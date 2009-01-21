Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 21, 2009

HELLO, YELLOW!

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Rihanna shows some skin in a sexy yellow Jasmine Di Milo mini-dress Tuesday, when the singer stepped out for the Recording Industry Association of America's Inaugural Ball, benefiting Feeding America, in Washington, D.C. At the event, Rihanna performed a medley of her hits, including "Disturbia" and "Rehab."

STATELY SERENADE

Credit: Chuck Kennedy/MCT /Landov

Mariah Carey belts out her hit "Hero" Tuesday in honor of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C.

PRESS PASS

Credit: Gabriel S./Bauer-Griffin

Pounding the pavement in Park City, Utah, Twilight star Kristen Stewart continues with her press tour Monday, stopping by the MySpace Café, where she promoted her latest film, Adventureland, at the Sundance Film Fest.

DENIM IN DISTRESS

Credit: WENN

Just one night after her glam turn on the red carpet in Berlin, Katie Holmes gets comfortable on the streets of London, where the actress stepped out in distressed denim and comfortable flats Wednesday.

'BOY' CRAZY

Credit: Starzlife

Showing a little love for a local icon, Miley Cyrus stops for a snapshot with the Bob's Big Boy statue after dining at the Burbank, Calif., burger joint Tuesday afternoon. The teen star most recently took part in this year's presidential celebration by performing at the Kids Inaugural concert in Washington, D.C.

HEALTHY LIVING

Credit: Tom Vickers/Splash News Online

How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan, who will welcome her first child this spring, shows off her baby bump as she strolls through her Santa Monica, Calif., neighborhood with husband Alexis Denisof Tuesday. The happy twosome were reportedly en route to class at a local pilates studio.

BASIC INSTINCT

Credit: Luca Ghidoni/Getty

After enjoying a dinner date with hubby David Beckham over the weekend, a black-clad Victoria Beckham makes a solo stop Wednesday to the showroom for fashion designer Gibo in Milan, Italy.

FRINGE BENEFITS

Credit: Ramey

Vanessa Hudgens goes for a shaggy look Monday, showing off her fringed bag and and long bangs while out for lunch in Los Angeles.

SHOE AWAY

Credit: MAP/ Splash News Online

Just two weeks after giving birth to second daughter Seraphina Rose, Jennifer Garner gets caught red-handed – with 3-year-old daughter Violet's sparkly shoes! – Tuesday at her preschool in Santa Monica, Calif.

LEAN ON ME

Credit: Jae C. Hong/AP

Jay-Z gives wife Beyoncé a comfy spot to rest while catching the inauguration ceremonies from a prime perch Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Later, the singer serenaded President Obama and wife Michelle during their official first dance at the Neighborhood Ball.

POLITICAL FIGURE

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Also celebrating at the presidential swearing-in ceremony, Anne Hathaway cuts a chic – and warm – figure as she suits up for her walk to the Capitol on Tuesday.

SAY ALOHA

Credit: Vickers/Seligman/ Splash News Online

Back from her Hawaiian getaway, a still-mellow Kate Hudson holds onto her vacation glow after touching down at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

BAG BOY

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures

Chace Crawford manages to emote and hold groceries – not an easy task! – while filming Gossip Girl in snowy New York City on Monday.

BLUE CRUSH

Credit: Revolutionpix/INF

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker – whose 100th episode of her ABC show recently aired – steps out in a sea of blue Monday after getting pampered at a Beverly Hills spa.

THE HOT SEAT

Credit: Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Emmy Rossum warms up for the evening ahead at Coca-Cola's Taste of Film Festival at the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah, on Sunday. At the event, the actress and costars from her movie Dare (not pictured) feasted on a menu prepared by Top Chef's Sam Talbot.

