New York City set of his movie Che. He stars as legendary Argentinian revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara alongside costars Benjamin Bratt, Javier Bardem and Ryan Gosling.

MINI ROCKER

Credit: Flynet

Kate Hudson handles the flower arrangements while husband Chris Robinson wrangles their son Ryder, 2 (yes, good hair runs in the family), during an outing in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.

