Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley Go to Paris, Plus Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Kaia Gerber and More

Paris Match
Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley put their heads together at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
So In Step
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton take a casual stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Wedding Belle
Kaia Gerber looks ready to walk down the aisle at the Givenchy Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris.
Suit Yourself
Also walking the runway in Paris on Monday, Bella Hadid, who stuns at the Alexandre Vauthier show.
Living the Legacy
Dascha Polanco lends a hand at Food Bank for New York City’s ‘Done in a Day for MLK’ presented by Barilla in N.Y.C.
Spin City
Snoop Dogg hits the turntables at The Grand in Boston on Monday night after attending the Boston Celtics basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Power Couple
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the definition of a power couple at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday.
Laugh It Off
Lupita Nyong’o is honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday in California.
Royally Red
Kate Middleton smiles as she walks through the State Room of Buckingham Palace in London with the Master of the Household during a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday.
Game Time
Kate Upton plays a round of “Heavy or Light” during her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.
MLK Day Duties
Grand Marshal Keke Palmer takes a selfie with fans at the 36th annual Kingdom Day Parade in L.A. on Monday.
Low-Key Look
Nick Jonas steps out in comfy casual wear on Monday in L.A., ahead of his band’s performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards.
Funny Buddies
John Mulaney and Seth Meyers attend a screening and panel for John Mulany & The Sack Lunch Bunch at 92nd Street Y on Monday in N.Y.C.
Work It, Girl
Kaia Gerber rocks the Chanel runway on Tuesday in Paris at Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Fashion Fan
Alexa Chung exudes excitement as she heads into the Dior Haute Couture fashion show on Monday at Rodin Museum in Paris.
Ciao, Bella!
Rosario Dawson attends the 2020 Filming Italy event at Harmony Gold Theatre in L.A. on Monday.
Movie Monday
Samuel L. Jackson gets comfy at The Last Full Measure screening on Monday at Atlanta’s SCADshow.
Gorgeous Greetings
Jackie Cruz looks heavenly in all-white while out in L.A. on Monday.
Modern Fairytale
Sophia Lillis attends a special screening for Gretel & Hansel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Peace Out
Simon Cowell greets fans as he leaves the London Palladium on Monday in England.
Woman's Best Friend
Jane Fonda cuddles her dog as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday in L.A.
Life's a Runway
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on Monday in Paris, France looking ultra-chic in a suede coat.
Talk It Out
Jerry O’Connell chats about “Carter” at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Stay Warm
Emily Ratajkowski bundles up in a red coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Thumbs Up
Sigourney Weaver makes a statement at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show on Monday.
Haute Stuff
Haley Bennett attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Prince Charming
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi poses with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at an event for The Caring Foundation on Sunday to raise funds for Sentebale’s vital work supporting young people affected by HIV in southern Africa, in London. (Read Harry’s very personal spech here.)
Deer Hunter Reunion
The Deer Hunter costars Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
Go With the Flo
Little Women star Florence Pugh speaks onstage on Saturday in Santa Barbara at the Virtuosos Award presentation during Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Put Your Dukes Up
Joe Jonas and Jack McBrayer pretend to get into a scuffle at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday.
And the Award Goes To...
Adam Driver accepts the outstanding performer of the year award presented by Belvedere Vodka at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday.
Sing It Out
Sara Bareilles performs during the Waitress press launch at Adelphi Theatre on Monday in London, England.
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Laverne Cox attends Matrix Destination 2020 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.
Listen Up!
Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Fashionable Date Night
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend an intimate dinner in celebration of 50 years of Paul Smith at Le Trianon in Paris on Sunday.
Like Mother, Like Son
Uma Thurman and her son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, sit front row at the Dior couture show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Monday.
Cast of Characters
Dolittle costars Harry Collett, Robert Downey Jr. and Carmel Laniado, attend the film’s premiere in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.
Birthday Boy!
Jeremy Renner celebrates his birthday during the one-year anniversary of On The Record Speakeasy And Club At Park MGM on Saturday in Las Vegas.