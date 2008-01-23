Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 23, 2008
TRUCK STOP
Dad to be Matthew McConaughey keeps on trucking as he climbs down from his big rig outside a friend's home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Heidi Klum is always up for a good time! The Project Runway host clowns around during an event to promote a sparkling water brand Wednesday in Munich.
KEEPING HER COOL
Lindsay Lohan cools off with an icy beverage – and the company of friends – while out Tuesday in Santa Monica. The actress will soon begin the next phase of her misdemeanor drunken-driving sentence: spending time in an L.A. county morgue.
TOTAL POSERS
The fierce Victoria Beckham and the flawless Dita Von Teese bond over their collective love of high fashion Wednesday at the Roland Mouret haute couture runway show in Paris.
CHILD'S PLAY
It's a gray day to go out and play for Gwen Stefani, who wears a more conservative outfit while carrying 19-month-old Kingston to the Under the Sea indoor playground in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
WHERE'S THE BEEF?
While interviewing John Edwards for Friday's Tyra Banks Show in Manhattan, Banks surprises the presidential candidate with a meal from Wendy's as a nod to where he and his wife celebrated their first and subsequent anniversaries.
WALKING FREE
Just one day after being released from jail (after serving a 48 day sentence), Kiefer Sutherland gets back into the swing of things Tuesday with a stroll down Rodeo Drive.
FULLY LOADED
Rachel Bilson, who recently said no to nudity, says yes to groceries – loading a slew of paper bags into her car outside Gelson's supermarket in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood Tuesday.
HOLLYWOOD BLACKOUT
Dressed in head-to-toe black – save for those telltale red Christian Louboutin soles! – Lauren Conrad takes care of business in Hollywood Monday, meeting with designers at her new house.
MEET AND GREET
Charlize Theron takes a break from doing interviews Tuesday, warmly greeting her Battle in Seattle costar Woody Harrelson at the MySpace Café during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
GUITAR HEROINE
Meanwhile, Mischa Barton, who enjoyed a little snowball fight in Sundance, channels her inner rock star during a visit to Fred Segal at The Lift in Park City on Tuesday. The actress is making the rounds to promote her new film Assassination of a High School President.
STREET WALKER
After surviving an awkward night out with girlfriend Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady uses his quarterback skills to maneuver through a sea of photographers in New York City on Tuesday.
PASSION FOR FASHION
Backstage at the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Paris on Monday, Hilary Swank and the very happily married Ellen Pompeo come together seamlessly in chic black gowns.
TOWEL GIRL
After returning from her extended stay in India, Madonna – who looks in need of a gym bag – totes her towels Tuesday after a Pilates class in West London.
BACK TO HER ROOTS
Having given blonde hair a test run recently, Amy Winehouse – who is not in rehab, despite reports – showed off a new chocolate brown hue before stepping out in London on Tuesday.