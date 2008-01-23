Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 23, 2008

McConaughey tools around Sherman Oaks, Calif., in his big rig. Plus: Heidi Klum, Lauren Conrad, Madonna and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

TRUCK STOP

Credit: Gaz Shirley/ Pacific Coast News

Dad to be Matthew McConaughey keeps on trucking as he climbs down from his big rig outside a friend's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Credit: Lennart Preiss/Colourpress/JPI

Heidi Klum is always up for a good time! The Project Runway host clowns around during an event to promote a sparkling water brand Wednesday in Munich.

3 of 15

KEEPING HER COOL

Credit: Flynet

Lindsay Lohan cools off with an icy beverage – and the company of friends – while out Tuesday in Santa Monica. The actress will soon begin the next phase of her misdemeanor drunken-driving sentence: spending time in an L.A. county morgue.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

TOTAL POSERS

Credit: KCSPresse / Splash News Online

The fierce Victoria Beckham and the flawless Dita Von Teese bond over their collective love of high fashion Wednesday at the Roland Mouret haute couture runway show in Paris.

Advertisement

5 of 15

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

It's a gray day to go out and play for Gwen Stefani, who wears a more conservative outfit while carrying 19-month-old Kingston to the Under the Sea indoor playground in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

6 of 15

WHERE'S THE BEEF?

While interviewing John Edwards for Friday's Tyra Banks Show in Manhattan, Banks surprises the presidential candidate with a meal from Wendy's as a nod to where he and his wife celebrated their first and subsequent anniversaries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

WALKING FREE

Credit: Agent 47/WENN

Just one day after being released from jail (after serving a 48 day sentence), Kiefer Sutherland gets back into the swing of things Tuesday with a stroll down Rodeo Drive.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

FULLY LOADED

Credit: Stefan/INF

Rachel Bilson, who recently said no to nudity, says yes to groceries – loading a slew of paper bags into her car outside Gelson's supermarket in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

HOLLYWOOD BLACKOUT

Credit: INF

Dressed in head-to-toe black – save for those telltale red Christian Louboutin soles! – Lauren Conrad takes care of business in Hollywood Monday, meeting with designers at her new house.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

MEET AND GREET

Credit: Mat Szwajkos/Getty

Charlize Theron takes a break from doing interviews Tuesday, warmly greeting her Battle in Seattle costar Woody Harrelson at the MySpace Café during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

GUITAR HEROINE

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Meanwhile, Mischa Barton, who enjoyed a little snowball fight in Sundance, channels her inner rock star during a visit to Fred Segal at The Lift in Park City on Tuesday. The actress is making the rounds to promote her new film Assassination of a High School President.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

STREET WALKER

Credit: Ramey

After surviving an awkward night out with girlfriend Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady uses his quarterback skills to maneuver through a sea of photographers in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PASSION FOR FASHION

Credit: LYDIE/SIPA

Backstage at the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Paris on Monday, Hilary Swank and the very happily married Ellen Pompeo come together seamlessly in chic black gowns.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

TOWEL GIRL

Credit: Alpha /Landov

After returning from her extended stay in India, Madonna – who looks in need of a gym bag – totes her towels Tuesday after a Pilates class in West London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

BACK TO HER ROOTS

Credit: BIG PICTURES/ Bauer-Griffin

Having given blonde hair a test run recently, Amy Winehouse – who is not in rehab, despite reports – showed off a new chocolate brown hue before stepping out in London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff