Star Tracks - Wednesday, January 2, 2008
LAUGHING ALL THE WAY
Case of the giggles? After a meal at Paty's restaurant in Toluca Lake, Calif. on Tuesday, High School Musical sweethearts Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens share a laugh on the way to the car.
ROAD WARRIORS
Brad Pitt and son Pax, 4, get in gear during a visit on Monday to the site of Pitt's Make It Right charity, which builds homes for families affected by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
CARTED AWAY
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell lap up the good times – and the sun! – during a private ride along the beach Tuesday in Miami.
A HAPPY NEW YEAR
In town to perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve bash, Miley Cyrus kicks off 2008 with a smile while exiting her Manhattan hotel on Tuesday.
HAWAIIAN TROPICS
Exchanging their jackets for flip-flops and beach-friendly attire, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka share a sunny outlook for the New Year while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Maui.
PARK CITY
Parenthood is a walk in the park for family man Hugh Jackman, who enjoys a summer day at Centennial Park in Sydney on Wednesday with his children Ava, 2, and Oscar, 7.
BUBBLY NEW YEAR
With a glass of champagne and a party at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas, Mariah Carey has everything she needs for New Year's – except a resolution. "I should have them, but I've already done them," she says, noting she reached her diet goals in 2007.
PARISIAN PARTY
Paris Hilton toasts the New Year at LAX nightclub in Las Vegas with help from her sister Nicky – and surprising new pal Kevin Federline, who joined Paris in the DJ booth in the wee hours of 2008.
DJ ASHLEE SIMPSON
Joining boyfriend Pete Wentz in the DJ booth at The Shore Club in Miami, Ashlee Simpson rings in the New Year at a party so packed the fire marshal had to turn people away.
LAVIGNE LAS VEGAS?
Not until the party's over, anyway, as Avril Lavigne pops the bubbly at a New Year's Eve celebration at the newly opened Prive Las Vegas club at the Planet Hollywood hotel.
SISTER, SISTER
Viva Las Vegas! Beyoncé Knowles and younger sister Solange shimmer down the red carpet at the opening of Jay-Z's newest 40/40 Club inside Sin City's Palazzo hotel.
SWEATING IT
Nearly four months after getting hitched, Kate Walsh and her husband Alex Young keep it casual while walking with their dog in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.
FACE OF EVE
Rapper Eve shows some skin – and her famous tattoos – outside a nightclub in South Beach Miami on Sunday.
TOOTHSOME THREESOME
With season three of The Hills behind them, reality TV gal pals Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad make new memories at LAX nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday.
A GOOD YEAR
The same day she was named West Virginian of the Year, Mountain State native Jennifer Garner is all smiles leaving Manhattan's Richard Rodgers' Theatre, where she's been appearing in Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac.
RIGHT AS RAIN
A little wet weather doesn't stop Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen from enjoying a night out with pals in New York on Sunday. The couple reportedly headed out for a dinner downtown – perhaps to celebrate the Patriots' victory against the New York Giants?
A TIGHT LEASH
Mischa Barton shows a dogged commitment to her pets, taking pooches Ziggy and Charlie for a little fresh air on Saturday in Beverly Hills. Days earlier, the actress was arrested for a DUI – and she subsequently bowed out of an appearance at the opening of Las Vegas nightspot the CatHouse.
IT TAKES TWO
Paris Hilton turns heads on Sunday after partying with Kevin Federline at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas. In town to host separate New Year's Eve parties, the unlikely duo ran into each other at the hotspot on two consecutive evenings.