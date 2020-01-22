Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley Go to Paris, Plus Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton, Kaia Gerber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
January 22, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Paris Match

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Bel Powley put their heads together at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 98

So In Step

Splash News Online

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton take a casual stroll through N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 98

Wedding Belle

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

Kaia Gerber looks ready to walk down the aisle at the Givenchy Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 98

Suit Yourself

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also walking the runway in Paris on Monday, Bella Hadid, who stuns at the Alexandre Vauthier show.

Advertisement

5 of 98

Living the Legacy

Rob Kim/Getty

Dascha Polanco lends a hand at Food Bank for New York City’s ‘Done in a Day for MLK’ presented by Barilla in N.Y.C.

6 of 98

Spin City

Chris Lavado

Snoop Dogg hits the turntables at The Grand in Boston on Monday night after attending the Boston Celtics basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 98

Power Couple

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are the definition of a power couple at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 98

Laugh It Off

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Lupita Nyong’o is honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday in California. 

Advertisement

9 of 98

Royally Red

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles as she walks through the State Room of Buckingham Palace in London with the Master of the Household during a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 98

Game Time

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kate Upton plays a round of “Heavy or Light” during her guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 98

MLK Day Duties

ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Grand Marshal Keke Palmer takes a selfie with fans at the 36th annual Kingdom Day Parade in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 98

Low-Key Look

ROGUT/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas steps out in comfy casual wear on Monday in L.A., ahead of his band’s performance at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 98

Funny Buddies

Roy Rochlin/Getty

John Mulaney and Seth Meyers attend a screening and panel for John Mulany & The Sack Lunch Bunch at 92nd Street Y on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 98

Work It, Girl

WWD/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber rocks the Chanel runway on Tuesday in Paris at Haute Couture Fashion Week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 98

Fashion Fan

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Alexa Chung exudes excitement as she heads into the Dior Haute Couture fashion show on Monday at Rodin Museum in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 98

Ciao, Bella!

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Rosario Dawson attends the 2020 Filming Italy event at Harmony Gold Theatre in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 98

Movie Monday

Paras Griffin/Getty

Samuel L. Jackson gets comfy at The Last Full Measure screening on Monday at Atlanta’s SCADshow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 98

Gorgeous Greetings

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Jackie Cruz looks heavenly in all-white while out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 98

Modern Fairytale

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Sophia Lillis attends a special screening for Gretel & Hansel in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 98

Peace Out

SplashNews.com

Simon Cowell greets fans as he leaves the London Palladium on Monday in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 98

Woman's Best Friend

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jane Fonda cuddles her dog as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 98

Life's a Runway 

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on Monday in Paris, France looking ultra-chic in a suede coat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 98

Talk It Out 

Jim Spellman/Getty

Jerry O’Connell chats about “Carter” at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 98

Stay Warm

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski bundles up in a red coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 98

Thumbs Up 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sigourney Weaver makes a statement at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 98

Haute Stuff

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Haley Bennett attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 98

Prince Charming

Chris Jackson/Getty

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi poses with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at an event for The Caring Foundation on Sunday to raise funds for Sentebale’s vital work supporting young people affected by HIV in southern Africa, in London. (Read Harry’s very personal spech here.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 98

Deer Hunter Reunion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Deer Hunter costars Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 98

Go With the Flo 

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Little Women star Florence Pugh speaks onstage on Saturday in Santa Barbara at the Virtuosos Award presentation during Santa Barbara International Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 98

Put Your Dukes Up 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Joe Jonas and Jack McBrayer pretend to get into a scuffle at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 98

And the Award Goes To...

Courtesy of Belvedere Vodka, Jose Silva

Adam Driver accepts the outstanding performer of the year award presented by Belvedere Vodka at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 98

Sing It Out 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Sara Bareilles performs during the Waitress press launch at Adelphi Theatre on Monday in London, England. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 98

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Gerardo Mora/Getty

Laverne Cox attends Matrix Destination 2020 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 98

Listen Up! 

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 98

Fashionable Date Night 

David M. Benett/Getty

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend an intimate dinner in celebration of 50 years of Paul Smith at Le Trianon in Paris on Sunday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 98

Like Mother, Like Son

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman and her son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, sit front row at the Dior couture show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 98

Cast of Characters

People Picture/Kochan/Shutterstock

Dolittle costars Harry Collett, Robert Downey Jr. and Carmel Laniado, attend the film’s premiere in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 98

Birthday Boy! 

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jeremy Renner celebrates his birthday during the one-year anniversary of On The Record Speakeasy And Club At Park MGM on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 98